Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Jan. 19, 2017

Special events
▪ St. Mary Catholic Church will hold a healing Mass at 9:30 a.m. Friday for President-elect Donald Trump and at 7 p.m. for Congress at the church, 902 Crawford, Rock Hill. The community is invited to come pray for healing. for information, call the church office 803-329-1008.
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will have a fiction book sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Wylie library. Books include hardcover and paperbacks for adults and children, priced from 50 cents to $2. The Friends Books on Main will have a children’s and young adult book sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday- Saturday and Jan. 26-27 at 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. All children’s and young adult books will be 50 cents each. Proceeds go to York County libraries.
▪ The Shepherd’s Center six-week Adventures in Learning program begins Monday downstairs at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Cost is $20 The first classes are 10-11 a.m. and include an electronic technology tutorial, crochet, current political events and creative writing. Class Session 2 starts at 11:15 a.m with a new chair yoga and healing touch class, various speakers each week will talk about physical and financial health, aging, heart health estate planning, and protecting your assets and financial planning, line dancing returns and another creative writing class is offered. Join the Lunch Bunch for dutch treat meals at area restaurants after classes. The Creative Writing group will present original stories at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 27 and the Shepherd’s Center will provide a free luncheon after for all participants. For information go to shepherdscenterrh.org or leave a message at the Shepherd’s Center office 866-610-3663.
Meetings
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday City Operations Center, 757 S Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Kevin Hood, principal of Belleview School, will speak.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at York Middle. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free for age4 and under. Plates include fish, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or Take-out.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be Carnival Game Night. The Vintage Club is open to all Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or email carolsmith@comporium.net.
▪ The Rock Hill Area Shag Club will have its Winter Masquerade party at 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at the Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. Cost is $3, members and $5, for guests. DJ is Jeff Foster. There will be food and drinks and a contest for best male and female masks. For information, Contact Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email rockhillshagclub@gmail.com.
Open house
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 will have an 1 p.m. Jan. 29 Open House at the Post Building, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. All eligible veterans are invited to attend to learn more about the VFW and their support of veterans. For information or to RSVP, call Paul Turevon at 803-327-2975 or email vfw2889srvice@comporium.net
Workshop
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a workshop “Are you Wholesale Ready?” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Chester Market Building, 116 Chester Street, Chester. Topics include product selection, packaging and pricing. For information, go to http://www.catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program will be offered 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays Feb. 3-April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25; March 4, 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 1-April 17 (not available April 10-14 due to spring break) in the Adult Education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext..
Taxes prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County will offer its Family-to-Family education program for caregivers, 6:15-8:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill. The free series of 11 classes provides basic education about brain disorders and ways to improve the lives of families with loved ones living with mental illness. The class is limited to 20. Preregistration is required. Contact Judy Rauppius at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson's Cafeteria 1735 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Any one who graduated or attended Finley High School or those who want to join as associate members are welcome. For information, call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1997 will have its 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are also needed to help at the events. For information or to RSVP, email nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room, next to cafeteria, at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The group’s mission is to inspire heart patients and their families.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments