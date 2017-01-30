Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Jan. 29

The 23rd annual Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser, “Be Irish for a Night,” will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Anne Parish Life Center, 1696 Bird St., Rock Hill.
The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade soda bread and desserts, wine, beer, soda, Irish dancers, Irish music and live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $40 ( $30 tax deductible). For tickets call the Inn at 803-327-4227 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com. For sponsorships contact Lisa at 803-431-8865 or lisa.hosti@gmail.com.
Special events
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will sell a large selection of children’s and young adult books that have been removed from the library’s collection from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the York County Library in Rock Hill. Most are hardcover books in good condition and include fiction and nonfiction titles. Books are $1 Friday and 50 cents Saturday. Proceeds benefit York County libraries. For information, call 803-981-5837 or go to www.yclibrary.org.
▪ Live Well Clover will host a heart health screening, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St. Clover employees can attend beginning at 7 a.m. Fasting is required. Basic screening includes cholesterol check, blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and risk assessment. Advanced screening include the basic screening and a 12-lead EKG test. Reservations must be made for the advance screening. To sign up go to www.the heart2heartfoundation.or/heart-health-screening-form-clover.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s Daddy/ Daughter Dance will be 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Hood Center at York for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other special male adult. Light refreshments are served. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. Only a limited number of advance tickets are available. Tickets will not be available at the door. Attire is dressy casual. Cost is $30 per couple with $5 for each additional girl. Tickets are available during business hours at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Fewell Park Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center and at the PRT office at City Hall (Room 390). For information, call 803-329-5620 or 803-329-5633 or go to cityofrockhill.com/prt.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Saturday. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the Emmett Scott Center, Crawford Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
▪ Community Valentine’s Dance for students of all ages and their parents, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Boyd Hill Baptist Church life center. The event is sponsored by the Boyd Hill Brotherhood Ministry and Camp High Hopes. There will be free food and prizes.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host the Bullock Creek Cowboy Church Band at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food is available about 6:30. Family friendly, free admission.
Meetings
▪ Protecting trees from structural defects and lightning is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Dave Powell of Bartlett Tree Experts will lead the program.
▪ Bethel Rural Fire District will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday at Station No. 1.
▪ Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will have a workshop on high tunnel selection, construction and soil management from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Integra Wellness, 1040 Edgewater Corp. Parkway, Indian Land. Participants will visit a high tunnel at Howell Speciality Farmz. Register by Feb. 3 at 803-385-6181 or at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops.
Fundraisers
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2017 season kick-off party will be 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at 220 Main St. The event includes a silent and live auction, complimentary food and drinks and entertainment. Membership opportunities will be available.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Rock Hill Operations Center, Anderson Road. Jack Grever, a canine behaviorist, will speak. A brunch buffet, provided by Waiter’s Choice, is $14. RSVP by Thursday at YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Valentines and Winter Wonderland Party will be 8 p.m. Saturday Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Spaghetti dinner provided by the club. Members bring desserts.
Workshops
▪ A free workshop on “Estate Planning Basics” will be 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Family Trust Center, 225 W. White St., Rock Hill. Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black, will review documents needed in the event of death or incapacitation and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney. The session is free and open to the public. Register at familytrust.org. Click on Advice & Education/workshops and events.
▪ South Carolina Legal Services will hold a free clinic on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. The clinic will be noon Tuesday in Room 201 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. No one will be allowed in the clinic after noon. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.
▪ A free workshop for first-time homebuyers will be 10 a.m. Feb. 25, at the Family Trust Federal Credit Union branch on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill. Family Trust mortgage representatives will explain how to qualify for a mortgage, the types of loans, the differences between fixed and adjustable rates, and how to apply. Participants who would like to receive a pre-qualification letter are encouraged to bring their most recent paystub. The workshop is open to the public. Register in advance at familytrust.org. Click on Advice & Education/workshops & events.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program will be offered 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25; March 4, 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 1-April 17 (not available April 10-14 due to spring break) in the Adult Education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext..
Taxes prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program will be offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. Saturdays in February the service will be offered 10 a.m.-1`2:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, Leroy Spirngs Recreation Complex and Clover library. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Volunteers
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ NAMI will offer a 15-hour education course for parents of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges. Classes will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, Room 321, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Class size is limited to 15. Registration is required by calling 803-6108174 or email namiptc@gmail.com
▪ Growing Home Southeast, in partnership with Children’s Trust of South Carolina, will offer a free Strengthening Families Program for parents and their children ages 6-11. The program will be 6-8 p.m. Mondays for 14 weeks beginning Feb. 6 at First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Families must plan to attend all sessions. The program is a series of interactive, fun, family nights out. Parents will learn how to listen more and yell less; prevent behavior problems; improve your relationship with your kids; build stronger relationships in the family; better manage stress. Those attending will get free dinner at each session, free gifts and raffle prizes, free child care and assistance with transportation as needed. To enroll or for information, call 803-327-2233.
Reunions
▪ York High School class of 1954 will meet 11:30 a.m. Friday at Courtney’s Barbecue in Clover. For information, cal 803-984-3778
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 February birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Ruby Tuesdays, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
