Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Feb. 5

Rooted in the tradition of African American gospel music, The Suffers are a fun and funky ten-piece band with a big horn section and the front-and-center vocals of Kam Franklin. They’ll perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater as part of the Southern Sound series.
The Suffers feature lead vocalist Kam Franklin, Cory Wilson on saxophone, Jon Durbin on trumpet, Michael Razo on trombone, Patrick Kelly on keyboard, Adam Castaneda on bass, Alex Zamora on guitar, Kevin Bernier on guitar, Nick Zamora on drums and percussionist Jose Luna.
Tickets are $25, Culture and Heritage Museum members; $30, general admission. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
Special events
▪ Grace Lutheran Church will host a Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the church’s fellowship hall on Oakland Avenue. The program of love-themed songs will be performed by Ilana Lubitch, soprano, Jeff Gwaltney, tenor and Josh Barbour, pianist. The program includes selections from opera, operetta, artsong, and Broadway. Free and open to the public. There will be a reception after and free will donations will be accepted for the artists.
▪ The children of Wesley United Methodist Church in York will have a Sweetheart Table of Treats at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Tickets are $5 at the door.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s Daddy/ Daughter Dance will be 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Hood Center at York for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other special male adult. Light refreshments are served. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. Only a limited number of advance tickets are available. Tickets will not be available at the door. Attire is dressy casual. Cost is $30 per couple with $5 for each additional girl. Tickets are available during business hours at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Fewell Park Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center and at the PRT office at City Hall (Room 390). For information, call 803-329-5620 or 803-329-5633 or go to cityofrockhill.com/prt.
▪ Community Valentine’s Dance for students of all ages and their parents, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church life center. The event is sponsored by the Boyd Hill Brotherhood Ministry and Camp High Hopes. There will be free food and prizes.
Meetings
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, call Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature will meet 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. For information, call Wayne Kersey at: 803-287- 9453.
▪ The Charlotte Iris Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Betty Little House of the Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs, 1820 E. Seventh St. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will hold its annual Clergy appreciation night 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, Porter Road. All clergy in Rock Hill are invited to attend with their spouses. Any prospective members over the age of 18 are invited. For information,call Ella Messer at 803-366-9896.
▪ The Rock Hill AARP chapter will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall, 315 Glenn St. A representative from the City of Rock Hill will talk about recycling in Rock Hill. Open to the public. Lunch served.
<bullet>A lunch and learn for HOA board members, sponsored by New Town HOA Management, will be noon-1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Cat’s Paw Winery, 1567 Fayrene Road, Rock Hill. Speakers include representative from Angel Insurance, Moore & Moore, Morton & Gettys and New Town. Space is limited. RSVP by Feb. 17 to Sonya Van Sickle at 803-366-5262 or sonya.vansickle@newtownhoa.com.
▪ The Fort Mill Care Center’s annual board meeting will be 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Care Center, 2760 Old Nation Road.
Fundraisers
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2017 season kick-off party will be 7 p.m. Saturday at 220 Main St. The event includes a silent and live auction, complimentary food and drinks and entertainment. Membership opportunities will be available.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Monday at Green Pond United Methodist Church, 983 Bethel St., Clover. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Forinformation, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Clubs
▪ The Clover Woman’s Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the clubhouse on Church Street. Mike Marr, a local artist and author, will give the program.
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will not meet in February. The next meeting is March 17 at the Fort Mill Golf Course Oak Room.
Grants
▪ The Humane Society of York County has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its No Cost Low Income Spay Neuter program. Applications are available online at HumaneSocietyofYorkCounty.org or at the rescue in Fort Mill.
▪ Catawba Area Agency of Aging has receive a grant to help older adults apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to supplement their food budget. Low income older adults can get an average of $110 to help buy food. For more information, call 803-329-9670 or toll free at 800-662-8330.
Workshops
▪ A free workshop on “Estate Planning Basics” will be 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Family Trust Center, 225 W. White St., Rock Hill. Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black, will review documents needed in the event of death or incapacitation and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney. The session is free and open to the public. Register at familytrust.org. Click on Advice & Education/workshops and events.
Recreation
Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Spring Youth Sports runs through Feb. 17. The following are offered:
Soccer for ages 5-13; age as of 3/31/2017.
Baseball for ages 9-13; age as of 4/30/2017.
Girls softball for ages 9-12; age as of 4/30/2017.
A new Girls Softball Instructional Clinic for ages 7-8; age as of 4/30/2017.
Cost for all programs is $42.
Registration is taken during office hours at Manchester Meadows, the Cherry Park Tower, the PRT Office (Room 390) at City Hall, and at the four recreation centers. All players should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Returning players with a birth certificate and current email address on file can register at cityofrockhill.com/prt. A registration brochure with details is available at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt. For information, call 803-326-3792 or 803-329-5672. Volunteer coaches are also needed for these programs. Those interested in coaching soccer should call Jon Shea at 326-2634; girls softball should call Patrick Williams at 329-5672; and baseball should call Jamie Brannan at 326-3848.
Volunteers
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ NAMI will offer a 15-hour education course for parents of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges. Classes will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, Room 321, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Class size is limited to 15. Registration is required by calling 803-6108174 or email namiptc@gmail.com
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 February birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ruby Tuesdays, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. For information, call Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ The Surgical Weight Loss Program support group will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Medical Center’s Women’s Tower auditorium. Dr. Chris Crawford will speak. No registration required.
