March 6, 2017 11:02 AM

Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Feb. 25

AME ZION

Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Twelve Tribe Rally, 2:30 p.m. March 12.

ARP

First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade.

BAPTIST

Armenia Baptist Church, Chester: Chinese auction, March 25 at Chester YMCA, Columbia Street. Drop time, 11 a.m.; auction, noon. One pack of tickets, $5 or five packs, $20.

Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Sons of Black Rock will attend morning worship Sunday. The annual Brotherhood/Men’s Day celebration, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Community fish fry, 5:30 p.m. March 11. Revival, 10 a.m. March 12 and 7 p.m. March 12-15 with the Rev. Rob Moor.

Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: AWANA Club, 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday supper 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP by noon Tuesdays. LAKE Sports registration open. Cost is $20; includes T-shirt, banquet and awards. Women’s “Thrive” conference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18. Catered lunch.

Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Annie Armstrong Week of Prayer, Sunday-March 11. Mission March, March 12. Liberty Kids and youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.

Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Route 1, Sharon: Men’s Day, 3 p.m. March 12. Church breakfast, 9:30 a.m. March 26. Open to the community.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: 121st church anniversary celebration, 2 p.m. March 19 with the Rev. John Robinson and Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Choir. Revival, 7 p.m. March 20-23 with the Rev. Curtis Cohen.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Week of prayer for North American Missions. Mission study for children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CATHOLIC

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Lenten fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carry out available. Divine Mercy prayer and Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Fridays in Lent. “Be Irish for a Night,” fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, March 11 at St. Anne life center. Hospitality luncheon, 1 p.m. March 14 at Tequila’s.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Interfaith dialogue with the Muslim community, 5:45 p.m. March 11 in the fellowship hall Carroll Park Street. Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Lenten Mission, 7 p.m. March 26-28 with Deacon Turner.

The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Spiritual Gifts from the Middle Ages, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 with Lisa Deam. Cost: $40, lunch included. “Letter of St. Paul,” 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16 or 18 with Sister Mary Hugh Mauldin. Cost is $40. Lunch included. Details: oratorycenter@gmail.com or 803-327-2097.

EPISCOPAL

Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: First Sunday in Lent and the Great Litany. Holy Eucharist 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.

Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.

LATTER-DAY SAINTS

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Multi-area conference, 7-9 p.m. March 11 at 2500 Rock River Road, Charlotte and 10 a.m.-noon March 12 at Bojangles Coliseum, Independence Boulevard with Elder Quentin L. Cook, Apostle for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Lenten meals, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday with worship and children’s activities at 6:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Lenten soup supper, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday with worship at 7 p.m.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March. Donations accepted.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Chronic pain support group, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Open to the public.

India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, lemonade and tea. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: stew beef and rice, chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, rolls and pound cake. Plates are $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10. Proceeds to missions and the building fund.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill:A news ladies Bible study begins March 8 from 5:15-6 p.m. prior to the Wednesday night meal. Details: email magbryson@gmail.com.

Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 5 p.m. Sunday. Quilt Ministry, 2 p.m. Monday. Abigail Circle collecting toiletries for women and babies at Safe Passage.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

Freedom Temple Ministries, East Main Street, Rock Hill: “Conversations with Paul Young,” author of “The Shack,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Young’s novel was adapted into a screenplay and opened in theaters Friday starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Alice Braga and Tim McGraw. For information, call 803-327-7888.

House of Agape, Ashton Street, Rock Hill: Indoor yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Tables for rent, $10. For information email info@houseagape.net.

Mount Sinai Church of Faith, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Old Time Word and Healing service, 6 p.m. March 3-4. Open to the community.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The GAP, noon Willowbrook Crossing March18. Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. March 18. Roses Kitchen, March 19 with proceeds to Angel’s House of Life.

Taking the City Ministry, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Healing service, 2:30 p.m. March 19. Transportation available. Call 803-328-2263 by 12:30 p.m.

Word is Life Temple, North Stonewall Street, Rock Hill: My Brother’s Keeper men’s conference, 9 a.m. March 18. Breakfast and lunch served. RSVP by March 11 to Fred Blakeney at 704-527-2136, Martel Funderburk at 803-389-2538 or Bernard Johnson at 803-209-2821,

PRESBYTERIAN

Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223. Barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Plates, $8 with barbecue, beans, slaw and bread; sandwiches, $4.50 and pounds, $10. Proceeds to community needs and grounds maintenance. To reserve orders, call 803-366-8223.

First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday. Fellowship dinner, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP at church office. Yarns of Love knitting/crocheting group, 3 p.m. Thursday.

Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill:

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesday, 5 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. children’s choirs and adult classes. Red Cross Blood Drive, 2-6:30 p.m. March 6 in the activities center.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Women’s Fellowship, after worship Sunday. Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday.

WESLEYAN

Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Hot dog and bake sale, 10 a.m. Saturday. Place orders at 803-675-8032.

Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.

