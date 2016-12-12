Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Dec. 11, 2016

York County Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” directed by Anne Blackwell at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 18 in Johnson Hall Theater at Winthrop University.
Tickets are $15 and available at yorkcountyballet.com or the Winthrop Bookstore. Latecomers will be seated at intermission.
Holiday events
▪ Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill will host a live Nativity scene from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in front of Academy Sports off Dave Lyle Boulevard. The scene, with narration and music, repeats every 30 minutes.
▪ Garden Sanctuary Church of God will host an interactive “Trip to Bethlehem,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the church on Cedar Street, Rock Hill. The event includes a skit, a trip to the city with stories and crafts and a visit to the marketplace with food. The event ends at the Nativity. Free and open to the community.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church will host Journey to Bethlehem, a walk-through interactive pageant of the Living Christmas story5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Ride-through available for those with disabilities. Free and open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents Scrooge’s Christmas 7:30 p.m. Dec.15-17 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18 at the Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N behind the ROC Emporium. In Ken Jones’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” a group of actors portray all the characters in this Christmas tradition. Observe the redeeming transformation of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, played by award-winning actor Michael Devokaitis. Tickets: $15, adult and $12, student/senior, Tickets available at www.rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
▪ Blackstock Bluegrass Christmas celebration, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the old schoolhouse, School Road. Supper at 5:45 p.m. Bring a covered-dish to shares. For information call Ms. Odell at 803-581-4740.
Special events
▪ Early-bird registration is open for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the daylong event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win door prizes.
Fundraiser
▪ A benefit dance for the Good Samaritan Fund will be 8-10 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. Casual holiday attire. For ages 18 and older. Alcohol free. Soft drinks available. Donation, $10 per person. Singles and couples welcome. Instruction and music provided by Charles and Doris Parker. 803-323-7102. The Good Samaritan Fund pays gas and electric bills for those in need.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Wednesdayat First Calvary Baptist Church, 228 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329- 9670.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. The chapter will pay for lunch. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ A called meeting of Bethel Rural Fire Board will be 7 p.m. Monday at Station 1 for an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, call 803-324-4118.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the Clover library, 107 Knox St. Open to the public. For information, call 803-981-5831.
▪ The York County Marine Corps League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, call Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 950 W. Main Street, Rock Hill.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will have its annual meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club’s Christmas party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada Inn, Cherry Road. Business meeting at 7 p.m. for members. Ham dinner served. Wall of Fame recipients will be honored. Bring nonperishable food items or monetary donation for Project Hope food pantry.
Volunteers
▪ Volunteers are needed to help low to middle income, elderly and handicapped taxpayers prepare their income tax returns. Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue, North Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Revenue to prepare basic tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Training will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9-13 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center on the first floor. Volunteers can choose hours and days they wish to work. For information, call Bill Perry, York County coordinator at 803-322-4195.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions Head Start has openings for children in York and Chester counties for the current school year. For information call 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill, 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in North Chester and 803-684-2093 in York.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Dec. 31 to encourage the return of overdue library materials while giving back to the community at the same time. Library users can pay off fines with nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines but will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. Library patrons are encouraged to participate even if they have no outstanding library fines. For information, go to yclibrary.org.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open through Thursday for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
▪ For an enrollment appointment for the Affordable Care Act, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
Workshop
▪ Clemson Extension Service will present Sire Seminars 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10-Feb. 7, alternating between the York and Union extension offices. The five-week course covers bull genetics, EPDs, economics, health considerations, breeding soundness exams, anatomy, and visual evaluation. Participants will hear from industry professionals to get insider tips for sale day success at the Industry Roundtable Dinner, Jan. 17. Cost is $85 for the course, dinner and materials or $20 per session. For information or to register, search Sire Seminars at calendar.clemson.edu or call 864-489-3141 x114. Must RSVP.
Classes
▪ US Soccer instructors will conduct entry level soccer referee classroom clinics 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Manchester Meadows. Cost is $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 18162, grade 8, is for referees age 14 and older on the day of the clinic. Class No. 18463, grade 9, is for referees ages 11-13 years old. For information, contact Bob Delaney at delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons & line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Food & drinks are available. Cover charge, $1 Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at The White Horse Restaurant, 1022 Camden Ave. for its Christmas celebration. Any one who graduated or attended Finley High School and their spouse or guest is welcome. Dutch treat. For more information call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793.
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. A documentary, “Anyone and Everyone,” involving parents from multiple religions and cultures who talk about their personal experience when they found out they had a gay child will be shown. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
