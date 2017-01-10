Forget detox diets. Eat broccoli, berries and sprouts to rid your system of toxins

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study