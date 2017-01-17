Community news for York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Jan. 15

▪ The Dalton Gallery on the campus of Clinton College will host its grand opening reception at 5 p.m. Monday with an exhibit of John Daso’s collection of paintings.
Daso is a self-taught folk art painter. He is the first African American artist to own a gallery in the historic French Quarter of Charleston. His paintings capture black history and scenery of places throughout South Carolina depicting scenes he saw during his childhood.
Daso’s work is in the permanent collection of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History and the collections of President Barack Obama, former President George Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Julian Bond, Bill Cosby and others.
Special events
▪ The Shepherd’s Center six-week Adventures in Learning program begins Jan. 23 downstairs at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Cost is $20 The first classes are 10-11 a.m. and include an electronic technology tutorial, crochet, current political events and creative writing. Class Session 2 starts at 11:15 a.m with a new chair yoga and healing touch class, various speakers each week will talk about physical and financial health, aging, heart health estate planning, and protecting your assets and financial planning, line dancing returns and another creative writing class is offered. Join the Lunch Bunch for dutch treat meals at area restaurants after classes. The Creative Writing group will present original stories at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 27 and the Shepherd’s Center will provide a free luncheon after for all participants. For information go to shepherdscenterrh.org or leave a message at the Shepherd’s Center office 866-610-3663.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s Daddy/ Daughter Dance will be 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Hood Center at York for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other special male adult. Light refreshments are served. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. Only a limited number of advance tickets are available. Tickets will not be available at the door. Attire is dressy casual. Cost is $30 per couple with $5 for each additional girl. Tickets are available during business hours at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Fewell Park Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center and at the PRT office at City Hall (Room 390). For information, call 803-329-5620 or 803-329-5633 or go to cityofrockhill.com/prt.
▪ The Roosevelt Community Watch Organization will present its annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration 6 p.m. Monday at Flat Rock Baptist Church on Carver Street, Clover. The program is designed to inspire and encourage people of the community and surrounding communities to work positively for progress in unity and in love with God in the midst as we move forward into the future.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 4. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 199 S. Cherry Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
Meetings
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature will meet at 11 Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St. Rock Hill. For information, call Wayne Kersey at 803-287-9453.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Annette Ornelas of Southwind Designs, will talk about “Dimensional Curved Piecing or Peeled Back Patchwork.”
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Station No. 1.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center,1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22 at York Middle. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free for age4 and under. Plates include fish, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or Take-out.
Clubs
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe for food and fellowship. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Anyone age 18 or older is invited. The speaker will be Dr. Jason Fleischer, a local chiropractor and will talk about about health and wellness. For information go to www.rockhillcivitan.org or call Ella Messer at 803-366-9896.
▪ The Rock Hill Area Shag Club will have its Winter Masquerade party at 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at the Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. Cost is $3, members and $5, for guests. DJ is Jeff Foster. There will be food and drinks and a contest for best male and female masks. For information, Contact Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email rockhillshagclub@gmail.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Valentines and Winter Wonderland Party will be 8 p.m. Feb. 4 Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Spaghetti dinner provided by the club. Members bring desserts.
Open house
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 will have an 1 p.m. Jan. 29 Open House at the Post Building, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. All eligible veterans are invited to attend to learn more about the VFW and their support of veterans. For information or to RSVP, call Paul Turevon at 803-327-2975 or email vfw2889srvice@comporium.net
Health
▪ North Central Family Medical Center will offer additional hours to assist consumers with the Affordable Care Act from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 28. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31. For information, call 803-325-7744 ext. 236 or 803-581-0574.ext.407.
Workshop
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a workshop “Are you Wholesale Ready?” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Chester Market Building, 116 Chester Street, Chester. Topics include product selection, packaging and pricing. For information, go to http://www.catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will offer a one-day volunteer training session 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Opportunities include companionship to patients, customer service at the Resale Shops, serve in the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, knit Prayer Shawls, help with fundraisers and community education, and much more. Flexible schedules. For information or to register, call Hospice & Community Care at 803-329-1500. Training is free.
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
▪ Social Dance Classes with instruction in Hustle and Swing will be 7-8 p.m. and practice dancing from 8-9 Sunday at Grace Lutheran fellowship hall, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost is $10 per person. Anyone age 18 and older welcome. No partner required. Instructors are Charles and Doris Parker. For information, call 803-323-7102.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room, next to cafeteria, at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The group’s mission is to inspire heart patients and their families.
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Lamanda Gaskins, telecommunications coordinator for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, will speak on smart phone technology. For information, call 803-328-5231.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments