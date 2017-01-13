Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Jan. 14

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: NFL Sunday will be 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Fans are invited to join for worship and and tailgate. Men on Mission will host its annual Valentine’s Day Ball, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Admission is $25 and includes dinner, dancing and comedy.
Mount Hebron AME Zion Church, Columbia Street, Chester: Tom Thumb wedding, noon Saturday. Donations requested for the children and youth ministries.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway, York: Mobile Food Pantry, 8 a.m. Wednesday until all boxes are gone. Bring a valid ID. One box per household.
Sandy River Baptist Association (Lower Division): Usher’s Ministry prayer breakfast, 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Pastor’s Aide anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: 125th anniversary service, 2 p.m. Jan. 22 with the Rev. Donnie Dye. Dinner after morning worship.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: MLK Memorial Monday wit the Rev. Darryl Cunningham of Florence.
St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Pastor’s Aide annual Chinese auction, 1-2 p.m. Jan. 28. Contacts are Barbara Pendergrass at 803-554-7068 and Rhonda Ross at 803-417-5351.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Union Gospel Singer 50th anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday for a reunion of former and current members. Local choirs invited.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Family Bingo, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. The Oratory Valentine fund-raising dinner is Feb. 10. Adult study group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Sundays, will study the Book of Revelation.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Donations accepted. February programs include “Giving Up Chocolate for Lent,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Free. Registration appreciated. “Women through the Centuries,” Feb. 10-11. Cost: $50 and room and board is $40. “The Sayings Gospel Q: Synoptic – Independent Gospel,” 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2 or Feb. 4, led by Peter Judge. Cost is $40 with lunch included.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Youth Extravaganza, 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Area youth groups, choirs and praise dancers invited. Prizes awarded
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Rabbi Anna Bonnheim has joined the congregation to provide regular rabbinic leadership. Rabbi Bonnheim will be leading Friday night Shabbat service once a month beginning Jan. 20. Other dates are Feb. 3, March 17, April 7 and May 19. For an honorarium, Rabbi is also available for life cycle events such as weddings, funerals, baby namings, unveilings and b’nei mitzvah. Rabbi Bonnheim is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received her rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Union College-Cincinnati. She previously served at Temple Beth Emeth of Sherman, Texas and as associate rabbi of URJ Greene Family Camp in Dallas. She recently moved to the Carolinas with her husband, Rabbi Asher Knight of Temple Beth El, and their two young sons. Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; children’s music ministry at 9:05 a.m. Godly Play and Sunday school at 9:25. Nursery provided. Family Promise hosts, Jan. 22. Annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. New members class, noon Sunday. Augsburg Confession Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursday. Applications for a part time worker to implement and lead a children’s ministry program are being accepted. Email graceluthch@comporium.net.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March. Donations accepted.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 21. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or tea. Dessert table available. Cost is $10, adult; $5, ages 6-12 and free age 5 and younger.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Sponsored by the youth ministry.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat soup supper, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. Variety of soups, cornbread, crackers and desserts. Donations accepted.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: UMW executive board meeting, 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Quilting ministry, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Reading Circle discussion, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Roasting Company. Stretch and Walk, 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Dr. King After the Dream Celebration brunch, 9:30 a.m. Monday with Bishop George B. Jackson, music by Richard English and Rock Hill Concert Choir. Members appreciation service, 2 p.m. Jan 22.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Rose’s Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Annual vegetable soup and oyster stew supper, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 28. Homemade desserts available. If inclimite weather, the supper will be Feb. 4.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Tribute in Word and Music to the late Billy White, teacher, organist and historian, 3 p.m. Sunday. Men’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
