Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Dec. 1, 2016

The 2016 Winthrop University Holiday Pottery Sale will be on noon-6 p.m. Friday in G-10 Rutledge Building on campus.
Visitors will find many unique, hand-crafted creations from 21 ceramics students and Winthrop faculty, including Jim Connell.
Some selections this year include beautifully glazed pitchers, coffee mugs with 3D faces peering out and an exquisite container featuring a bird perched on top.
For information, contact Whitney Hough at 803-323-2399 or houghw@winthrop.edu, or go to www.winthrop.edu/arts.
Special events
▪ The Chester Soil and Water Conservation District is giving away 80 free trees in observance of Arbor Day through Dec. 5 at JB Greenhouses and Nursery, 2082 Great Falls Road. The free trees are four- to five-foot Saw Tooth Oaks and three- to four-foot Green Giant Arborvitae in three gallon containers. Limit of one per Chester County household on first come basis. For information contact John Barber, at 803-374-6068, or Carol Shockley at the Conservation District office at 803-581-1908 x101. More trees are offered this because of grants from from Omnova Solutions and the South Carolina Forestry Association.
▪ Friendship College Chair-ity Celebration art display and a free lunch will be noon Saturday at Emmett Scott Community Room, 801 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. Area students’ artistically restored Friendship College commemorative chairs will be displayed and there will be a tour of the Jame H. Goudlock Center on Allen Street. For information, email mslove829@yahoo.com.
Fundraiser
▪ A benefit dance for the Good Samaritan Fund will be 8-10 p.m. Dec. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. Casual holiday attire. For ages 18 and older. Alcohol free. Soft drinks available. Donation, $10 per person. Singles and couples welcome. Instruction and music provided by Charles and Doris Parker. 803-323-7102. The Good Samaritan Fund pays gas and electric bills for those in need.
Holiday events
▪ Richburg Christmas in the Park will be 5 p.m. December 4 at Richburg Town Park featuring the Christmas tree lighting and visit from Santa. There will be refreshments and Christmas music.
▪ Holly Glasscock holiday art sale will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saaturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Kinch’s Restaurant, 123 Elk Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Canaan Holiday Pop-Up Market, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Camp Canaan, 3111 Sand Island Road, Rock Hill. The market features local artists and artisans. For information, contact Tiffany Wimmer at 803-327-6932.
▪ The Central City Optimist will sponsor it’s 32nd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 11318, 344 E. Main St. Rock Hill. Free food, gifts and fellowship to seniors age 62 and older. For more information contact Larry Burnside at 803-327-0540 or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325.
▪ Clover Woman’s Club 2016 Christmas Tour will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday in the older section of Clover near Kinard School. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets are available at Good Things, Clover Chamber of Commerce, the Palmetto House, Xscape Salon, and in Lake Wylie at Salon 108. For information, call Andrea at the chamber 803-222-3312 or Windy at 803-222-7533.
Meetings
▪ Plants of Winter Interest will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden at 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bethel Station No. 1.
Clubs
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe on Firetower Road. Dale Dove, a local homeless advocate, will talk about the small homes on wheels to be built and given to the homeless. One will be on display in the parking lot. The meeting is open to the public.
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples and $7.50, singles. Bring finger food to share. No alcohol. Beverages provided. Dressy occasion. All skill levels welcome. For information, call Bob 803-389-4679 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” Dec. 1-31 to encourage the return of overdue library materials while giving back to the community at the same time. Library users can pay off fines with nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines but will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. Library patrons are encouraged to participate even if they have no outstanding library fines. For information, go to yclibrary.org.
▪ York County Libraries will offer the following free events in December:
Elves in the Shelves, 4-6 p.m. Thursday; A special family-friendly holiday celebration including letters to Santa, free children’s crafts, an appearance by the Elf on the Shelf, and refreshments. York County Library, Rock Hill
Winter Fables, by Bright Star Children’s Theatre. 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday in Rock Hill and 3-3:45 p.m. in York. A family presentation brings Aesop’s fables “Ant and Grasshopper” and “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse” to life. For all ages. No registration required.
Friends of the York County Library Holiday Book Sale, 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday in Rock Hill. Thousands of gift-quality, gently used books, including holiday titles, children’s books, cookbooks and more, all at bargain prices.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. A second class will be offered, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St. Fort Mill. The classes are offered, as a one-time special – bring a friend for free. Participants get certificates that may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost is $15, member of AARP and $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. To sign up in Rock Hill, call Donald Hunt at 803-328- 5507 and in Fort Mill, call Barbara Williams at 803-447-7456.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 December birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ruby Tuesday’s in Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
