Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Friday in downtown Rock Hill and Saturday in Clover.
Rock Hill’s festival is 4-9 p.m. Friday with music from Federal Clan Kings and Mulligan’s Band, Irish dancers, arts and crafts vendors, food and beverages, and children’s area. Free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, go to onlyinoldtown.com.
In Clover, the St. Patrick’s Festival is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with a 5K run and walk, kids zone, music by FiftyWatt Freight Train, vendors and crafters and food.
The day’s highlight is the dog show with dogs decked out in St. Paddy’s finest. The event is free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, go to cloversc.org.
Special events
▪ University of South Carolina Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center will host several exhibits during Native American Studies Week Monday-Saturday. The Piedmont American Indian Association’s Tribal Exhibit will open at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Duke Energy Gallery at the center. For a list of other events, go to usclancaster.sc.edu/NAS.
▪ The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour seeks farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour in June. Deadline to apply is Wednesday. This free, self-guided tour is a way for farms to showcase their operation and expand exposure. Local artisans will be assigned to participating farms during the tour weekend to showcase and sell their work. Tours in Chester and York counties are June 10-11, and Kershaw and Lancaster counties, June 17-18. Details:AgAndArtTour.com.
▪ University of South Carolina professor emeritus of history Walter Edgar will give talk on "The American Revolution in the Carolina Backcountry” at 6 p.m. March 22 in Kinard Auditorium. Edgar is the author or editor of more than a dozen books on South Carolina and the American South. Since 2000, he has hosted “Walter Edgar’s Journal” on SCETV-Radio and since 2005, “South Carolina from A to Z.” The free lecture is sponsored by Winthrop’s Friends of Dacus Library and is open to the public. Details: faulknerr@winthrop.edu or 803-323-2262.
▪ Open house to meet The Salvation Army of Rock Hill's new officers Lts. Mike and Rebecca McGee, 9-10 a.m. March 23 at 119 S. Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill. Coffee and pastries served. Details: 704-807-1023.
▪ Mount Hebron Dreamkeepers Optimist Club exhibition game is 4 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill. The Prime Time Players play the York County Community All-Stars. Details: primetimeplayersbasketball.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will host Spirit Night 4-9 p.m. March 20 at Mario's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2349 Cherry Road. There will be performances by the cast of Seussical Jr. Tell the server you support Rock Hill Community Theatre and the restaurant donates 20 percent of your bill to the theater.
▪ A beginner Polka class with Bob Wilusz playing the accordion is 7-8:30 p.m. March 28 at St John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. All ages and dance levels are welcome. Cost is $5 with proceeds going to the youth of the church. You do not need a partner or to register. Details: 803-372-1315 or e-mail pathollisgrant@cs.com.
▪ The Ida Massey Federated Club of Chester will host at “Full Figure Fashion Show,” featuring fashions by Teresa Hardin, 4 p.m. Saturday March 18 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 807 Darby Road. Tickets: $10. Proceeds to the annual book award scholarship fund. Details: 803-385-7398.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Blugrass is 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 in York. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Meetings
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP meets 6 p.m. Thursday at The Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners meets 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684- 3137, ext. 101.
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Business meeting at noon.
▪ Habitat for Humanity of York County information session is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Businesses, faith communities, service clubs, social organizations and individuals are invited to learn about ways to serve. Habitat is building four homes and completing 40 home repair projects this year.
▪ York County Genealogical and Historical Society meets 3 p.m. March 19 at Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda for a program on the “Industrial Transformation: The Bleachery Site.” Speakers are Walter Hardin, associate vice president at Winthrop University; Tony Vaughan, retired executive with Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Co.; and Stephen Turner, executive director of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corp.
▪ Kick-off meeting with Denise & Jane on the Go for the 2017 July trip to Nashville/Memphis is 6:30 p.m. March 27 at York Trinity United Methodist Church, East Liberty Street, York. Discounts available at meeting. Details: 801-417-8022 or 803-230-4660.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club meets 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764.
▪ The Rock Hill Shag Club ‘Crazy Pants’ party, 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at the Ramada Inn. Club meeting at 7 p.m. Cost: $3, members; $5, guests.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke No. 1 Baptist Church, 5025 Lockhart Highway, Sharon. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 in York and Chester counties for the 2017-18 Head Start program. Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Details: 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in Chester, 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill and 803-684-2093 in York.
Auditions
Auditions for Rock Hill Community Theatre’s production, “Play On,” by Rick Abbot and directed by Sheri Marvin, 6:30 p.m. March 19-20. Auditions will be cold reads from the script. For character descriptions, go to rockhilltheatre.org. Play will be presented May 19-21 and 25-28. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org.
York County Library
The York County Library will present the following free programs:
STEAM Team, 5-7 p.m. Thursday for ages 11-17. Visit STEAM-inspired stations for innovative, engaging activities, including robotics. Register at 803-981-5830.
Mad Hatter Tea Party and Movie Afternoon, 2-4 p.m. Friday for ages 11-17. Watch the classic movie and dine from the Mad Hatter's tea party menu. Appropriate costumes are welcome. Register at 803-981-5830.
Teens Create & Share, 4:30-6 p.m. March 20 for ages 11-17. Bring your sketchbook, notebook, instrument, or device to share your ideas and creations in a relaxed atmosphere. No registration required.
Karaoke Lounge, 5-6:30 p.m. March 21 for ages 11-17. Show off your singing skills (or lack thereof) in an afternoon of music and snacks. Register at 803-981-5830.
Tax help
▪ AARP tax-aide program, 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village. Saturday hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18 and 25 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.)
In Rock Hill preparers are available 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 17 (not available April 10-14) in the adult education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext.
Taxes are prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone, and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869, or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. March 16 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High Class of 1959 meets 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students meets 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Bridget Conway MA, CCC-SLP, director of rehab at Westminster Towers, will discuss LSVT LOUD therapy. In addition, The group will present a forum 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. To RSVP: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509.
Send Community News items and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments