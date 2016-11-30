Clover Woman’s Club home tour Saturday

Clover Woman’s Club 2016 Christmas Tour will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday in the older section of Clover near Kinard School. A healthy stroll from house to house is possible. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit the Clover Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund.
Homes on tour are:
▪ Tim and Elvira Thiessen, 217 Neely Road: Traditional Georgian home built in 1973 by Skottowe and Nancy Smith. The architect was Richard D. Gillespie, designer of the Charlotte Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.
▪ Tim Reed and Bob Barke, 215 Neely Road: A mid-century modern home built in 1956 by Dr. and Mrs. E.A. Perry. Restored and furnished in eclectic style.
▪ Phil and Debbie Wingard, 308 Marietta St.: Designed by Pursley Architects and built in 1961 by Matt and Janet Wingard. The basement served double duty as a bomb shelter during the Cold War and as a bedroom. The house is being restored by family members Phillip and Richard.
▪ Jim and Jo Hall, 107 Ridge Avenue: The John Strohl family built this in 1962 as the first home in the neighborhood. The original home had two parts with a breezeway connecting the main part to the mother-in-law suite. The Halls have updated and renovated their home.
▪ Xscape Salon, 721 Bethel Street: Opened in 2007. As you enter you feel you have escaped into a business filled with good friends and good atmosphere. Charity Westmoreland Caldwell is the owner and a stylist. The stylists working are Traci Venezia, Patti Jenkins, Sharon Krapf, Sylvia Price and Cassidy Wright.
Tickets are available at Good Things, Clover Chamber of Commerce, the Palmetto House, Xscape Salon and in Lake Wylie at Salon 108 and each home the day of the tour. For information, call Andrea at 803-222-3312 or Windy at 803-222-7533.
