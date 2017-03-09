Happening this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The Rock Hill Youth Council afternoon of service is noon-4 p.m. March 25 as part of Rock Hill’s Youth Service Day. Any group of teens such as school clubs, church youth groups, scouts, etc. are invited to participate and make a difference in the community. Volunteer teams will meet at the Cherry Park Open Shelter for a kick-off celebration with free food, music and free t-shirts. Volunteers will go to their project location. Groups are responsible for organizing their own service project and should register their project. Application forms at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt or contact Patti Panetti at 803-329-5625.
▪ A Community Blood Drive will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Baxter Village Health Center, 1171 Market St., Fort Mill. Cancer survivor Justine Seible and her family are sponsoring the event and hope to collect 55 pints of blood, which the amount that helped save her life. Make appointments at cbcc.us or call 704-972-4700.
▪ St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host a dialogue with the Muslim community at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Carroll Park, off Simrill Street, Rock Hill.
▪ The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour seeks farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour in June. This free, self-guided tour is a way for farms to showcase their operation and expand exposure. Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber, or add value to traditional agricultural products (on-farm breweries, ciders, cheese makers) or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets and roadside stands. Local artisans will be assigned to participating farms during the tour weekend to showcase and sell their work. Tours run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Farms are encouraged to participate both days. Tours in Chester and York counties are June 10-11, and Kershaw and Lancaster counties, June 17-18. Counties participating other weekends in June are Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry, Fairfield, Newberry and Union. Interested farms can go to agandarttour.com/farms to learn more. Deadline to apply is March 15.
Fundraisers
▪ A memorial fundraiser for Jeff Taylor will be noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill Galleria Wal-Mart parking lot off Dave Lyle Boulevard. Hot dog plates, $6 and raffles. Taylor, 21, a graduate of South Pointe High School was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2016 and died Jan. 19. Proceeds will go to funeral expenses.
▪ York Comprehensive High School is hosting its second annual Bucks4Beds Mattress Fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the gym. The fundraiser offers famous maker mattresses available for up to 60 percent off retail prices. All mattresses are made in the USA with factory warranties. Delivery available. All proceeds from sales goes to the school. Details: clwhitesides@york.k12.sc.us, lisadurflinger@hotmail.com. Bucks4Beds contacts are mhenderson@bucks4beds.com or mjones@bucks4beds.com.
▪ The School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba will host its first Happy Hour Fundraiser 4-8 p.m. March 16 at Hartland’s Bars, 2260 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Hartland’s will donate 10 percent of the evenings sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont Tri-County. There will be a brown-bag auction (bring cash or checks). Contact: Heather Aiazzi at heatherg921@gmail.com.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will host a Spirit Night 4-9 p.m. March 20 at Mario's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2349 Cherry Road. There will be performances by the cast of Seussical JR. Tell your server you support Rock Hill Community Theatre and the restaurant donates 20 percent of your bill to the theatre.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The western York County branch of the NAACP will meet 6 p.m. March 16 at The Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. March 17 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles, which includes a short dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: Bob at 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Scholarship
▪ High school seniors in York, Chester and Lancaster Counties who plan to further their education in horticulture or related fields are eligible to apply for a $1,000 Lannie Love annual scholarship from the Master Gardeners of York County. Applications are due May 1. It’s named in honor of the late Lannie Love, former MGYC president and educator. Details: yorkmg.org/scholarship or 803-327-2281.
Auditions
Auditions for Rock Hill Community Theatre’s production,” Play On,” by Rick Abbot and directed by Sheri Marvin, 6:30 p.m. March 19 and 20. Auditions will be cold reads from the script. For character descriptions, go to www.rockhilltheatre.org or our Facebook page. PlayOn will be presented May 19-21 and 25-28. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org
York County Library
▪ The York County Library offers the following free programs this month. Details: yclibrary.org.
Goldilocks and the Three Bears, 11-11:45 Saturday at Lake Wylie library and 3-3:45 in Rock Hill. This familiar fairy tale, performed by Children’s Theatre of Charlotte is suitable for the whole family. No registration required.
Family Story Time: Lions, Lambs, and Leprechauns: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-noon March 18 for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Stories, crafts and songs about lions, lambs, and leprechauns, York County Library, Rock Hill. Register at 803-981-5888.
▪ Lake Wylie library new hours begin March 20. The library will be open an additional hour from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; weekend hours remain the same 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. March 16 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
