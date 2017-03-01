Happening this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

York County and the S.C. Department of Agriculture will host a recycling and household hazardous materials and pesticides disposal event, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the York County Public Works facility, 220 Public Works Road (off S.C. 5) in York, near the Moss Justice Center
Unused or unused pesticides will be accepted from residents or farmers from any county in the state. Quantities will be limited to 2,500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge. Pesticide products include herbicides, nematicides, fungicides and other similar products used in agriculture production or around the home. Other items are limited to resident of York County.
Acceptable items include leftover cleaners, chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, pool chemicals, oil-based paint, turpentine, paint thinner, mineral spirits, brake fluid, and gas/oil mix.
Unacceptable items include empty pesticide containers or infectious, biological, radioactive materials or explosives. A hazardous material company will be on site to properly dispose of the materials collected.
Materials should be taken in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills. Leave items in the original containers to help staff in identify the materials. Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car.
This program is for residents only, no businesses allowed. No major appliances accepted. The next event is Oct. 7.
For information, contact York County Solid Waste Collection & Recycling at 803-628-3181 or John Stokes of the S.C. Department of Agriculture at 803-737-9696.
Special events
▪ St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host a dialogue with the Muslim community at 5:45 p.m. March 11 at Carroll Park, off Simrill Street, Rock Hill.
▪ Old English Painters Guild, a member of The Society of Decorative Painters, meets 9 a.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at Jackson's Cafeteria, Rock Hill. There is a different teacher and project each month. Open to the community. Skill not required. Details: Linda Miller at 803-366-6946.
▪ Triando Stroud will host a community event 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill High School gymnasium featuring basketball games, celebrity appearances and a Ju-Ju on the beat dance contest. Tickets are available at www.marchmadnessrock.eventbrite.com beginning at $7. Details: 803-524-1770.
▪ Meet the Cat-in-the-Hat at the “Seuss-a-thon” Sunday at Main Street Children’s Museum to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Young children are invited for special birthday treats. Activities include making silly hats, marching in parades, playing Dr. Seuss bingo and meeting the Cat-in-the-Hat. “Seuss-a-thon” offers two sessions at 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. to registered guests. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. Registration and non-refundable payment are required. Details: 803-981-9182.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County hot line resumes Friday where master gardeners are available two days a week March until November to answer questions. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, call 803-324-4177 and drop off soil-sample bags at Glencairn Garden’s Bigger House, 725 Crest Ave., Rock Hill. The hot line operates 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clemson Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Call 803-684-9919, ext. 111. Soil sample bags can be dropped off during normal office hours weekdays in York.
Fundraisers
▪ In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, all in-stock children’s and young adult books will be 50 percent off Thursday-Saturday at Friends Books on Main, 206 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The used book store operated by the Friends of the York County Library. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Proceeds go to York County libraries. Details: yclibrary.org.
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church will host a barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at the corner of Mount Gallant and Celanese roads. Plates, $8 with barbecue, beans, slaw and bread; sandwiches, $4.50 and pounds, $10. Proceeds to community needs and grounds maintenance. To reserve orders, call 803-366-8223.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “Pinetuckett” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Meetings
▪ The local TPA of America Post K, a nonprofit community service organization that sponsors children’s safety programs and a hearing-impaired scholarship, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. Details: 803-328-1654.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet 5 p.m. March 9 at the York County Library, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ Growing Native Fruits is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the free program. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club’s St. Patrick’s Day party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Guest deejay is Dean Baker. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Food provided by club members. Drinks are available for purchase
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet for its March birthday fellowship dinner 5:30 p.m. Mondayat The LongHorn, 2255 Cross Pointe Drive.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com or the Facebook page Rock Hill High School class of 1972.
▪ Former members of the Army Reserves B & D Co. 391st Engineer Battalion, York, will have a reunion planning meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA Chester branch, 151 Columbia St., Chester.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1997 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are needed to help at the events. RSVP: nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
