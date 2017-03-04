Happening this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Freedom Temple Ministries presents “Conversations with Paul Young, author of “The Shack,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, East Main Street, Rock Hill.
In the faith-based novel a man is plunged into a deep depression by the death of his daughter causing him to question his faith. He’s mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon where he finds forgiveness and faith again.
Young’s novel was adapted into a screenplay and “The Shack” starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Alice Braga and Tim McGraw opened in theaters Friday. For information, call 803-327-7888.
Special events
▪ St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host a dialogue with the Muslim community at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Carroll Park, off Simrill Street, Rock Hill.
▪ The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour seeks farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour in June. This free, self-guided tour is a way for farms to showcase their operation and expand exposure. Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber, or add value to traditional agricultural products (on-farm breweries, ciders, cheese makers) or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets and roadside stands. Local artisans will be assigned to participating farms during the tour weekend to showcase and sell their work. Tours run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Farms are encouraged to participate both days. Tours in Chester and York counties are June 10-11, and Kershaw and Lancaster counties, June 17-18. Counties participating other weekends in June are Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry, Fairfield, Newberry and Union. Interested farms can go to agandarttour.com/farms to learn more. Deadline to apply is March 15.
Fundraisers
▪ York Comprehensive High School is hosting its second annual Bucks4Beds Mattress Fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the gym. The fundraiser offers famous maker mattresses available for up to 60 percent off retail prices. All mattresses are made in the USA with factory warranties. Delivery available. All proceeds from sales goes to the school. Details: clwhitesides@york.k12.sc.us, lisadurflinger@hotmail.com. Bucks4Beds contacts are mhenderson@bucks4beds.com or mjones@bucks4beds.com.
▪ The 23rd annual Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser, “Be Irish for a Night,” is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne Parish Life Center, 1696 Bird St., Rock Hill. The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade soda bread and desserts, wine, beer, soda, Irish dancers, Irish music, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $40 ($30 tax deductible). For tickets, call 803-327-4227 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com. For sponsorships, call 803-431-8865 or email lisa.hosti@gmail.com.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will host “An Evening of Improv” by the Charlotte Comedy Theater 8 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N (behind The ROC Emporium). Tickets: $12 at rockhilltheatre.org. Tickets available at the door. Rated: PG.
▪ Why is Rock & Roll? is an upbeat history of music using the “fourth wall” between the actors and audience like a sliding glass door. The performance, part of the Arts Council of York County’s Performing Arts Series, is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan Middle School, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. Doors open at 7 p.m. One minute Jay White and Jim Algar are speaking directly to the audience about the importance of Elvis’ first single, and the next, they have morphed into Bob Dylan and John Lennon (complete with wigs and jackets), and are discussing music at the famed Delmonico Hotel. It’s a fun combination of a two-man play, rock concert and TED Talk. Advance tickets are $15, members; $20, public; or $25, at the door.
Meetings
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at York County Library, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: yclibrary.org or 803-981-5831.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. March 16 at The Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
School enrollment
▪ Rock Hill Schools is hosting a kindergarten enrollment event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill Schools district office to help families enroll their children in 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. The drop-in allows families to complete registration and meet school representatives. Children must be 4 or 5 on or by Sept. 1, 2017, to register. A parent or legal guardian must provide: a legal birth certificate, a current S.C. Certificate of Immunization record and proof of residence. Accepted proof of residence documents are an electric bill, gas bill, and a rental or lease agreement with the parent or legal guardian’s name and billing address of the residence must be on the document.
York County Library
▪ York County Libraries offer the following free programs this month. Details: yclibrary.org.
Teen Tech Week: Parent-Teen Game Night, 6-7:30 p.m. March 7 for ages 11-17 with parent or caregiver. Enjoy a family evening of gaming with a variety of technologies and dinner provided. York County Library, Rock Hill. Register at 803-981-5830.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 7. Join the drop-in stitching group on the first Tuesday of the month. Bring your project and work together, asking questions and sharing experiences. All ages and skill levels welcome. York County Library, Rock Hill.
Baby or Toddler Playdate, 9:15-10:15 March 7 and 21 for ages birth-23 months; and 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 8 and 29 for ages 24-35 months. Bring your baby to the library to meet new friends during this informal gathering. Toys and games will be provided. Children must be registered to attend and caregivers must be present. York County Library, Rock Hill. Register at 803-981-5888.
STEAM Studio: Spin-Off, 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 9 for ages 5-11. Use perler beads and bamboo skewers to design a spinning top and learn about color mixing. York County Library, Rock Hill. Register at 803-981-5888.
▪ AARP tax-aide program, 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 17 (not available April 10-14) in the adult education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext.
Taxes are prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone, and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. Saturdays in February the service is offered 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, Leroy Springs Recreation Complex and Clover library. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting will be 7 p.m. March 16 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be 18 years old and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ Fewell Park Recreation Center will offer the following classes. Register 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at1204 Alexander Road or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Details: 803-329-5645.
Beginners & Beyond Knitting, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, March 8-April 26. Cost: $54.
All Wet Medium Painting led by Brad Sabelli, 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursdays March 9-April 20 (no class March 30). Cost: $54.
Basic Drawing led by Brad Sabelli, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays March 10-April 21 (no class March 31). Cost: $54.
Beginner Watercolor led by Herb Dumaresq, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays March 12-April 24 (no class April 17) Cost: $54.
Advanced Watercolor led by Herb Dumaresq, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, March 14-April 18. Cost: $54.
Kid’s Watercolor for ages: 9-13 led by Madie Horne, 3:45-5:45 p.m. Mondays April 24-June 5 (no class May 29). Cost: $54.
Yoga led by Whitney Carter, 10-11 a.m. Monday; on-going, no registration required. Cost: $15 per class.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet for its March birthday fellowship dinner 5:30 p.m. Monday at The LongHorn, 2255 Cross Pointe Drive.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com or the Facebook page Rock Hill High School class of 1972.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1997 20th reunion March 24-25. The event includes a family day and reunion party. Volunteers are needed to help at the events. RSVP: nwhs97reunion@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
Send Community News items and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments