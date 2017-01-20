Living

Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Jan. 21

AME ZION

Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: NFL Sunday will be 10 a.m. Sunday. Fans are invited to join for worship and and tailgate. Men on Mission will host its annual Valentine’s Day Ball, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Admission is $25 and includes dinner, dancing and comedy.

ARP

First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Just Joy Worship, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

BAPTIST

Sandy River Baptist Association (Lower Division): Usher’s Ministry prayer breakfast, 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: 125th anniversary service, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Donnie Dye. Dinner after morning worship.

Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Wild Game dinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Men are providing meat and side dishes. Ladies are asked to bring dessert. Open to the community.

Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Baptism service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth will serve lunch at the ROC, noon Jan. 29.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: Annual Deacons program, 10 a.m. Sunday.

St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Pastor’s Aide annual Chinese auction, 1-2 p.m. Jan. 28. Contacts are Barbara Pendergrass at 803-554-7068 and Rhonda Ross at 803-417-5351.

Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Musical Choir 24th anniversary concert, 4 p.m. Sunday.

CATHOLIC

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Knights of Columbus breakfast, Sunday. Proceeds to St. Jude’s Hospital. Confirmation class No.1 make up date, Feb. 19. Quilts for Valor meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: February programs include “Giving Up Chocolate for Lent,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Free. Registration appreciated. “Women through the Centuries,” Feb. 10-11. Cost: $50 and room and board is $40. “The Sayings Gospel Q: Synoptic – Independent Gospel,” 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2 or Feb. 4, led by Peter Judge. Cost is $40 with lunch included.

CHURCH OF GOD

Celriver Church of God, Celriver Road, Rock Hill: Benefit revival, 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with Evangelist John Ladd and the Rev. Kenny Compton. Special singing nightly.

CHURCH OF GOD

IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Youth Extravaganza, 6 p.m. Saturday. Area youth groups, choirs and praise dancers invited. Prizes awarded. Free food distribution, 1 p.m. March 3. No income restrictions.

EPISCOPAL

Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. An interfaith community concert will be 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to benefit The Haven Men’s Shelter. Open to the community. Those interested in singing with the choir, call Ginny Moe at 803-327-1131 or email music@ecoos.org.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.

Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations accepted today. Family Promise hosts, Sunday. Annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Seniors @ Grace, 11:30 a.m. at El Molcahete Thursday. Reformation class, 7 p.m. Thursday. Family Promise hosts, Jan. 29-Feb. 5.

METHODIST

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March. Donations accepted.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or tea. Dessert table available. Cost is $10, adult; $5, ages 6-12 and free age 5 and younger.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome; no experience required.

Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, juice, tea and coffee. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Sponsored by the youth ministry.

Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community senior social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Menu: chicken tenders, green beans, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, rolls dessert and tea.

Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Cub Scout Pinewood Derby, 2 p.m. Saturday. General United Methodist Women lunch and program, 11:30 Sunday. Reading Circle, 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Roasting Company. Kids Club Football Frenzy, 5:30 Sunday. Wear team apparel.

NAZARENE

York Church of the Nazarene, North Congress Street, York: The Rev. Robbie Hudgins will be guest speaker with Wayne Hunter singing at 11 a.m. Sunday.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Members appreciation service, 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. Saturday. GAP, noon Saturday at Farrow Place, Rock Hill.

PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS

First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Eden Terrace at Richmond Drive, Rock Hill: Resolution Sunday, 11 a.m. Sunday with a special New Year’s service and spaghetti fellowship after.

PRESBYTERIAN

Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Annual vegetable soup and oyster stew supper, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 28. Homemade desserts available. If inclement weather, the supper will be Feb. 4.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.

First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday. Hunger Outreach Program volunteer workday, 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen volunteer opportunity, 10 a.m. Thursday. Yarns of Love knitting and crochet group, 3 p.m. Thursday.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesday with dinner at 5 p.m. and children’s choirs and adult classes at 6 p.m. Adult classes include yoga ($5 per class); book study on “The Great Theologian: A brief guide” ($10) and Our Relationship with God’s Creation. Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Presbyterian Student Center to see “A Man for All Seasons.” Bring a drink and $5 for pizza and popcorn.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m. Food Pantry board, 7 p.m. Tuesday.

