Community news for Jan. 12, 2017

MLK events
▪ The Chester MLK Holiday Parade will be 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Chester. Line up begins at 1:30. A Gospel Extravaganza after the parade begins at 6 p.m. Bown’s Chapel AME Zion Church featuring MYB, Just Blessed and the Chester County Community Choir. On Monday a MLK Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Daryl Cunningham of Florence. There will be special music. The events are coordinated by the MLK Celebration committee of Chester County.
▪ One of the oldest Martin Luther King Jr. Parades, sponsored by the Western York County NAACP, will be Saturday in downtown York.
▪ A Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Community Center at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. Willie Ratchford, executive director of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Committee, will speak. Donations will be accepted for the Feed the Hungry program.
▪ In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30-9 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive in Rock Hill. Breakfast serving line starts at 6:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Perry Tuttle, who is a Clemson football Hall of Famer, Chaplain for the Charlotte Hornets, author and inspirational speaker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Office, 150 Johnston St.; the City Management Office at City Hall, 155 Johnston St. and the Rock Hill Police Substation, 46 Sunset Drive. Table sponsorships start at $200. For information, call Dayna Johnston at 803-329-8714.
Special events
▪ A Tribute in Words and Music in honor of the late Billy White, English teacher, organist and historian at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. Open to the community.
▪ The Sierra Hull concert at the McCelvey Center has been rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Sunday because of bad weather last Friday. All ticket holders can use their tickets Sunday. Season passes for the 2017 Southern Sound Series at the McCelvey will be available until Sunday at a 10% discount. Tickets and season passes are available online at http://www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries/ or by calling 803-909-7313.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 4. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 199 South Cherry Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
Meetings
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature will meet at 11 Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St. Rock Hill. For information, call Wayne Kersey at 803-287-9453.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday January 16 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Annette Ornelas of Southwind Designs, will talk about “Dimensional Curved Piecing or Peeled Back Patchwork.”
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Station No. 1.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Mill library, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. Open to the public. For more information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Workshop
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a workshop “Are you Wholesale Ready?” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Chester Market Building, 116 Chester Street, Chester. Topics include product selection, packaging and pricing. For information, go to http://www.catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
Camps
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway has opened summer camp registration. The Greenway will host a summer camps open house 10 a.m.2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Greenway’s Adventure Center, 835 Springfield Parkway. To register and for information, go to: ASCGreenway.org or call 803-547-4575.
Classes
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is offering a watercolor class for ages 9-13 at Fewell Park Recreation Center. “Let’s Learn Watercolor” with Madie Horne will be 3:45-5:45 Mondays Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. Cost is $54. A Beginners and Beyond Knitting class for adults will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays through March 1. Cost is $54. Bring yarn and needles. Registration is taken at the center, 1204 Alexander Rd., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 in the Doctors dining room, next to cafeteria, atPiedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The group’s mission is to inspire heart patients and their families.
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Lamanda Gaskins, professional speech coach will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
