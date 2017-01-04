MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 16

▪ In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
Special events
▪ The Museum of York County will host its annual “Come Draw with Me” event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 14. Bring a sketch pad and pencils and join the Catawba River Art Guild, Winthrop University art students and other local artists in sketching and rendering drawings taken from the museum’s vast collection of natural history specimens. New this year, there will be two special drawing instruction sessions for ages 12 and older for a small fee. Brad Sabelli, president of the Catawba River Art Guild, will be offer beginning Instruction from 10-11 a.m. and intermediate instruction, noon to 1 p.m. Pre-registration for the instruction and a $10 non-refundable payment are required, contact scheduler@chmuseums.org or call 803-981-9182
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The local TPA of America Post K, a non-profit community service organitation that sponsors children’s safety programs, will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at at York Seafood. For information, call Phyllis at 803-328-1654.
▪ Pruning crape myrtles is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
▪ The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, will be noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave, Rock Hill. Play bridge, dominoes, Uno, or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages, and prizes. Proceeds benefit our community service programs, which include Grounds of Grace, Heifer International, Dot Amick Scholarship, Underexposed Film Festival among others, and the upkeep of our historic house and gardens. For reservations contact: Betty Hedstrom 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Send check for your group in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Clubs
Lake Wylie Shag Club Super Bowl Party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge,1676 Harris Road. DJ Frank Price will be play. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Members bring your favorite Super Bowl snack.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
▪ Volunteers are needed to help low to middle income, elderly and handicapped taxpayers prepare their income tax returns. Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue, North Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Revenue to prepare basic tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Training will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9-13 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center on the first floor. Volunteers can choose hours and days they wish to work. For information, call Bill Perry, York County coordinator at 803-322-4195.
Classes
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is offering a watercolor class for ages 9-13 at Fewell Park Recreation Center. “Let’s Learn Watercolor” with Madie Horne will be 3:45-5:45 Mondays Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. Cost is $54. Registration is taken at the center, 1204 Alexander Rd., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
▪ Social Dance Classes beginning Jan. 8 with instruction in Hustle and Swing from 7-8 p.m. and practice dancing from 8-9 at Grace Lutheran fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost is $10 per person. Anyone age 18 and older welcome. No partner required. Instructors are Charles and Doris Parker. For information, call 803-323-7102.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Lamanda Gaskins, professional speech coach will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
