Happening this week in York and Chester counties

Boo Sheppard will bring music and laughter to a Winter Cabaret – a benefit for the Arts Council of York County, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gettys Art Center Courtroom, 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
The evening features a night of cocktails and desserts and a fun smattering of all things southern – men, beauty queens, relationships, pageants, and even poetry... An Evening with Boo!
Sheppard’s performance will be preceded by light jazz performed by Winthrop University’s Ron Parks on bass and Mark Lewis on piano.
Tickets are only sold in advance, $15 for Arts Council members; $20 for the public. Tickets available online at yorkcountyarts.org, at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill or by phone at 803-328-2787.
Special events
▪ Black History Month celebration, “My Black Is...,” a live stage production will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Barr Street Auditorium, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster. Produced by Sophia Renee Productions and STAND & Faith Hope and Victory Christian Church, the event is free. Performances include music, poetry and dance. Open to the community.
▪ Rock Hill Community Relations Council will host a Black History Month Celebration, 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall Council Chambers. A reception with light refreshments will be at 5:30 p.m. During the reception, “A Taste Of Heaven” will perform and the artwork of John Daso will be available. During the program, Winthrop University Gospel Choir “Vision of Prayze” will perform and Carlo L’Chelle Dawson will give a dramatic interpretation. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-8714.
▪ Chester County Library and 4-H will host a STEM Maker event for children in sixth-12th grades, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdayat the library. Explore science through dog bone engineering, circuits, bee bots and drones. Prizes and make-it, take-it projects. Free. RSVP to 803-385-6181 ext. 114.
Fundraisers
▪ The Salvation Army will host a spaghetti lunch and dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday at 119 S. Charlotte Ave. in Rock Hill. Plates are $7. Take-out is available. Proceeds go to the Women’s Ministries. Details: 803-324-5141.
▪ Rock Hill High School Bearcat football alumni will have its annual Traditions Auction March 4. Bearcat supporters who would like to contribute items to be auctioned may call 803-981-1919. Proceeds benefit the student athletes.
▪ The annual Bridge and Games Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, noon-3 p.m. March 2 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Play bridge, dominoes, Uno or other games of choice. The cost is $25 per person, and includes games, lunch, snacks, beverages and prizes. Proceeds benefit community service programs, and the upkeep of the house and gardens. For reservations contact: 803-415-7278; bettyhedstrom@gmail.com. Or call the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message. Send check for groups in advance to WCRH and note bridge/game luncheon. Mail to WCRH, P.O. Box 3302, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Entertainment
▪ South Pointe High School’s award-winning Stallion Repertory Theatre presents its spring musical, “Seussical The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium. Tickets: $10, adults; $8, students. Tickets available at www.stallionrep.com or at the door 30 minutes before show time.
Meetings
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center. Historian Michael Scoggins will discuss the Friendship Nine. Visitors welcome.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP will meet 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-325-2855.
▪ The York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. March 8 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club and Conference Center. The Walsh Kelly Irish Dancers will entertain. Buffet lunch, $15 all inclusive. RSVP to Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 or email YNCreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. March 2.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964 noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road Rock Hill. All classmates are encouraged to attend. For information call 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ The Chester Senior High Class of 1982 conference call meeting 3 p.m. Saturday to finalize plans for the 35th reunion. To attend, call 605-475-4700, pass code 855529#.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Contact Jane Jackson at janejack1@gmail.com or the Facebook page Rock Hill High School Class of 1972
▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1997 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are needed to help at the events. RSVP: nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
