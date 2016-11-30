For decades, women have taken oral contraceptives as a method of birth control and to treat a number of other conditions. Multiple studies have shown that taking the pill is associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer. In a new study, Mayo Clinic experts report that women who develop ovarian cancer and also have a history of taking oral contraceptives may have better outcomes. Reporter Vivien Williams has more on this study, which is giving hope to some women diagnosed with this disease.