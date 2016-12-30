Community news for York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Jan. 1

The Museum of York County will host its annual “Come Draw with Me” event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 14. Bring a sketch pad and pencils and join the Catawba River Art Guild, Winthrop University art students and other local artists in sketching and rendering drawings taken from the museum’s vast collection of natural history specimens.
The museum’s nature-themed art exhibitions “Birds in Art,” “Wild Fabrications” and Dottie Moore’s “Nature’s Tapestries” will be open for inspiration. The Settlemyre Planetarium will feature a special exoplanet drawing activity, which when digitally submitted to NASA’s website will be loaded aboard the TESS spacecraft.
New this year, there will be two special drawing instruction sessions for ages 12 and older for a small fee. Brad Sabelli, president of the Catawba River Art Guild, will be offer beginning Instruction from 10-11 a.m. and intermediate instruction, noon to 1 p.m. Pre-registration for the instruction and a $10 non-refundable payment are required, contact scheduler@chmuseums.org or call 803-981-9182
Special events
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Hog Butchering Day will present 19th century style pork-processing activities 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at the site in Brattonsville. There will be cooking demonstrations by the Historic Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley around the hearth. Interpreters will be render lard, make cracklins’ and prepare head cheese. There’ll be hams in the smokehouse and soap stirring in the cauldron. Spoon’s BBQ Truck of the Carolinas will provide food concessions. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for Culture & Heritage Museum members and ages 3 and younger.
▪ The Rock Hill NAACP will host its annual Emancipation Proclamation Jubilee Day Observance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda Street in Rock Hill. The program is a day for reflection, rededication and celebration of our heritage and to commemorate our country’s dedication to the belief in liberty and equality for every citizen. This year’s theme is “Telling The Story Through Song.” Bishop Mildred B. Hines will speak.. The NAACP officers will be rededicated to serve the 2017-2018 term. The program is open to the general public and your attendance and participation are encouraged.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day Celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, 1500 McFarland Road York. Rev. Richard Pickering, Pastor of Langrum Branch, will speak. The observance commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. For information, contact Steve Love at 803-389-9907 or Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host The King James Boys 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, SC 274 and Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food service, hot dogs and hamburgers, begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
▪ Recently nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award, Sierra Hull will open the Culture and Heritage Museums’ Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St. York. Hull’s “Weighted Mind” is up for Best Folk Album. The nomination is the first for Hull and demonstrates her music’s cross-over boundaries between bluegrass and folk. A bluegrass child prodigy turned full-fledged mandolin virtuoso, Sierra Hull has played the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Hull was the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. Hull will be accompanied by bassist Ethan Jodziewicz. Tickets: $25 CHM members, $30 general admission. Season Passes are available until Jan. 7 are are $90, members and $108, non members. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
Meetings
▪ Pruning crape myrtles is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club and Conference Center, 15083 Molokai Drive. Buffet lunch is $15. Reservations are required by calling Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 by 10 p.m. Jan. 5.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers who can spend about an hour between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, delivering meals to home-bound senior citizens in Rock Hill. Volunteers can work one day or as often as you like. For information, call 803-328-0197, ext. 302 or 301 as soon as possible to schedule.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
▪ Volunteers are needed to help low to middle income, elderly and handicapped taxpayers prepare their income tax returns. Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue, North Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Revenue to prepare basic tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Training will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9-13 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center on the first floor. Volunteers can choose hours and days they wish to work. For information, call Bill Perry, York County coordinator at 803-322-4195.
Classes
▪ York County Government is now accepting applications for the 2017 York County 101 Citizens Academy, designed to give residents an opportunity to learn more about county government and the services. The academy is free and meets monthly from February to October beginning Feb. 23. Registration is required and is limited to 25 participants on a first come basis. Applications are available online and at the York County Manager’s Office, 6 South Congress Street in York, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For information, call the County Manager’s Office at (803) 684-8511.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is offering a watercolor class for ages 9-13 at Fewell Park Recreation Center. “Let’s Learn Watercolor” with Madie Horne will be 3:45-5:45 Mondays Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. Cost is $54. Registration is taken at the center, 1204 Alexander Rd., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
▪ Social Dance Classes beginning Jan. 8 with instruction in Hustle and Swing from 7-8 p.m. and practice dancing from 8-9 at Grace Lutheran fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost is $10 per person. Anyone age 18 and older welcome. No partner required. Instructors are Charles and Doris Parker. For information, call 803-323-7102.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons and line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet its January Birthday fellowship dinner 5:30 p.m. Monday at the LongHorn Restaurant, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
