Happenings in York, Chester and Lancaster area

Boo Sheppard brings music and laughter to a Winter Cabaret – a benefit for the Arts Council of York County, on 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Gettys Art Center Courtroom, 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
The evening features a night of cocktails and desserts and a fun smattering of all things southern – men, beauty queens, relationships, pageants, and even poetry... An Evening with Boo! Sheppard’s performance will be preceded by light jazz performed by Winthrop University’s Ron Parks on bass and Mark Lewis on piano.
Sheppard, a 2005 recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, has appeared in dozens of roles, ranging from the title role in Hello, Dolly! to Maria in Twelfth Night. She has also written and performed many of her own works, including performances at Piccolo Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston.
Recently, Parks and Lewis were commissioned to compose new compositions for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte to mark the fifth anniversary of the installation of Niki de Saint Phalle's Firebird sculpture at the museum. Their works can be heard on a newly pressed CD recorded by the Bechtler Ensemble and the Out of Bounds Ensemble with Alan Yamamoto conducting.
Tickets available only advance, $15 for members; $20 for the public. Tickets available online at yorkcountyarts.org, at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill or by phone at 803-328-2787.
Special events
▪ The Silver Eagles will host its annual Red and White social 5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Family Life Center at Union Baptist Church, S.C, 274 at Mount Gallant Road. It’s an evening of dinner, music, and entertainment. Donations, $7 can be paid at the door or by call the church at at 803-366-1556.
▪ Vendors and crafters are being accepted for the 19th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival, March 18, hosted by the town of Clover. Applications are due by March 3. For information go www.cloversc.org. The event will feature a kid’s zone, 5K run and walk, dog show and live entertainment. Register for the dog show at the town’s website.
▪ The “Shady Oak Ramblers,” a traditional bluegrass group, makes its debut at Allison Creek Bluegrass 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food is available about 6:30. Admission is free.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Miss Firecracker Contest” by Beth Henley and directed by Della Freedman, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd., Suite N (behind The ROC Emporium). Carnelle Scott (also known as Miss Hot Tamale) enters a local beauty contest, hoping that a victory will salvage her tarnished reputation and allow her to leave her small Mississippi hometown in a blaze of glory. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinees; www.rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Rooted in the tradition of African American gospel music, The Suffers are a fun and funky ten-piece band with a big horn section and the front-and-center vocals of Kam Franklin. They’ll perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater as part of the Southern Sound series. The Suffers feature lead vocalist Kam Franklin, Cory Wilson on saxophone, Jon Durbin on trumpet, Michael Razo on trombone, Patrick Kelly on keyboard, Adam Castaneda on bass, Alex Zamora on guitar, Kevin Bernier on guitar, Nick Zamora on drums and percussionist Jose Luna. Tickets are $25, Culture and Heritage Museum members; $30, general admission. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
Meetings
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684-3137 ext. 101.
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Business meeting at noon. Kathryn Hensley, treasurer of South Carolina NARFE Federation will speak.
▪ The Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track Facility, 1307 Riverwalk Parkway. Transportation from Housing and Neighborhood Services will leave at 6 p.m.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. For information, call Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. For information, call Wayne Kersey at: 803-287- 9453.
<bullet>A lunch and learn for HOA board members, sponsored by New Town HOA Management, will be noon-1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Cat’s Paw Winery, 1567 Fayrene Road, Rock Hill. Speakers include representative from Angel Insurance, Moore & Moore, Morton & Gettys and New Town. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday to Sonya Van Sickle at 803-366-5262 or sonya.vansickle@newtownhoa.com.
▪ The Fort Mill Care Center’s annual board meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Care Center, 2760 Old Nation Road.
Fundraisers
▪ Firehouse Subs at Dave Lyle Boulevard will host Community Commitment Night from 5-9 p.m. each Thursday in February in support of United Way of York County. Firehouse Subs will donate 20 percent of evening’s proceeds to the United Way to help 32 programs that provide services to individuals and families throughout York County.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Wednesday at Green Pond United Methodist Church, 983 Bethel St., Clover. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Recreation
Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Spring Youth Sports runs through Friday. The following are offered:
Soccer for ages 5-13; age as of 3/31/2017.
Baseball for ages 9-13; age as of 4/30/2017.
Girls softball for ages 9-12; age as of 4/30/2017.
A new Girls Softball Instructional Clinic for ages 7-8; age as of 4/30/2017.
Cost for all programs is $42.
Registration is taken during office hours at Manchester Meadows, the Cherry Park Tower, the PRT Office (Room 390) at City Hall, and at the four recreation centers. All players should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Returning players with a birth certificate and current email address on file can register at cityofrockhill.com/prt. A registration brochure with details is available at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt. For information, call 803-326-3792 or 803-329-5672. Volunteer coaches are also needed for these programs. Those interested in coaching soccer should call Jon Shea at 326-2634; girls softball should call Patrick Williams at 329-5672; and baseball should call Jamie Brannan at 326-3848.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program will be offered 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25; March 4, 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April 17 (not available April 10-14 due to spring break) in the Adult Education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext..
Taxes prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program will be offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. Saturdays in February the service will be offered 10 a.m.-1`2:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, Leroy Spirngs Recreation Complex and Clover library. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo ids, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking new community volunteers for its CARE Team. Volunteers assist coroners when they perform death notifications. Volunteers should have their own transportation and exhibit compassion and professionalism. Background and references will be checked. Informational meetings that have been scheduled in the following locations: Bethel Fire Department on Oakdale Road, Clover, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday; Coroner’s Office 933 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday; York Fire Department 14 N Roosevelt St, York, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and Flint Hill Fire Department 1950 Hwy 21 Bypass, Fort Mill, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Coroner’s office staff as well as current CARE Team members will be available for questions. Applications are available at yorkcountygov.com under the coroner tab.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Baxter Village YMCA. For more on the meeting, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ The SC Bar Pro Bono Program is sponsoring “Law School for Non-Lawyers,” a seven-week program designed to give the public an overview of the South Carolina legal system and insight into common legal problems people face. The series will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays March 21-May 2 at York Technical College, 452 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill. Deadline to enroll is 5 p.m. March 15.
Topics include: Overview of state courts and alternative dispute resolution; Juvenile justice and overview of child protection hearings; family law, real estate and landlord-tenant law; wills, estates and probate, health care and elder law; S.C. workers’ compensation and employment law; bankruptcy law, consumer law and debt collection and criminal law and torts law. Cost is $45 and includes all materials. Registrants are not required to attend all of the classes. To register, call 803-325-2888 or go to yorktech.edu. Other questions, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at 803-799-6653, ext. 158.
▪ A class for anyone interested in taking the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St.,York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property to produce agricultural commodities, or on associated non-cropland. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests but not ornamental landscapes, lawns or vegetable gardens for personal use. Cost is $100, payable by cash or check, includes lunch. Please notify the Clemson Extension office of dietary restrictions. Registration is required. Call Paul Thompson at 803-684-9919 ext. 112 or email pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates at the end of the class that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost for members is $15 and $20, non-members. Registration is required. For information to register, call Donald Hunt at 803-328- 5507.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students will meet 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The group’s mission is to inspire heart patients and their families.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meet 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. For information, go to oa.org.”
