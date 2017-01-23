Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Jan. 22

▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s Daddy/ Daughter Dance will be 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Hood Center at York for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other special male adult. Light refreshments are served. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. Only a limited number of advance tickets are available. Tickets will not be available at the door. Attire is dressy casual. Cost is $30 per couple with $5 for each additional girl. Tickets are available during business hours at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Fewell Park Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center and at the PRT office at City Hall (Room 390). For information, call 803-329-5620 or 803-329-5633 or go to cityofrockhill.com/prt.
Special events
▪ The Friends of the York County Library children’s and young adult book sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday- Saturdayat 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. All children’s and young adult books will be 50 cents each. Proceeds go to York County libraries.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 4. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 199 S. Cherry Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
▪ Community Valentine’s Dance for students of all ages and their parents, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Boyd Hill Baptist Church life center. The event is sponsored by the Boyd Hill Brotherhood Ministry and Camp High Hopes. There will be free food and prizes.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, call 803-324-4118.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. For information, contact Sandra Oborokumo at 803-325-2855.
▪ The York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administration Building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
▪ The York County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Huddleston Hall at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. David Lyon will talk about the history of the oldest church in Rock Hill.
<bullet>A lunch and learn for HOA board members, sponsored by New Town HOA Management, will be noon-1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Cat’s Paw Winery, 1567 Fayrene Road, Rock Hill. Speakers include representative from Angel Insurance, Moore & Moore, Morton & Gettys and New Town. Space is limited. RSVP by Feb. 17 to Sonya Van Sickle at 803-366-5262 or sonya.vansickle@newtownhoa.com.
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will have a workshop on high tunnel selection, construction and soil management from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Integra Wellness, 1040 Edgewater Corp. Parkway, Indian Land. Participants will visit a high tunnel at Howell Speciality Farmz. Register by Feb. 3 at 803-385-6181 or at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
Fundraisers
▪ The School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba will host its first Happy Hour Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m. March 16 at Hartland’s Bars, 2260 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Hartland’s will donate 10 percent of the evenings sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County. There will be a brown bag auction (bring cash or checks). For information, email Heather Aiazzi at heatherg921@gmail.com
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
▪ The Arts Council of Chester County’s 11th annual Oyster Roast and Auction will be 6-9 p.m. March 18 at the National Guard Armory, 1025 Armory Road. The event features a silent and live auction and all-you-can-eat steamed oyster bar and lowcounty boil buffet. Cash bar for beer and wine. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $45, members; $50, non members. Reserved tables are $650 with eight seats and preferred seating. No tickets sold at the door. For tickets, call 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.
▪ The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, will be noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave, Rock Hill. Play bridge, dominoes, Uno, or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages, and prizes. Proceeds benefit our community service programs and the upkeep of our historic house and gardens. For reservations contact: Betty Hedstrom 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Send check for your group in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be Carnival Game Night. The Vintage Club is open to all Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or email carolsmith@comporium.net.
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Rock Hill Operations Center, Anderson Road. Jack Grever, a canine behaviorist, will speak. A brunch buffet, provided by Waiter’s Choice, is $14. RSVP by Feb. 2 at YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Open house
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 will have an Open House 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Post Building, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. All eligible veterans are invited to attend to learn more about the VFW and their support of veterans. For information or to RSVP, call Paul Turevon at 803-327-2975 or email vfw2889srvice@comporium.net.
Workshops
▪ A free workshop on “Estate Planning Basics” will be 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Family Trust Center, 225 W. White St., Rock Hill. Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black, will review documents needed in the event of death or incapacitation and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney. The session is free and open to the public. Register at familytrust.org. Click on Advice & Education/workshops and events.
▪ South Carolina Legal Services will hold a free clinic on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. The clinic will be noon Jan. 31 in room 201 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. No one will be allowed in the clinic after noon. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program will be offered 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays Feb. 3-April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25; March 4, 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 1-April 17 (not available April 10-14 due to spring break) in the Adult Education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext..
Taxes prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program will be offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday Jan. 30-April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. Saturdays in February the service will be offered 10 a.m.-1`2:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, Leroy Spirngs Recreation Complex and Clover library. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for its work program. All youth applying must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for seven and half weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. For information, call Marilyn Burris at 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ Growing Home Southeast, in partnership with Children’s Trust of South Carolina, will offer a free Strengthening Families Program for parents and their children ages 6-11. The program will be 6-8 p.m. Mondays for 14 weeks beginning Feb. 6 at First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Families must plan to attend all sessions. The program is a series of interactive, fun, family nights out. Parents will learn how to listen more and yell less; prevent behavior problems; improve your relationship with your kids; build stronger relationships in the family; better manage stress. Those attending will get free dinner at each session, free gifts and raffle prizes, free child care and assistance with locatin transportation as needed. To enroll or for information, call 803-327-2233.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons and line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends are invited.
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 5:00 pm Monday at Jackson's Cafeteria 1735 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. For information, call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793.
▪ The Finley High School class of 1964 will meet at noon Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-327-4547, James Mayfield at 803-374-1090 or Kater Wylie Cornwell at 704-661-7701.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1997 will have its 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are also needed to help at the events. For information or to RSVP, email nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments