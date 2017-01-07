Woman’s Club bridge and games fundraiser March 2

The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, will be noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave.
Play bridge, dominoes, Uno, or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages, and prizes.
Proceeds benefit the club’s community service programs and the upkeep of our historic house and gardens.
For reservations contact: Betty Hedstrom 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Send check for your group in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Special events
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Hog Butchering Day will present 19th century style pork-processing activities 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the site in Brattonsville. There will be cooking demonstrations by the Historic Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley around the hearth. Interpreters will be render lard, make cracklins’ and prepare head cheese. There’ll be hams in the smokehouse and soap stirring in the cauldron. Spoon’s BBQ Truck of the Carolinas will provide food concessions. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for Culture & Heritage Museum members and ages 3 and younger.
▪ The Museum of York County will host its annual “Come Draw with Me” event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Bring a sketch pad and pencils and join the Catawba River Art Guild, Winthrop University art students and other local artists in sketching and rendering drawings taken from the museum’s vast collection of natural history specimens. New this year, there will be two special drawing instruction sessions for ages 12 and older for a small fee. Brad Sabelli, president of the Catawba River Art Guild, will be offer beginning Instruction from 10-11 a.m. and intermediate instruction, noon to 1 p.m. Pre-registration for the instruction and a $10 non-refundable payment are required, contact scheduler@chmuseums.org or call 803-981-9182.
▪ In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 7. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 199 South Cherry Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
Meetings
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jacksons Cafeteria. Business meeting will begin at noon. Doug Rice, South Carolina Action Team President, Compassion and Choices will speak.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Mill library, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. Open to the public.For more information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Clubs
▪ The Rock Hill Area Shag Club will have its Winter Masquerade party at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Celebrations at the Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. Cost is $3, members and $5, for guests. DJ is Jeff Foster. There will be food and drinks and a contest for best male and female masks. For information, Contact Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email rockhillshagclub@gmail.com.
Health
▪ North Central Family Medical Center will offer additional hours to assist consumers with the Affordable Care Act from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31. For information, call 803-325-7744 ext. 236 or 803-581-0574.ext.407.
Workshop
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a workshop “Are you Wholesale Ready?” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Chester Market Building, 116 Chester Street, Chester. Topics include product selection, packaging and pricing. For information, go to http://www.catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
York County Library
All York County libraries will be closed Jan. 14-16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The following free events will be offered in January:
Red Cross Blood Drives, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friday main library, Rock Hill. Call 803-981-5847; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Clover library. Call 803-222-3474 or make an appointment at www.redcross.org.
Friends of the Library Fiction Book Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 20 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 21 at Lake Wylie library Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children's books for sale at bargain prices from 50 cents-$2. Proceeds will benefit York County libraries.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 to select materials for the library’s young adult collection and planning teen events. Main library, Rock Hill
Heartfulness Meditation Workshop series, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 30 and Feb.6 at Fort Mill library. Participants will receive an overview of the health benefits of meditation such as reduced stress and lowered blood pressure, as well as instruction in the ways of achieving a state of relaxation. Part of the session will be spent in quiet meditation. To register, call 803-547-4114.
Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan 24 for students ages 11-17 to learn to play chess or improve their skills. Main Library, Rock Hill
Stock Market Timing: Proof That It Works, 1-3 p.m. Jan 28 with Roger Reynolds, a retired stockbroker with 28 years’ experience. He will teach participants how to read stock charts and what various trends indicate. Main Library, Rock Hill. Registration begins Jan. 17, call 803981-5845.
Hot Drink Mixology, 5-6:30 Jan. 31 for students ages 11-17 who are invited to enjoy a variety of hot coffees, chocolates, syrups, and flavors. Main Library, Rock Hill. To register beginning Jan. 17, call 803-981-5830.
Camps
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway has opened summer camp registration. The Greenway will host a summer camps open house 10 a.m.2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Greenway’s Adventure Center, 835 Springfield Parkway. To register and for information, go to: ASCGreenway.org or call 803-547-4575.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will offer a one-day volunteer training session 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Opportunities include companionship to patients, customer service at the Resale Shops, serve in the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, knit Prayer Shawls, help with fundraisers and community education, and much more. Flexible schedules. For information or to register, call Hospice & Community Care at 803-329-1500. Training is free.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
▪ Volunteers are needed to help low to middle income, elderly and handicapped taxpayers prepare their income tax returns. Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue, North Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Revenue to prepare basic tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Training will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9-13 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center on the first floor. Volunteers can choose hours and days they wish to work. For information, call Bill Perry, York County coordinator at 803-322-4195.
Classes
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is offering a watercolor class for ages 9-13 at Fewell Park Recreation Center. “Let’s Learn Watercolor” with Madie Horne will be 3:45-5:45 Mondays Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. Cost is $54. A Beginners and Beyond Knitting class for adults will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays through March 1. Cost is $54. Bring yarn and needles. Registration is taken at the center, 1204 Alexander Rd., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Lamanda Gaskins, professional speech coach will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments