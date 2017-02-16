Happenings in York and Chester counties Feb. 16

Why is Rock & Roll? is an upbeat history of music that uses the “fourth wall” between the actors and audience like a sliding glass door. The performance, part of the Arts Council of York County’s Performing Arts Series, will be 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Sullivan Middle School, Eden Terrace in Rock Hill. Doors open at 7 p.m.
One minute Jay White and Jim Algar are speaking directly to the audience about the importance of Elvis’ first single, and the next, they have morphed into Bob Dylan and John Lennon (complete with wigs and jackets), and are discussing music at the famed Delmonico Hotel. It’s a fun combination of a two-man play, rock concert, and TED Talk.
Advance tickets are $15, members; $20, public and $25, at the door.
Special events
▪ The Silver Eagles will host its annual Red and White social 5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Family Life Center at Union Baptist Church, S.C, 274 at Mount Gallant Road. It’s an evening of dinner, music, and entertainment. Donations, $7 can be paid at the door or by call the church at at 803-366-1556.
▪ Agape Bingo Bash for age 55 and older will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 North Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill. Sponsored by Agape Hospice, the event is free and offers 10 games, refreshments and prizes. RSVP to Caroline Smith at 803-329-4544 or cjsmith@agapesenior.com
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will hold a paperback clearance sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at Friends Books on Main, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Fill a bag (provided) with paperbacks for $5. All in-stock mass market paperbacks regularly priced at 50 cents are included. Friends Books on Main is a used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library and is open to the public every Thursday-Saturday. All proceeds benefit York County l▪ ibraries.
Meetings
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Operations Center, 757 S Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Gerry Shapiro will talk about the 2017 BMX World Championship in July.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Guild members Martha Mitchell is sponsoring a YouTube video on cutting; Sherri Turevon who is demonstrating how to make a Tuffet; and Lauri Trieb is sponsoring a YouTube video on appliqué.
Council of Neighborhoods will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track Facility, 1307 Riverwalk Parkway. Transportation from Housing and Neighborhood Services will leave at 6 p.m.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen will open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
▪ The 23rd annual Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser, “Be Irish for a Night,” will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Anne Parish Life Center, 1696 Bird St., Rock Hill.The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade soda bread and desserts, wine, beer, soda, Irish dancers, Irish music and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $40 ( $30 tax deductible). For tickets call the Inn at 803-327-4227 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com. For sponsorships contact Lisa at 803-431-8865 or lisa.hosti@gmail.com.
▪ The School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba will host its first Happy Hour Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m. March 16 at Hartland’s Bars, 2260 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Hartland’s will donate 10 percent of the evenings sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County. There will be a brown-bag auction (bring cash or checks). For information, email Heather Aiazzi at heatherg921@gmail.com.
▪ The Arts Council of Chester County’s 11th annual Oyster Roast and Auction will be 6-9 p.m. March 18 at the National Guard Armory, 1025 Armory Road. The event features a silent and live auction and all-you-can-eat steamed oyster bar and lowcounty boil buffet. Cash bar for beer and wine. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $45, members; $50, non members. Reserved tables are $650 with eight seats and preferred seating. No tickets sold at the door. For tickets, call 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.
▪ The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, will be noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave, Rock Hill. Play bridge, dominoes, Uno, or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages, and prizes. Proceeds benefit our community service programs and the upkeep of our historic house and gardens. For reservations contact: Betty Hedstrom 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Send check for your group in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6. A Valentine Dance will follow. Open to residents of Tega Cay age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or e-mail carolsmith@comporium.net.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter will meet Wednesday Feb. 22 at Hickory Tavern’s Oak room, 8364 Charlotte Highway with lunch from 1-2:30 p.m. and meeting from 2:30-4 p.m. For information, call John Marker at 704.843.6930 or email jmarker@carolina.rr.com
Classes
Reunions
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students will meet 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet 11 a.m. Saturdayat Emmett Scott Center, 801 Crawford Road, to plan for its 50th reunion.
▪ The Chester Senior High class of 1982 is having a conference call meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 to finalize plans for the 35th reunion. To attend, call 605-475-4700 passcode 855529#.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The group’s mission is to inspire heart patients and their families.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meet 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. For information, go to oa.org.”
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments