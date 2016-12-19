Six Chester debutantes presented Saturday

The Chester Assembly, founded in 1948, held its annual Christmas Ball at the Chester County War Memorial Building Saturday evening, Dec. 17. Two daughters and four guests of the Assembly were formally presented.
The debutantes wore traditional white gowns and carried nosegays of red roses.
Debutantes included:
Ariel Melinda Blanks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Blanks of Chester, was sponsored by her parents and presented by her father. Her marshal was Logan David Wayne Lewis of Bandy, Va. Her escort was Jordan Tyler Dows of Rock Hill.
Elizabeth Leeanne Brooks Josey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Douglas Josey, Jr. of Rock Hill, was sponsored by her parents and presented by her father. Her marshal was Joshua Wayne Alley of Chester. Her escort was Durham Asbury Hamilton, Jr. of Woodstock, Ga.
Laura Sidney Coleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Leon Coleman of Chester, was sponsored by William Lee Davidson Marion and presented by him. Her escort was Alexander Garrison Bass of York.
Mary Kirkley Geliske, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Erik Geliske of Columbia, was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. William Harvey Shannon and presented by Mr. Shannon. Her escort was Jesse LaGrone Tompkins of Irmo.
Megan Ruth Simpson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Thomas Simpson of Chester, was sponsored by David Hanson Brunt and presented by him. Her escort was Peyton Donaldson Marion of Chester.
Liza Martin Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Henry Wilson of Chester, was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Ephriam Burris Wilson and presented by Mr. Wilson. Her escort was Kemp Summerfield Wilson of Chester.
