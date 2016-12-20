Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Dec. 22, 2016

The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his elaborate model trains and lighted village on display, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York.
Admission is a canned food item to be be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts.
Among the trains in the display are the the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
Special events
▪ Hunger Outreach Churches will host its annual Christmas dinner for anyone who needs hot meal, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Menu: turkey, rice and gravy, vegetables, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages. Gift bags of fruit will be given away along with fellowship and Christmas Music. Hunger Outreach Churches include Grace, Epiphany Lutheran, First Presbyterian, St. John’s United Methodist, Westminster Presbyterian and Woodland United Methodist.
▪ A Christmas Day meal will be provided Sunday for all who need one – either eat-in or delivered – by the volunteers of Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Rock Hill. The annual Christmas Day meal is sponsored by many of the same volunteers who make and serve at the soup kitchen. Meals will be served and delivered starting at 10:30 a.m. through the lunch hour. The soup kitchen is located at 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, in Bannon Hall. For information visit the Dorothy Day Kitchen for Christmas Facebook page.
▪ Works by photographer Chris Wice will be on exhibit Jan. 6-30 in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 155 Johnston Avenue, Rock Hill. Shot in Portland, Michigan, a small town nestled between Lansing and Grand Rapids, the photographs featured convey the quiet setting of this old farming community. Chris Wice, a recent transplant from Michigan, began photographing his surroundings to tell the rich history of his home state visually. Just outside of Lansing, where the city meets the country, Wice found his voice. For information, go to portlandexposure.zenfolio.com. The gallery on the second floor is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
▪ Catawba River Art Guild will host and an art show, Jan 6-Feb. 12 at the Perimeter Gallery, Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill.
▪ The recently nominated for a 2017 Grammy Awards, Sierra Hull will open the Culture and Heritage Museums’ Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St. York. Hull’s “Weighted Mind” is up for Best Folk Album. The nomination is the first for Hull and demonstrates her music’s cross-over boundaries between bluegrass and folk. A bluegrass child prodigy turned full-fledged mandolin virtuoso, Sierra Hull has played the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Hull was the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. Hull will be accompanied by bassist Ethan Jodziewicz. Tickets: $25 CHM members, $30 general admission. Season Passes are available until Jan. 7 are are $90, members and $108, non members. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
▪ Early-bird registration is open for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the daylong event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win door prizes.
Food pantry
▪ All 4 One will be giving away food to the community, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at 211 S. Charlotte Ave. All 4 One is a community initiative of Eden Community Development Corporation and is funded by The Well Church and other contributing community organizations.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers who can spend about an hour between 11am and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, delivering meals to home-bound senior citizens in Rock Hill. Volunteers can work one day or as often as you like. For information, call 803-328-0197, ext. 302 or 301 as soon as possible to schedule.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions Head Start has openings for children in York and Chester counties for the current school year. For information call 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill, 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in North Chester and 803-684-2093 in York.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Dec. 31 to encourage the return of overdue library materials while giving back to the community at the same time. Library users can pay off fines with nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines but will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. Library patrons are encouraged to participate even if they have no outstanding library fines. For information, go to yclibrary.org.
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Friday-Dec. 26 for Christmas holidays. In addition, all libraries will be closed Jan, 1-2 for New Year’s Day. For information on York County Library programs and services, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5858.
▪ Family Movie @ Your Library, 2-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, main library, Rock Hill. Free family movie, rated G or PG. Blankets are welcome. Call 803- 981-5888 or go to yclibrary.org for movie details. Suitable for all ages, accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
▪ Friends Books on Main Paperback Clearance Sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Dec. 29-31 at the bookstore, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Fill a bag with paperbacks for $5. Closed Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve. Friends Books on Main is a used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
▪ US Soccer instructors will conduct entry-level soccer referee classroom clinics 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Manchester Meadows. Cost is $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 18162, grade 8, is for referees age 14 and older on the day of the clinic. Class No. 18463, grade 9, is for referees ages 11-13 years old. For information, contact Bob Delaney at delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
