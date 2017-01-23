Birth announcements, Jan. 22, 2017

Michael and Jessica Hawkins of Clover are the parents of daughter Ellanor Katherine Hawkins born on Nov. 23. Mrs. Hawkins is the daughter of Charles and Sandy Clark of York. Paternal grandparents are Stanley and Paula Traylor of Clover.
Christopher Thompson and T-Erra Smith of Rock Hill are the parents of son Xavier Micah Thompson born on Nov. 23. Ms. Smith is the daughter of Jae and Michael Smith of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are John and Gearldine Dixon of Rock Hill.
Lottieonna Ervin of Rock Hill is the parent of son Tielar Arthur Ervin born on Nov. 23. Ms. Ervin is the daughter of Algeria Ervin of Rock Hill.
De’Ja McPhail of Rock Hill is the parent of son Kayden De’Jion Harris born on Nov. 24. Ms. McPhail is the daughter of Deniki Gilmore and Randy McPhail of Hartsville.
Brian and Virginia McNeill of McConnells are the parents of daughter Emmaline Wilson McNeill born on Nov. 25. Mrs. McNeill is the daughter of Stephen and Mary Organski of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Allen McNeill and Rita Flora of Columbia.
Sha’Terricka Hardin of Chester is the parent of daughter Terryn Omunique Hardin born on Nov. 25. Ms. Hardin is the daughter of Twanda Johnson and Terry Hardin of Chester.
James and Quemeka Thompson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Journie Nolan Thompson born on Nov. 25. Mrs. Thompson is the daughter of Carol Hart of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Mattie Hope of Rock Hill.
Kevin and Jaimie Gibson of York are the parents of daughter Paislee June Gibson born on Nov. 25. Mrs. Gibson is the daughter of John and Glenda Nielsen of Whitmore. Paternal grandparents are Clyde and Vicki Gibson of York.
Donn’Trey Ingram and Ciara Jordan of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Chyla Dynet Ingram born on Nov. 27. Ms. Jordan is the daughter of Nathaniel and Moleisa of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Martin Ingram and Kimberly Fraiser of Lancaster.
Freddie Boulware and Kenyetta Barnes of Great Falls are the parents of daughter Khloe J’Mya Barnes born on Nov. 28.
Joshua Linder and Tamara Joyner of Van Wyck are the parents of daughter Paisley Mae Linder born on Nov. 28. Ms. Joyner is the daughter of Michael White and Elizabeth White of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparent is Ann Eddington of York.
John and Kelley Shearer of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lucille Claire Shearer born on Nov. 27.
Robert and Carmen Pender of York are the parents of daughter Annalisa Ruby Pender born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Pender is the daughter of Bruce Wilson and Melissa Hayes of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Joyce Cook of York.
Tina Eades of York is the parent of daughter Emor’ee-Ski Tinsley Richmond born on Nov. 28.
Wayne and Jayme Rogers of Chester are the parents of son Jaxson Dale Roberts born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Rogers is the daughter of Donna Radford of LBG, NC. Paternal grandparent is Kathy Roberts of Chester.
Matthew Alexander and Shaelin Newberry of York are the parents of daughter Lilly Marie Alexander born on Nov. 29. Ms. Newberry is the daughter of Jerry Dornbough and Anna Newberry of Florence, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Laura Mathieu of York.
Frank and Alicia Hoffecker of York are the parents of daughter Laken Frances Hoffecker born on Nov. 29. Mrs. Hoffecker is the daughter of James Cantrell of Lincolton, NC and Louann West of Sharon.
Khalid Parker and Angelia Doll of Rock Hill are the parents of son Lorenzo Isaac Doll born on Nov. 28. Ms. Doll is the daughter of Matthew and Lisa Shultz of Rock Hill and Ronald and Tracey Doll of Clarksburg, WV. Paternal grandparents are Darek and Lanay Parker of Charlotte, NC.
James Grant and Sabrina Jones of York are the parents of son Kameron David Grant born on Nov. 30. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Stanley and Patricia Jones of York. Paternal grandparents are Calvin Grant and Barabra Brown of Rock Hill.
Mitchell Jeter and Sadarria Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aryn Nicole Jeter born on Nov. 30. Ms. Hall is the daughter of James and Carolyn Hall of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Leroy and Frances McCrae of Rock Hill.
Dalton and Katie Starnes of Catawba are the parents of son Keegan Michael Starnes born on Nov. 30. Mrs. Starnes is the daughter of Mike and Rita Armour of Catawba. Paternal grandparents are Norman and Darlene Dabney of Rock Hill and Jeff and Anna Starnes of Lancaster.
