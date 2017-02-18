Happenings in York and Chester counties Feb. 19

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour seeks farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour in June. This free, self-guided tour is a way for farms to showcase their operation and expand exposure.
Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber, or add value to traditional agricultural products (on-farm breweries, ciders, cheesemakers) or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets and roadside stands.
Local artisans will be assigned to participating farms during the tour weekend to showcase and sell their work.
Tours run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Farms are encouraged to participate both days.
Tours in Chester and York counties are June 10-11, and Kershaw and Lancaster counties, June 17-18. Other counties participating other weekends in June are Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry, Fairfield, Newberry and Union.
Interested farms can go to agandarttour.com/farms to learn more. Deadline to apply is March 15.
Special events
▪ Rock Hill Neighborhood Empowerment Office is expanding its annual community service project, Rolling in Rock Hill, to include an additional paint day in the spring on April 1. The fall paint day is Sept. 16. To be eligible, homes must be owner-occupied and located in city limits. To qualify, the homeowner must be in the low-to-moderate income bracket, an elderly resident or physically unable to paint their home. In 2016, with more than 500 volunteers, 27 homes were painted. Details: 803-817-5141.
▪ The Children’s Attention Home will host a Homeless Teen community meeting 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Comporium, 332 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Beginning this month the Children’s Attention will host up to five youth ages16-19 who have been identified as homeless or at imminent risk. Participants will learn about the program, hear ways to support the program and get referral information. For more information, go to attentionhome.org/homelessteens. RSVP: kmotsinger@attentionhome.org.
▪ Brookdale Senior Living will host a spaghetti dinner and bingo bash 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Brookdale Ebenezer, 1920 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. The event is free for residents 65 and older. RSVP: 803-389-0258.
Meetings
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center. Historian Michael Scoggins will discuss the Friendship Nine. Visitors welcome.
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe for dinner. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Anyone age 18 or older is invited. Carol Howell from Senior Life Journeys will speak. Jon Shea from the Rock Hill Parks and Recreation will present the club a soccer plaque. Details: 803-366-9896.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP will meet 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-325-2855.
▪ The York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York. Open to the public.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Guild members Martha Mitchell is sponsoring a YouTube video on cutting; Sherri Turevon is demonstrating how to make a tuffet; and Lauri Trieb is sponsoring a YouTube video on applique.
▪ Council of Neighborhoods will meet 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Novant Health BMX Supercross Track Facility, 1307 Riverwalk Parkway. Transportation from Housing and Neighborhood Services will leave at 6 p.m.
Fundraisers
▪ Rock Hill High School Bearcat football alumni will have its annual Traditions Auction March 4. Bearcat supporters who would like to contribute items to be auctioned may call 803-981-1919. Proceeds benefit the student athletes.
▪ The 23rd annual Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser, “Be Irish for a Night,” will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Anne Parish Life Center, 1696 Bird St., Rock Hill. The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade soda bread and desserts, wine, beer, soda, Irish dancers, Irish music, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $40 ($30 tax deductible). For tickets, call the Inn at 803-327-4227 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com. For sponsorships, call 803-431-8865 or email lisa.hosti@gmail.com.
▪ The School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba will host its first Happy Hour Fundraiser 4-8 p.m. March 16 at Hartland’s Bars, 2260 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Hartland’s will donate 10 percent of the evenings sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County. There will be a brown-bag auction (bring cash or checks). Contact: Heather Aiazzi at heatherg921@gmail.com.
▪ The Arts Council of Chester County has 25 tickets let for it’s 11th annual Oyster Roast and Auction will be 6-9 p.m. March 18 at the National Guard Armory, 1025 Armory Road. The event features a silent and live auction and all-you-can-eat steamed oyster bar and lowcounty boil buffet. Cash bar for beer and wine. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $45, members; $50, non members. Reserved tables are $650 with eight seats and preferred seating. No tickets sold at the door. For tickets, call 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.
▪ The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Play bridge, dominoes, Uno or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages and prizes. Proceeds benefit community service programs, and the upkeep of historic house and gardens. For reservations contact: 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message. Send check for groups in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
▪ Clover Woman’s Club Annual Game/Card Party 2-5 p.m. March 9 at Clover School District Office, 604 Bethel St., Clover. Refreshments and door prizes are included. Tickets are $10 and available at the Palmetto House and Good Things, or at the door. Proceeds go to Clover Woman’s Club High School Scholarship Fund. For reservations, call 803-222-3920.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Workshops
▪ A free workshop for first-time home buyers 10 a.m. Saturday at Family Trust Federal Credit Union on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill. Family Trust mortgage representatives will explain how to qualify for a mortgage, types of loans, differences between fixed and adjustable rates, and how to apply. Participants who would like to receive a pre-qualification letter are encouraged to bring recent pay stub. The workshop is open to the public. Register in advance at familytrust.org. Click on Advice & Education/workshops & events.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s dinner and entertainment 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. A Valentine Dance will follow. Open to residents of Tega Cay age 50 and older. Details: 704-651-0047 or carolsmith@comporium.net.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter will meet Wednesday at Hickory Tavern’s Oak room, 8364 Charlotte Highway, with lunch 1-2:30 p.m. and meeting 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 704-843-6930 or jmarker@carolina.rr.com.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25; March 4, 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 17 (not available April 10-14) in the adult education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext.
Taxes are prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone, and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. Saturdays in February the service is offered 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, Leroy Springs Recreation Complex and Clover library. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for its work program. All youth applying must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. For information, call 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking community volunteers for its CARE Team. Volunteers assist coroners when they perform death notifications. Volunteers should have their own transportation, and exhibit compassion and professionalism. Background and references will be checked. Informational meetings: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Flint Hill Fire Department 1950 Highway 21 Bypass, Fort Mill. Coroner’s office staff and CARE Team members will be available for questions. Applications are available at yorkcountygov.com under the coroner tab.
Classes
▪ A class for anyone interested in taking the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursdayat York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property to produce agricultural commodities, or on associated non-cropland. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests, but not ornamental landscapes, lawns or vegetable gardens for personal use. Cost is $100, payable by cash or check, includes lunch. Notify the Clemson Extension office of dietary restrictions. Registration is required. Details: 803-684-9919 ext. 112 or pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for ages 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates at the end of the class that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost for members is $15, and $20 for non-members. Registration is required. Details: 803-328- 5507.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ The Finley High School Class of 1964 noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are encouraged to attend. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ The Chester Senior High Class of 1982 conference call meeting 3 p.m. Feb. 25 to finalize plans for the 35th reunion. To attend, call 605-475-4700, pass code 855529#.
▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1997 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are needed to help at the events. RSVP: nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
