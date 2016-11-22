New from Cheetos: toilet paper, perfume, a $20,000 jewelry set and other treats

Here’s a jewelry set you won’t find at Tiffany & Co.: A $20,000 set of gems inspired by Cheetos.
Apparently orange is the new hack for the holidays.
Cheetos has embraced its pop culture side and opened an online gift store, offering Cheetos-inspired treats including cufflinks, an oven mitt, men’s bathing trunks, and $7.95 rolls of “Toilet Paw-per.”
Sorry, kids. The $60 Flamin’ Hot Pants are sold out.
The Colour de Cheetos “bronzer” will give you that just-painted-my-face-with-Cheetos-dust look.
Fashionistas are allegedly calling the $40 Purrfect Onesie “the one (and only) comfy, semi-chic look on the runway, the couch and possibly the whole world,” the website proclaims.
And don’t be surprised if people try to gnaw your neck when you splash on the Cheeteau Perfume, said to be “crafted from hand-extracted cheese oils taken from only the rarest Cheetos and carefully mixed by hitting the blender's ON button.”
“Browsing the Cheetos Store is like stepping into a weird alternate reality where snack foods have infiltrated every aspect of your life,” the tech gurus at CNET proclaim.
“Frito-Lay’s Cheetos snack food is bypassing the usual red, green, silver and white colors of the holidays and instead painting the season in a screaming hue of orange.”
The priciest gift is a $20,000 set of jewelry called “Eye of the Cheetah.” The ring and matching earrings boast orange sapphires set in 18 karat yellow gold surrounded by white and black diamonds.
Only one set is for sale — still available as of Tuesday.
“Despite all the options that are out there, a lot of times the gifts that we give can be uninspired and run of mill,” Ryan Matiyow, Senior Director of Marketing at Cheetos told Mashable, his orange-coated tongue obviously planted deep in his cheek.
“This year, we sought to change that by creating a collection of truly unique items that really deliver against the playful and fun personality of the Cheetos brand across a variety of categories, including jewelry.”
The Cheetos gift collection will be available online through Dec. 31 — or until the orange dust settles.
