Happening this week in York and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Meet the Cat-in-the-Hat at the “Seuss-a-thon” March 5 at Main Street Children’s Museum to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Young children are invited for special birthday treats. Activities include making silly hats, marching in parades, playing Dr. Seuss Bingo and meeting the Cat-in-the-Hat. “Seuss-a-thon” offers two sessions at 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. to registered guests. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. Registration and non-refundable payment are required. Details: 803-981-9182.
▪ The Children’s Attention Home will host a Homeless Teen community meeting 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Comporium, 332 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Beginning this month the Children’s Attention will host up to five youth ages16-19 who have been identified as homeless or at imminent risk. Participants will learn about the program, hear ways to support the program and get referral information. For more information, go to attentionhome.org/homelessteens. RSVP: kmotsinger@attentionhome.org.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County Hot Line resumes Friday where Master gardeners are available two days a week March until November to answer questions. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, call 803-324-4177 and drop off soil-sample bags at Glencairn Garden’s Bigger House, 725 Crest Ave., Rock Hill. The hot line operates 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clemson Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Call 803-684-9919, ext. 111. Soil sample bags can be dropped off during normal office hours weekdays in York.
▪ The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour seeks farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour in June. This free, self-guided tour is a way for farms to showcase their operation and expand exposure. Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber, or add value to traditional agricultural products (on-farm breweries, ciders, cheesemakers) or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets and roadside stands. Local artisans will be assigned to participating farms during the tour weekend to showcase and sell their work. Tours run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Farms are encouraged to participate both days. Tours in Chester and York counties are June 10-11, and Kershaw and Lancaster counties, June 17-18. Counties participating other weekends in June are Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry, Fairfield, Newberry and Union. Interested farms can go to agandarttour.com/farms to learn more. Deadline to apply is March 15.
▪ Why is Rock & Roll? is an upbeat history of music that uses the “fourth wall” between the actors and audience like a sliding glass door. The performance, part of the Arts Council of York County’s Performing Arts Series, is 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Sullivan Middle School, Eden Terrace in Rock Hill. Doors open at 7 p.m. One minute Jay White and Jim Algar are speaking directly to the audience about the importance of Elvis’ first single, and the next, they have morphed into Bob Dylan and John Lennon (complete with wigs and jackets), and are discussing music at the famed Delmonico Hotel. It’s a fun combination of a two-man play, rock concert and TED Talk. Advance tickets are $15, members; $20, public; and $25, at the door.
▪ Mount Hebron Dreamkeepers Optimist Club exhibition game is 4 p.m. March 18 at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill. The Prime Time Players play the York County Community All-Stars. Details: primetimeplayersbasketball.com.
Fundraisers
▪ In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, all in-stock children’s and young adult books will be 50 percent off March 2-4 at Friends Books on Main, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Proceeds go to York County libraries. Details: yclibrary.org.
▪ The York Town and Country Book Club will host a bridge/bunco/card benefit 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Spring Lake Country Club with door prizes and refreshments. Minimum donation, $10. Proceeds go to Relay for Life. Details or reservations: 803-684-5574
▪ York Comprehensive High School is hosting its second annual Bucks4Beds Mattress Fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11 in the gym. The fundraiser offers famous maker mattresses available for up to 60 percent off retail prices. All mattresses are made in the USA with factory warranties. Delivery available. All proceeds from sales goes to the school. Details: clwhitesides@york.k12.sc.us, lisadurflinger@hotmail.com. Bucks4Beds contacts are mhenderson@bucks4beds.com or mjones@bucks4beds.com.
▪ The 23rd annual Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser, “Be Irish for a Night,” is e 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Anne Parish Life Center, 1696 Bird St., Rock Hill. The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade soda bread and desserts, wine, beer, soda, Irish dancers, Irish music, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $40 ($30 tax deductible). For tickets, call 803-327-4227 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com. For sponsorships, call 803-431-8865 or email lisa.hosti@gmail.com.
▪ Clover Woman’s Club Annual Game/Card Party, 2-5 p.m. March 9 at Clover School District Office, 604 Bethel St., Clover. Refreshments and door prizes are included. Tickets are $10 and available at the Palmetto House and Good Things, or at the door. Proceeds go to Clover Woman’s Club High School Scholarship Fund. For reservations, call 803-222-3920.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “Pinetuckett” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Growing Native Fruits is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the free program. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. March 8 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club and Conference Center. The Walsh Kelly Irish Dancers will entertain. Buffet lunch, $15 all inclusive. RSVP to Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 or email YNCreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. March 2.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club’s St. Patrick’s Day party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Guest deejay is Dean Baker. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Food provided by club members. Drinks are available for purchase
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke No. 1 Baptist Church, 5025 Lockhart Highway, Sharon. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
School enrollment
▪ Rock Hill Schools is hosting a kindergarten enrollment event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11 at the Rock Hill Schools district office to help families enroll their children in 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. The drop-in allows families to complete registration, meet school representatives, and enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere where each registered five-year-old kindergartener will receive a class of 2030 t-shirt and free shaved ice compliments of Kona Ice. Students and their families can also take pictures with area mascots, practice boarding a school bus, and sit in a Rock Hill Fire Department fire truck. Children must be 4 or 5 on or by Sept. 1, 2017, to register. A parent or legal guardian must provide: a legal birth certificate, a current S.C. Certificate of Immunization record, and proof of residence. Accepted proof of residence documents are an electric bill, gas bill, and a rental or lease agreement with the parent or legal guardian’s name and billing address of the residence must be on the document.
Scholarship
▪ High school seniors in York, Chester and Lancaster Counties who plan to further their education in horticulture or related fields are eligible to apply for a $1,000 Lannie Love annual scholarship from the Master Gardeners of York County. Applications are due May 1. It’s named in honor of the late Lannie Love, former MGYC president and educator. Details: yorkmg.org/scholarship or 803-327-2281.
York County Library
▪ York County Libraries offer the following free programs during March. Details: yclibrary.org.
Read Across America Day Celebration, 4-6 p.m. Thursday for ages 11-17. Stop by the young adult department for a book-related craft and choose a book for your personal library while supplies last; York County Library, Rock Hill
Lieutenant Flipper’s Trial, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. This one act, mini-play performed by Bob Rogers, dramatizes Lt. Henry O. Flipper’s 1881 court-martial. Flipper was the first African-American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point and distinguished himself in the war against Warm Spring Apache Chief Victorio. A year later, 25 year-old Flipper was tried for embezzlement of government funds and later dismissed from the army. Rogers is the author of several books, which will be for sale and may be signed, after the play. York County Library, Rock Hill. Register at 803-981-5845.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for its work program. All youth applying must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. For information, call 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Classes
▪ The SC Bar Pro Bono Program is sponsoring “Law School for Non-Lawyers,” a seven-week program designed to give the public an overview of the South Carolina legal system and insight into common legal problems people face. The series will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays March 21-May 2 at York Technical College, 452 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Deadline to enroll is 5 p.m. March 15.
Topics include: Overview of state courts and alternative dispute resolution; Juvenile justice and overview of child protection hearings; family law, real estate and landlord-tenant law; wills, estates and probate, health care and elder law; S.C. workers’ compensation and employment law; bankruptcy law, consumer law and debt collection and criminal law and torts law. Cost is $45 and includes all materials. Registrants are not required to attend all of the classes. To register, call 803-325-2888 or go to yorktech.edu. Other questions, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at 803-799-6653, ext. 158.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com or the Facebook page Rock Hill High School Class of 1972.
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria 1735 Heckle Blvd. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1997 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are needed to help at the events. RSVP: nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
