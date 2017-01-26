Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Jan. 26

▪ Clinton College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Spread the Service Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday beginning at the college gym, 1029 Crawford Road. The college invites all kindergarten-eighth grade students to attend. There will be workshops on healthy meal planning, health checks for adults, door prizes, T-shirts souvenirs, basketball games and exercise routines. Free and open to the public. To volunteer, contact Kim Shepherd at 803-327-7402 ext 257.
Special events
▪ Live Well Clover will host a heart health screening, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St. Clover employees can attend beginning at 7 a.m. Fasting is required. Basic screening includes cholesterol check, blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and risk assessment. Advanced screening include the basic screening and a 12-lead EKG test. Reservations must be made for the advance screening. To sign up go to www.the heart2heartfoundation.or/heart-health-screening-form-clover.
▪ Vendors and crafters are being accepted for the 19th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival, March 18, hosted by the Town of Clover. Applications are due by March 3. For information go www.cloversc.org. The event will feature a kid’s zone, 5K run and walk, dog show and live entertainment. Register for the dog show at the town’s website.
▪ The Friends of the York County Library children’s and young adult book sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday- Saturdayat 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. All children’s and young adult books will be 50 cents each. Proceeds go to York County libraries.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s Daddy/ Daughter Dance will be 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Hood Center at York for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other special male adult. Light refreshments are served. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. Only a limited number of advance tickets are available. Tickets will not be available at the door. Attire is dressy casual. Cost is $30 per couple with $5 for each additional girl. Tickets are available during business hours at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Fewell Park Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center and at the PRT office at City Hall (Room 390). For information, call 803-329-5620 or 803-329-5633 or go to cityofrockhill.com/prt.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 4. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the Emmett Scott Center, Crawford Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
Meetings
▪ Protecting trees from structural defects and lightning is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Feb. 3, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Dave Powell of Bartlett Tree Experts will lead the program.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. For information, contact Sandra Oborokumo at 803-325-2855.
▪ The York County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Huddleston Hall at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. David Lyon will talk about the history of the oldest church in Rock Hill.
▪ Bethel Rural Fire District will meet 7 p.m. Feb 1 at Station No. 1. Feb. 1, 2017, 7pm, Station 1.
Fundraisers
▪ The School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba will host its first Happy Hour Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m. March 16 at Hartland’s Bars, 2260 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Hartland’s will donate 10 percent of the evenings sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County. There will be a brown bag auction (bring cash or checks). For information, email Heather Aiazzi at heatherg921@gmail.com.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Rock Hill Operations Center, Anderson Road. Jack Grever, a canine behaviorist, will speak. A brunch buffet, provided by Waiter’s Choice, is $14. RSVP by Feb. 2 at YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Open house
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 will have an Open House 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Post Building, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. All eligible veterans are invited to attend to learn more about the VFW and their support of veterans. For information or to RSVP, call Paul Turevon at 803-327-2975 or email vfw2889srvice@comporium.net.
Workshops
▪ South Carolina Legal Services will hold a free clinic on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. The clinic will be noon Jan. 31 in room 201 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. No one will be allowed in the clinic after noon. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for its work program. All youth applying must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for seven and half weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. For information, call Marilyn Burris at 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Classes
▪ NAMI will offer a 15 hour education course for parents of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges. Classes will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, room 321, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Class size is limited to 15. Registration is required by calling 803-6108174 or email namiptc@gmail.com
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 February birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Ruby Tuesdays, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends are invited.
▪ The Finley High School class of 1964 will meet at noon Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-327-4547, James Mayfield at 803-374-1090 or Kater Wylie Cornwell at 704-661-7701.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
