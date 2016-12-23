Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Dec. 25, 2016

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m.
The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson Football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker.
Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
Special events
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day Celebration will be 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, 1500 McFarland Road York. Rev. Richard Pickering, Pastor of Langrum Branch will speak. The observance commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. For information, contact Steve Love at 803-389-9907 or Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his elaborate model trains and lighted village on display, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York. Admission is a canned food item to be be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts. Among the trains in the display are the the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
▪ Works by photographer Chris Wice will be on exhibit Jan. 6-30 in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 155 Johnston Avenue, Rock Hill. Shot in Portland, Michigan, a small town nestled between Lansing and Grand Rapids, the photographs featured convey the quiet setting of this old farming community. Chris Wice, a recent transplant from Michigan, began photographing his surroundings to tell the rich history of his home state visually. Just outside of Lansing, where the city meets the country, Wice found his voice. For information, go to portlandexposure.zenfolio.com. The gallery on the second floor is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
▪ Catawba River Art Guild will host and an art show, Jan 6-Feb. 12 at the Perimeter Gallery, Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill.
▪ Recently nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award, Sierra Hull will open the Culture and Heritage Museums’ Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St. York. Hull’s “Weighted Mind” is up for Best Folk Album. The nomination is the first for Hull and demonstrates her music’s cross-over boundaries between bluegrass and folk. A bluegrass child prodigy turned full-fledged mandolin virtuoso, Sierra Hull has played the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Hull was the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. Hull will be accompanied by bassist Ethan Jodziewicz. Tickets: $25 CHM members, $30 general admission. Season Passes are available until Jan. 7 are are $90, members and $108, non members. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
▪ Early-bird registration deadline in Dec. 31 for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the daylong event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win door prizes.
Meetings
▪ Pruning crape myrtles is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club and Conference Center, 15083 Molokai Drive. Buffet lunch is $15. Reservations are required by calling Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 by 10 p.m. Jan. 5.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers who can spend about an hour between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, delivering meals to home-bound senior citizens in Rock Hill. Volunteers can work one day or as often as you like. For information, call 803-328-0197, ext. 302 or 301 as soon as possible to schedule.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
▪ Volunteers are needed to help low to middle income, elderly and handicapped taxpayers prepare their income tax returns. Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue, North Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Revenue to prepare basic tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Training will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9-13 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center on the first floor. Volunteers can choose hours and days they wish to work. For information, call Bill Perry, York County coordinator at 803-322-4195.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions Head Start has openings for children in York and Chester counties for the current school year. For information call 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill, 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in North Chester and 803-684-2093 in York.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Dec. 31 to encourage the return of overdue library materials while giving back to the community at the same time. Library users can pay off fines with nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines but will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. Library patrons are encouraged to participate even if they have no outstanding library fines. For information, go to yclibrary.org.
▪ Family Movie @ Your Library, 2-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, main library, Rock Hill. Free family movie, rated G or PG. Blankets are welcome. Call 803- 981-5888 or go to yclibrary.org for movie details. Suitable for all ages, accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
▪ Friends Books on Main Paperback Clearance Sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the bookstore, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Fill a bag with paperbacks for $5. Closed Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve. Friends Books on Main is a used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org.
Classes
▪ Fewell Park Recreation Center will offer the following classes listed below. Register at the center, 1204 Alexander Rd., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Preregistration is required. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
Yoga, for ages 18 and older, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday (ongoing class) led by Whitney Carter. Cost $15 per class. No preregistration required.
Beginners Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Jan 9-Feb. 20 (no class Jan. 16) with Herb Dumaresq. Cost, $54.
Advanced Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 14 with Herb Dumaresq. Cost, $54.
Painting with Acrylics, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16 with Bradley Sabelli. Cost, $54.
Drawing With Pastels and Prisma Colors, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17 with Bradley Sabelli. Cost, $54.
▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union will offer a three-month series of free workshops on retirement as part of its Know Your Dough program beginning Jan. 10 at its Family Trust Center.
Budgeting into Retirement will be conducted Jan. 10 by Matt Griffin, financial consultant with Family Trust Investment Services. Participants will learn how to anticipate retirement budget needs. Griffin is registered through LPL Financial.
Estate Planning Basics will be conducted Feb. 14 by Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black. Participants will learn about documents needed in the event of death or incapacitation and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney. Payne is a founding member of the Carolina’s Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, a charter member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, and a member of the elder law committee for the South Carolina Bar.
Transitioning into Medicare will be conducted March 14 by Derrick Gainey, president of Advantage Insurance. He’ll provide an overview of Medicare Part A and Part B and how to obtain supplemental insurance coverage. All sessions begin at 6 p.m. at 225 W. White St., Rock Hill. Sessions are free and open to the public. Register at familytrust.org by Jan. 4 for the first session.
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
▪ US Soccer instructors will conduct entry-level soccer referee classroom clinics 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Manchester Meadows. Cost is $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 18162, grade 8, is for referees age 14 and older on the day of the clinic. Class No. 18463, grade 9, is for referees ages 11-13 years old. For information, contact Bob Delaney at delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
