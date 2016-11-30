Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

Researchers are investigating whether dogs share a more complex kind of memory like humans and a few other animals.
New York Times

Health & Fitness

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

For decades, women have taken oral contraceptives as a method of birth control and to treat a number of other conditions. Multiple studies have shown that taking the pill is associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer. In a new study, Mayo Clinic experts report that women who develop ovarian cancer and also have a history of taking oral contraceptives may have better outcomes. Reporter Vivien Williams has more on this study, which is giving hope to some women diagnosed with this disease.

Living

Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind, dog is deaf

“I knew he couldn't see or hear, but he didn’t understand why I kept stepping on him. Every time I did it I’d just be in tears. I didn’t want to be stepping on my dog,” says Marilyn Crisp of Sacramento, on why she has to part with her beloved dog, Carmelo. She and Carmelo are blind. Carmelo is also deaf.

Travel

Rafters enjoy the rapids on the French Broad River

With dozens of outdoor activities on offer for visitors to North Carolina's Asheville area, whitewater rafting remains one of the most popular options. Tourists, coming in the tens of thousands from around the country and the world, flock to companies, such as French Broad Adventures, to experience the Blue Ridge Mountains from the water.

Health & Fitness

Are your kids getting enough sleep?

Sleep is essential for good health, and to promote optimal health for children, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released new sleep guidelines. Mayo Clinic experts support the recommendations, because inadequate sleep is associated with health risks. Pediatrician Dr. Alva Roche Green talks about how much sleep kids really need.

Local

People dress like cows for free chicken at Rock Hill Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A in Rock Hill is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, where patrons can dress like a cow to get a free chicken sandwich, salad, wrap and other items. At the Dave Lyle Blvd. location, customers packed the restaurant wearing full cow costumes, black-and-white shirts, headbands and masks. The event runs until 7 p.m.

Health & Fitness

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Stacey Rizza says, "Despite years of education and increased understanding, the number of HIV infections is not decreasing significantly, as 500,000 news cases are diagnosed in the U. S. each year." Globally, 50 million people are estimated to be currently infected.

News

During filibuster, senator tells son to "go to bed"

Nine hours into waging a nearly 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut spoke to his son, who was watching in the Senate gallery. He didn't realize he was there and told him to "go to bed." After Republicans agreed to vote on the measures, Murphy ceded the floor.

Entertainment Videos