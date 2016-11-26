Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Nov. 24, 2016

The Reindeer Romp 5K benefiting Girls on the Run, 8 a.m. Saturday at Fountain Park.
More than 600 girls age 8-15 will run in the noncompetitive run/walk.
All runners will get a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and goody bag. For information, go to gotrtricountysc.org.
Special events
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host a benefit bluegrass concert 7 p.m. Thursday for the PATH food bank in York. This event that will feature the house band, Bluegrass Travelers and other bands depending on their availability. Bring canned food, such as vegetables, canned meats or fruits that will be donated to PATH. Food service will be pinto beans and cornbread and all proceeds will be donated to PATH. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information go to Facebook.com/allison creek or e-mail bluegrass@allisoncreekbluegrass.com.
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office staff and the CARE Team will host an open house, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 6 to light the 6th annual Remembrance Tree. Families who have lost a loved one are invited to bring an ornament to place on the tree in their memory. Families can drop off ornaments from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday.
▪ Early-bird registration is open for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the day-long event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win great door prizes.
▪ The ladies of Ramah Presbyterian Church in York are sponsoring a bus trip to Columbia Dec. 10 to see the Columbia Christmas Pageant, one of the premiere Christmas celebrations in the South, visit a Christmas Sampler Craft Show and see Holiday Lights at Saluda Shoals Park. The bus will leave from the church, 980 Ramah Church Road at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 10 p.m. Cost for transportation and entrance to the shows is $59. Food is Dutch treat. For reservations, call Jean Wyatt at 803-222-7315.
▪ Friendship College Chair-ity Celebration art display and a free lunch will be noon Saturday at Emmett Scott Community Room, 801 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. Area students’ artistically restored Friendship College commemorative chairs will be displayed and there will be a tour of the Jame H. Goudlock Center on Allen Street. For information, email mslove829@yahoo.com.
▪ The York County Choral Society will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Cantata” with uniquely set traditional selections of the season at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; and $5, students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or at yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
Holiday events
▪ “A Story with Santa in the Garden” will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Glencairn Garden as he reads “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After the story, children can tell Santa what they want for Christmas while parents take photographs. Hot chocolate and cookies as well as children's activities will be provided by the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. This free event will be held rain or shine.
▪ Fort Mill High School Dance Team will host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 10 at the school’s R Wing Commons, U.S. 21 North Bypass. Seatings will be at 8:30-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $8, adults; $5, children. Reserve tickets at fmdbreakfastwithsanta@yahoo.com or call 803-487-4407.
▪ Richburg Christmas in the Park will be 5 p.m. December 4 at Richburg Town Park featuring the Christmas tree lighting and visit from Santa. There will be refreshments and Christmas music.
▪ Holly Glasscock holiday art sale will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saaturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Kinch’s Restaurant, 123 Elk Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Canaan Holiday Pop-Up Market, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Camp Canaan, 3111 Sand Island Road, Rock Hill. The market features local artists and artisans. For information, contact Tiffany Wimmer at 803-327-6932.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours will be 3-9 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. From 3-6 p.m. hands-on activities for all ages include candle-dipping, scherenschitte (paper cutting,) stringing popcorn and decorating the tree with handmade ornaments. The Bratton Arms Tavern will be open with food by the Friends of Brattonsville available for purchase. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6; age 3 and under and CHM members, free. Historic Brattonsville will be closed the day of the events until 3 p.m. and Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. For more information call 803-684-2327 or go to www.chmuseums.org
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s annual Victorian Teas, part of the Christmasville events, will be noon Friday and Dec. 4 at the Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. A traditional full English Tea will be served with an assortment of savories and sweets, scones with homemade lemon curd, and Twinings tea. The Sugar Plum Boutique will be open an hour before and after each tea, with items, crafts and home-made holiday treats from local artisans and vendors. Cost is $25 for adults; $12 for children age 12 and under. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30. Call Betty at 803-415-7278 or the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Proceeds benefit Woman’s Club Community Service Programs and preservation and upkeep of club house and gardens.
▪ The Central City Optimist will sponsor it’s 32nd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 11318, 344 E. Main St. Rock Hill. Free food, gifts and fellowship to seniors age 62 and older. For more information contact Larry Burnside at 803-327-0540 or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325.
▪ The annual York Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 4:30 on Dec 7. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a special tree lighting ceremony celebrating a renewal of a significant York tradition.
▪ The annual Christmas in Olde York Tour of Homes will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. In addition, at 2 p.m., Saturday just prior to the beginning of the Christmas Tour, there will be an unveiling of the Court House Historical Marker. Mayor Eddie Lee, County Councilman Robert Winkler, and Cary Tilley, Director of the Culture and Heritage Museums, will speak at the dedication. The Court House Historical Marker was provided in partnership with the Yorkville Historical Society and the Culture and Heritage Museums.
▪ Clover Woman’s Club 2016 Christmas Tour will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday in the older section of Clover near Kinard School. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets are available at Good Things, Clover Chamber of Commerce, the Palmetto House, Xscape Salon, and in Lake Wylie at Salon 108. For information, call Andrea at the chamber 803-222-3312 or Windy at 803-222-7533.
Fundraiser
The York County Council on Aging will host its fifth annual Toast to Tradition benefit 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of the Guardian Fidelity Building, 223 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Tickets are $50 in advance or at the door. Proceeds go to Meals on Wheels. Mail checks to York County Council on Aging, PO Box 11519, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or go to www.yccoa.com/donate.
Meetings
▪ Plants of Winter Interest will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden at 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bethel Station No. 1.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. The Hinson Girls will entertain after dinner. The club is open to residents of Tega Cay.
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples and $7.50, singles. Bring finger food to share. No alcohol. Beverages provided. Dressy occasion. All skill levels welcome. For information, call Bob 803-389-4679 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Grants
▪ Small grants through the Arts Council of York County are available to individual artists, nonprofit organizations and schools throughout York County. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Thursday. Organizations and individual artists can request up to $1,000 per grant and get up to two grants in a calendar year. Information and applications are available through the Arts Council at 803-328-2787, or on the Arts Council’s website at www.yorkcountyarts.org.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club.
▪ The Upper Palmetto YMCA annual Ski Trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colo., will be Feb. 11-16 at Timberline Condominiums in Snowmass. If you have never skied in the West, this is the trip for you. The package includes a range of rooming options; transfers to and from the airport and from the airport in Aspen to the Timberline; luggage service; four-day lift ticket to Snowmass, Aspen, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk ski areas; shuttle service and a welcome dinner reception and slope side picnic. For information, contact Jimmy Johnson at jimmyjohnson@upymca.org or at 803-324-9622 ext. 228. Discounts are available before Nov. 15. Details at www.upymca.org under any branch.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. A second class will be offered, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St. Fort Mill. The classes are offered, as a one-time special – bring a friend for free. Participants get certificates that may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost is $15, member of AARP and $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. To sign up in Rock Hill, call Donald Hunt at 803-328- 5507 and in Fort Mill, call Barbara Williams at 803-447-7456.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 December birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 Ruby Tuesdays.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. Information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
