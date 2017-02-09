Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties Feb. 9

Every Saturday in February, Historic Brattonsville will feature special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont.
“By Way of the Back Door” presents tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that tell the stories of the plantation’s enslaved and their way of life from the American Revolution to the Reconstruction Era. Historically dressed interpreters will guide the tours.
The event is an essential part of the living history programming at Historic Brattonsville and offers a deeper interpretation of African American culture. The program’s narrative includes both scholarly research and the collective memories of descendants of Bratton slaves. Brattonsville hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and children age 3 and younger.
Special events
▪ The Children of Abraham, a group of local leaders who seek to find ways for Christians, Muslims, and Jews to build community with one another, will host a “Beloved Community event at 6 p.m. Saturday Feb. 11 at the Oratory Retreat Center, 434 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill. Dr. Martin Luther King shared in his writings six principles that lead to a “Beloved Community.” Rev. Sonya Burns, AME Zion pastor, will provide an overview and small groups will discuss how to apply these. For information, contact Rev. Sam McGregor at pastor@allisoncreekchurch.com.
▪ Grace Lutheran Church will host a Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the church’s fellowship hall on Oakland Avenue. The program of love-themed songs will be performed by Ilana Lubitch, soprano, Jeff Gwaltney, tenor and Josh Barbour, pianist. The program includes selections from opera, operetta, artsong, and Broadway. Free and open to the public. There will be a reception after and free will donations will be accepted for the artists.
▪ The children of Wesley United Methodist Church in York will have a Sweetheart Table of Treats at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Tickets are $5 at the door.
▪ Community Valentine’s Dance for students of all ages and their parents, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church life center. The event is sponsored by the Boyd Hill Brotherhood Ministry and Camp High Hopes. There will be free food and prizes.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Miss Firecracker Contest” by Beth Henley and directed by Della Freedman, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 16-18 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd., Suite N (behind The ROC Emporium). Carnelle Scott (also known as Miss Hot Tamale) enters a local beauty contest, hoping that a victory will salvage her tarnished reputation and allow her to leave her small Mississippi hometown in a blaze of glory. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinees; www.rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Rooted in the tradition of African American gospel music, The Suffers are a fun and funky ten-piece band with a big horn section and the front-and-center vocals of Kam Franklin. They’ll perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater as part of the Southern Sound series. The Suffers feature lead vocalist Kam Franklin, Cory Wilson on saxophone, Jon Durbin on trumpet, Michael Razo on trombone, Patrick Kelly on keyboard, Adam Castaneda on bass, Alex Zamora on guitar, Kevin Bernier on guitar, Nick Zamora on drums and percussionist Jose Luna. Tickets are $25, Culture and Heritage Museum members; $30, general admission. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, call Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. For information, call Wayne Kersey at: 803-287- 9453.
▪ The Fort Mill Care Center’s annual board meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Care Center, 2760 Old Nation Road.
Fundraisers
▪ Firehouse Subs at Dave Lyle Boulevard will host Community Commitment Night from 5-9 p.m. each Thursday in February in support of United Way of York County. Firehouse Subs will donate 20 percent of evening’s proceeds to the United Way to help 32 programs that provide services to individuals and families throughout York County.
▪ Episcopal Church of Our Saviour will host a choir concert and Evensong at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the church on Caldwell Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds will go the The Haven Men’s Shelter in Rock Hill.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2017 season kick-off party will be 7 p.m. Saturday at 220 Main St. The event includes a silent and live auction, complimentary food and drinks and entertainment. Membership opportunities will be available.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates at the end of the class that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost for members is $15 and $20, non-members. Registration is required. For information to register, call Donald Hunt at 803-328- 5507.
▪ NAMI will offer a 15-hour education course for parents of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges. Classes will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, Room 321, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. Class size is limited to 15. Registration is required by calling 803-6108174 or email namiptc@gmail.com
Reunions
▪ The Chester Senior High School class of 1982 is having a class meeting conference call at 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 605-475-4700 and enter passcode 855529#.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meet 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. For information, go to oa.org."
