Online: Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Dec. 29, 2016

The Rock Hill NAACP will host its annual Emancipation Proclamation Jubilee Day Observance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda Street in Rock Hill. The program is a day for reflection, rededication and celebration of our heritage and to commemorate our country’s dedication to the belief in liberty and equality for every citizen. This year’s theme is “Telling The Story Through Song.” Bishop Mildred B. Hines will speak.. The NAACP officers will be rededicated to serve the 2017-2018 term. The program is open to the general public and your attendance and participation are encouraged.
The Western York County branch of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day Celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, 1500 McFarland Road York. Rev. Richard Pickering, Pastor of Langrum Branch, will speak. The observance commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. For information, contact Steve Love at 803-389-9907 or Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
Special events
▪ The Museum of York County will host its annual “Come Draw with Me” event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 14. Bring a sketch pad and pencils and join the Catawba River Art Guild, Winthrop University art students and other local artists in sketching and rendering drawings taken from the museum’s vast collection of natural history specimens. The museum’s nature-themed art exhibitions “Birds in Art,” “Wild Fabrications” and Dottie Moore’s “Nature’s Tapestries” will be open for inspiration. The Settlemyre Planetarium will feature a special exoplanet drawing activity, which when digitally submitted to NASA’s website will be loaded aboard the TESS spacecraft. New this year, there will be two special drawing instruction sessions for ages 12 and older for a small fee. Brad Sabelli, president of the Catawba River Art Guild, will be offer beginning Instruction from 10-11 a.m. and intermediate instruction, noon to 1 p.m. Pre-registration for the instruction and a $10 non-refundable payment are required, contact scheduler@chmuseums.org or call 803-981-9182
▪ In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
▪ Early-bird registration deadline is Saturday for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The early registration fee, which includes lunch, is $50. After Dec. 31, the cost will be $60. To view the speakers or to register go to symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to Master Gardeners of York County, and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road. Fort Mill, SC, 29707. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, the daylong event will include seven gardening experts, break-out sessions, vendors and a chance to win door prizes.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers who can spend about an hour between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, delivering meals to home-bound senior citizens in Rock Hill. Volunteers can work one day or as often as you like. For information, call 803-328-0197, ext. 302 or 301 as soon as possible to schedule.
York County Library
▪ Friends Books on Main Paperback Clearance Sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the bookstore, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Fill a bag with paperbacks for $5. Friends Books on Main is a used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org.
Classes
▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union will offer a three-month series of free workshops on retirement as part of its Know Your Dough program beginning Jan. 10 at its Family Trust Center.
Budgeting into Retirement will be conducted Jan. 10 by Matt Griffin, financial consultant with Family Trust Investment Services. Participants will learn how to anticipate retirement budget needs. Griffin is registered through LPL Financial.
Estate Planning Basics will be conducted Feb. 14 by Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black. Participants will learn about documents needed in the event of death or incapacitation and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney. Payne is a founding member of the Carolina’s Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, a charter member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, and a member of the elder law committee for the South Carolina Bar.
Transitioning into Medicare will be conducted March 14 by Derrick Gainey, president of Advantage Insurance. He’ll provide an overview of Medicare Part A and Part B and how to obtain supplemental insurance coverage. All sessions begin at 6 p.m. at 225 W. White St., Rock Hill. Sessions are free and open to the public. Register at familytrust.org by Jan. 4 for the first session.
▪ Social Dance Classes beginning Jan. 8 with instruction in Hustle and Swing from 7-8 p.m. and practice dancing from 8-9 at Grace Lutheran fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost is $10 per person. Anyone age 18 and older welcome. No partner required. Instructors are Charles and Doris Parker. For information, call 803-323-7102.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons and line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet its January Birthday fellowship dinner 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at the LongHorn Restaurant, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
