Rock Hill debs honored at tea

Nine debutantes were honored Dec. 18 at the annual tea of the Debutante Club of Rock Hill at the home of Mrs. Michael Wayne Climer. The tea marks the beginning of the debutante season.
Debutantes who were honored include:
Courtnie Elizabeth Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lloyd Cox of Rock Hill. She is a freshman at Anderson University.
Shelby Morgan Champion, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chance Wiley Champion of Rock Hill. She is a freshman at Clemson University.
Abigail Blake Good, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John David Good IV of Rock Hill. She is a freshman at Auburn University.
Elizabeth Grace Hollingsworth, daughter of Mrs. Roy Robinson Hemphill of Greenwood and Jonathan Croft Hollingsworth. She is a freshman at Wofford College.
Evans Kathleen Hollingsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Barker Hollingsworth, Jr. of Spartanburg. She is a freshman at College of Charleston.
Jordan Hailey Marshall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Dewey Marshall IV of Rock Hill. She is a freshman at Clemson University.
Mary Kathryn Macaulay McGregor, daughter of The Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Sam Evans McGregor, Jr. of Rock Hill. She is a freshman at Wofford College.
Ann Bruce Mauldin Porter (not pictured), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Earl Porter, Jr. of Auburn, AL. She is a freshman at Sewanee.
Mary Adelle Robards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Roberts Robards of Matthews, NC. She is a freshman at Furman University.
