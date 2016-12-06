Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Dec. 8, 2016

Special events
The shelter and Friends of York County Animal Shelter are hosting an open house 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York, S.C.
Bring, cats and dogs to have picture taken with Santa. There will be plenty of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption during the event. There will also be information provided to learn about volunteering at the shelter. Refreshments will be served.
For additional information,contact the shelter at 803-628-3190.
▪ Early-bird registration is open for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the daylong event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win door prizes.
Fundraiser
▪ A benefit dance for the Good Samaritan Fund will be 8-10 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. Casual holiday attire. For ages 18 and older. Alcohol free. Soft drinks available. Donation, $10 per person. Singles and couples welcome. Instruction and music provided by Charles and Doris Parker. 803-323-7102. The Good Samaritan Fund pays gas and electric bills for those in need.
Holiday events
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church will host Journey to Bethlehem, a walk-through interactive pageant of the Living Christmas story, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Ride-through available for those with disabilities. Free and open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents Scrooge’s Christmas 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Dec.15-17 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 18 at the Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N behind the ROC Emporium. In Ken Jones’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” a group of actors portray all the characters in this Christmas tradition. Observe the redeeming transformation of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, played by award-winning actor Michael Devokaitis. Tickets: $15, adult and $12, student/senior, Tickets available at www.rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
▪ Woodland United Methodist Church will host its annual Cookie Walk at 9 a.m. until the cookies last on Saturday in the church fellowship hall. For $6, fill a box with homemade Christmas cookies. Other baked goods and cookbooks will be on sale. Also this year, there will be a kid’s decorating station.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “We Are One in Music: A Holiday Festival,” with the Carolina Belles, 3 p.m. Sunday at 220 Main St. Admission, $12. Limited seating. Reservations recommended at 803-548-8102 or go to fortmillplayhouse.org.
Meetings
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the Clover library, 107 Knox St. Open to the public. For information, call 803-981-5831.
▪ The York County Marine Corps League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, call Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 950 W. Main Street, Rock Hill.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will have its annual meeting 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Wesley United Methodist Church. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Christmas party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill, S.C. Admission: Free for members: $10 for guests. Barbecue and fixings provided by the Lake Wylie Shag Club. There will be a visit from Santa. Music provided by DJ Tim Boggs. Door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club’s Christmas party will be 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Celebrations at Ramada Inn, Cherry Road. Business meeting at 7 p.m. for members. Ham dinner served. Wall of Fame recipients will be honored. Bring nonperishable food items or monetary donation for Project Hope food pantry.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Dec. 31 to encourage the return of overdue library materials while giving back to the community at the same time. Library users can pay off fines with nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines but will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. Library patrons are encouraged to participate even if they have no outstanding library fines. For information, go to yclibrary.org.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964 will meet 1 p.m. Saturday at the Front Porch, S.C. 9, Richburg for its Christmas celebration. All classmates, spouses or guests are welcome. Dutch treat. For information contact Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325, James Mayfield at 803-374-1090 or Kater Wylie Cornwell at 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 13 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. A documentary, “Anyone and Everyone,” involving parents from multiple religions and cultures who talk about their personal experience when they found out they had a gay child will be shown. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
