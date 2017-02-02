Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Feb. 2

Every Saturday in February, Historic Brattonsville will feature special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont. “By Way of the Back Door” presents tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that tell the stories of the plantation’s enslaved and their way of life from the American Revolution to the Reconstruction Era.
Historically dressed interpreters will guide the tours. “By Way of the Back Door” is an essential part of the living history programming at Historic Brattonsville and offers a deeper interpretation of African American culture.
The program’s narrative includes both scholarly research and the collective memories of descendants of Bratton slaves. Brattonsville hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and children age 3 and younger.
Special events
▪ Epiphany Lutheran Church will host its 9th annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 2370 West Main Street. The event features free chocolate coffee, a chocolate fountain, free cupcakes and decorating for children age 10 and younger, chocolate chili, professionally handmade chocolate by Epiphany Chocolatiers in Fort Mill, ice cream from PW’s, bake sale, Jeanette’s Creations, Caricatures for Christ and a wine and chocolate pairing presented by O’Darby’s. There will be a bounce house for the children. Admission is free and open to the public.
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will sell a large selection of children’s and young adult books that have been removed from the library’s collection from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the York County Library in Rock Hill. Most are hardcover books in good condition and include fiction and nonfiction titles. Books are $1 Friday and 50 cents Saturday. Proceeds benefit York County libraries. For information, call 803-981-5837 or go to www.yclibrary.org.
▪ Live Well Clover will host a heart health screening, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St. Clover employees can attend beginning at 7 a.m. Fasting is required. Basic screening includes cholesterol check, blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and risk assessment. Advanced screening include the basic screening and a 12-lead EKG test. Reservations must be made for the advance screening. To sign up go to www.the heart2heartfoundation.or/heart-health-screening-form-clover.
▪ Mount Hebron Dreamkeepers Optimist Club exhibition game will be 4 p.m. March 18 at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill. The Prime Time Players play the York County Community All-Stars. For information go to primetimeplayersbasketball.com
▪ Only 20 tickets remain for the Master Gardeners of York County’s 12th annual Garden Symposium, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. The keynote speaker is Brie Arthur, renowned garden writer and author of “The Foodscape Revolution.” Other presenters include: Rebecca Turk of the Darla Moore Botanical Gardens, Dr. Jennifer Tsuruda Clemson Extension Service bee expert, Clemson horticultural agent Paul Thompson and Carrie Winter of the Charlotte Iris Society. Tickets are $60 and include lunch. To register on-line, visit: symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. Registration is due Feb. 18.
▪ The 17th annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Saturday. This year’s theme is It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS. To commemorate this day, Affinity Health Center has joined with community partners to provide an entertaining and educational event for the public from noon-4 p.m. at the Emmett Scott Center, Crawford Road. The event will have free food, giveaways, education, community partner information, empowered speakers, youth group performances, and much more.
Meetings
▪ The local TPA of America Post K, a non profit community service organization that sponsors children’s safety programs and a hearing-impaired scholarship, will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at York Seafood. For information call Phyllis at 803-328-1654.
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will hold its annual Clergy appreciation night 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, Porter Road. All clergy in Rock Hill are invited to attend with their spouses. Any prospective members over the age of 18 are invited. For information,call Ella Messer at 803-366-9896.
▪ The Rock Hill AARP chapter will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall, 315 Glenn St. A representative from the City of Rock Hill will talk about recycling in Rock Hill. Open to the public. Lunch served.
▪ Protecting trees from structural defects and lightning is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Dave Powell of Bartlett Tree Experts will lead the program.
Fundraisers
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2017 season kick-off party will be 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at 220 Main St. The event includes a silent and live auction, complimentary food and drinks and entertainment. Membership opportunities will be available.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will not meet in February. The next meeting is March 17 at the Fort Mill Golf Course Oak Room.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Valentines and Winter Wonderland Party will be 8 p.m. Saturday Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Spaghetti dinner provided by the club. Members bring desserts.
Classes
▪ NAMI will offer a 15-hour education course for parents of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges. Classes will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, Room 321, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Class size is limited to 15. Registration is required by calling 803-6108174 or email namiptc@gmail.com
Reunions
▪ Former members of the Army Reserves B & D Co. 391st Engineer Battalion, York, will have a reunion planning meeting at 1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at the YMCA Chester branch, 151 Columbia St., Chester.
▪ York High School class of 1954 will meet 11:30 a.m. Friday at Courtney’s Barbecue in Clover. For information, call 803-984-3778
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 February birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Ruby Tuesdays, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
