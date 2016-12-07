Tour of historic York homes and sites Saturday and Sunday

Yorkville Historical Society will host its 34th annual Christmas in Olde York Holiday Tour of historic homes and sites, 3-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Featured are seven sites including the newly renovated courthouse.
Prior to the tour, at 2 p.m., the historical society and Culture and Heritage Museums will dedicate a South Carolina state historical marker to commemorate the courthouses. Four have been built from 1786 to 1915. The dedication is a free event with speakers.
Sites included on the tour are:
First Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Liberty St. Organized in 1842, the church was built in 1863. The steeple spire reaches 150 feet. Much of a major renovation was completed this year. Its Gothic Revival architecture was designed by Charleston’s Robert Walker in 1846.
J.S. and W.B. Moore block, 13-15 N. Congress St., is the best example of a Classic Revival building on North Congress. It was built in 1821. The three-bay block building houses two stores downstairs and a 4200-square-foot residence upstairs. The residence and Regeneration Church will be open. Patricia Leather is the hostess.
J.S. Moore House, 8 N. Congress St., built in 1829, is Georgian architecture. The home stayed in the family of John Starr Moore for nearly 100 years. Currently it houses Jasmine Cafe, Catering and Gifts. Linda Ellington is hostess.
The Senior Center, 14 N. Congress St., was built about 1883 and has served as a furniture and harness shop, a boarding house and various other businesses. The City of York and York County Council on Aging bought it in 1983 for a senior center.
The 1882 Building, 22 N. Congress St., was built of York County clay brick covered with stucco. The building was used for a dry goods store and other stores for 40 years. It was home to the White Rose Cafe and Dr. John Pratt’s offices. Wendell Hunt and Barry Turner-Hunt are hosts.
The Brandon House, 36 N. Congress St, is the finest clapboard building in downtown York. It is Greek Revival architecture, built in 1871 by a Swiss immigrant as a residence, bakery and confectionery. It’s been home to other businesses and restaurants. Melissa and Bob Gray are hosts.
York County Courthouse, 2 S. Congress St, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The current courthouse was completed and dedicated in 1915. There will not be a full tour.
This tour is not handicap accessible because there are no elevators to the second-floor apartments. Tickets are $15 and available in advance at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty, and the day of the tour.
