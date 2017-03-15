Citrus makes magic in a baking pan

When I was a child, we often spent our summers in Italy. My grandparents were Italian, and we’d stay with them in their house, in the hills outside Florence. It was complete madness for my dad’s family to still have the house – it was grand, crumbling and soaking up all available funds – but magic for us kids, of course, less aware of all the headaches.
A big part of this magic came from the vast and largely empty structure in the garden called the limonaia. In parts of Italy, limonaias – lemon houses – are where citrus trees in their terra-cotta pots are taken during the winter months to shield them from the unforgiving frost and heavy rain. On big citrus estates, limonaias would often be tall and elaborate buildings, built around imposing columns and cathedral-like as a result.
Once the frost had passed and the citrus trees were no longer in need of protection, they’d be returned to their groves, leaving the limonaia to sit empty through the summer. The appeal of that empty space – slightly creepy with its vacant pots and random vines growing wild on the inside wall – was enormous for my brother and me. We’d spend hours clambering around and hiding out, the smell of citrus still hanging vividly in the air.
Lemons, then, have become a bit mythical for me. They are with me every step of the way, and not just as a memory and a tradition, but as a source of so much of what makes me happy in the kitchen. They leave their bright mark all over my savory cooking: a final squeeze of lemon juice to balance a dish, some finely chopped preserved lemon skin to bring bursts of flavor and surprise, a few strips of pared lemon to infuse a stew. Lemon, for me, is what makes food sing.
Citrus in all its forms appears as often in my baking as it does in my savory cooking, even when it’s not shouting about itself. As with the limonaia during those summer months in Italy, citrus doesn’t always need to be seen for its presence to be felt. Sometimes, of course, the citrus is loud and clear: Limes and oranges are very much the lead act in today’s bakes, for example. Often, though, the role played by citrus is more of a supporting one and – if we define magic as that which brings about an effect without showing its hand at work – a little bit magic.
This magic can still be about scent and flavor: the grated lemon zest in a butter-rich pastry shell, or the subtle hint of orange zest in a batch of cranberry, oat and white chocolate cookies. It can be about the way citrus balances other flavors in a dish: the addition of lemon zest and juice in an almond paste, for example, to prevent it from being too sickly sweet, or the juice and zest of limes used to cut through the richness of a cheesecake. It can also, though, be about the huge utility of citrus in baking: its functional role as an acid and the effect it can therefore have on other ingredients.
Take the act of whisking egg whites to make simple meringues (or cakes or soufflés). For the egg whites to increase sufficiently in volume when they are being whipped, they need to be stabilized by the addition of something acidic. While cream of tartar is often used, a few drops of lemon juice per egg white works just as well. Or think of when lemon juice is added to apples or blueberries that are being cooked to make jelly or jam. To set, the gelling agent in fruit, pectin, needs to be coaxed out. A teaspoon or two of lemon juice is enough to make that happen.
Oranges and lemons are the workhorses of my kitchen, but I’ve barely scratched the citrus surface here; no mention of grapefruit or sour oranges, mandarins or the mottled skin and powerful scent of bergamot, bitter Seville oranges or Sicilian blood oranges, all kind of limes and yuzu or kumquats.
Just one bit of practical advice: Whether you’re juicing or zesting or cutting out the segments of flesh to chop up, be sure to avoid the white pith in the membrane, which encases each segment. Crushing this will release a bitterness into the dish, rather than bringing the brightness and balance that citrus so beautifully provides.
Yotam Ottolenghi is a British chef and the author of several cookbooks, including “Plenty,” “Plenty More” and, with Sami Tamimi, “Jerusalem.” He is also an owner of the Ottolenghi cafes and Nopi restaurant in London.
Rosemary, Olive Oil and Orange Cake
For the crystallized rosemary:
10 small rosemary sprigs, no more than 1 inch each in size (see note)
1 egg white, lightly whisked
2 teaspoons granulated or superfine sugar (caster sugar)
For the cake:
About 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, for greasing the pan
2 cups all-purpose flour (plain flour), more to flour the pan
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup plus 1 teaspoon superfine sugar (caster sugar)
1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest (from about 1 1/2 oranges)
1 1/2 tablespoons packed finely chopped rosemary leaves
2 large eggs
1/2 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the orange icing:
1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
2 1/2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 3/4 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar, or 1 1/2 cups sifted icing sugar
1. At least 6 hours before you plan to ice the cake, prepare the crystallized rosemary: Brush rosemary on all sides with a little of the egg white and then dip it in the sugar, so the needles are lightly coated on all sides. Set aside on a wire rack to dry. Repeat with remaining rosemary. NOTE: For the rosemary, you want small, decorative clusters of needles. The simplest way to do this is to pull the smaller, bottommost clumps off of large sprigs, or trim off the very tops of several sprigs.
2. Make the cake: Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously grease a 9-inch Bundt pan with half the butter and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Butter again, generously, and then flour it, tapping away the excess.
3. Put olive oil, superfine sugar, orange zest and chopped rosemary leaves in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on medium speed until combined, then add eggs, one at a time. Whisk for another minute, until thick, then add sour cream and mix until combined on low speed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and the whisk.
4. Sift flour, baking powder and salt together into a small bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the olive oil mixture and mix until combined. Increase speed to high and whisk for 1 minute.
5. Scrape batter into the Bundt pan and smooth the top with a small spatula. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until cake is cooked and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. (You may want to trim the cake at this stage, if it rises unevenly, to allow it to sit flat on the plate.)
6. Prepare the icing: In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. When the cake has cooled, drizzle icing on top, allowing it to drip down the sides of the cake, then top with the crystallized rosemary and serve.
Yield: 10 servings
Lime, Mint and Rum Tarts
Total time: About 1 hour, plus chilling
For the pastry:
1 cup all-purpose flour (plain flour), more for rolling out dough
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated or superfine sugar (caster sugar)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons ice water
For the curd:
1/2 cup lime juice (from about 5 to 6 limes), plus the zest of 2 limes, cut in wide strips, avoiding bitter white pith
2/3 cup granulated or superfine sugar (caster sugar)
1 packed cup mint leaves, plus 12 small mint leaves (or regular leaves, shredded just before using) for garnish
2 tablespoons dark rum, plus 1 tablespoon for serving
6 parsley leaves
2 large eggs plus 5 large egg yolks
2 teaspoons cornstarch (corn flour)
7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced
1 tablespoon Demerara sugar
1. Make the pastry: Place flour, butter, sugar and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse a few times, until mixture is the consistency of fine bread crumbs, then, with the machine on, slowly add vinegar and ice water. Process for a few seconds, until pastry starts to come together, then dump the dough onto a clean surface. (It will be very sandy.) Gather and pat the dough into a disc that is roughly 1 inch thick. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight.
2. While the pastry chills, make the curd. First, make the lime syrup: Bring lime juice and granulated sugar to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, swirling frequently, until sugar has melted, and then boil for another minute. Remove from heat, add lime zest, along with a generous 1/3 cup mint leaves, and set aside for 10 minutes to infuse.
3. While the syrup cools, make the herb paste: Pour 2 tablespoons rum into a spice grinder with the parsley and remaining scant 2/3 cup of the mint. Pulse for about 10 seconds, until a paste forms, scraping down the sides of the work bowl and pulsing and/or shaking the machine again, if necessary. Set aside. (Alternately, you can whirl the herbs in a small food processor until chopped and then reduce the mixture to a paste in a mortar and pestle. Or, finely chop the herbs on a cutting board and, adding a small amount of rum at a time, work the mixture into a paste with the edge of a large knife.)
4. Strain lime syrup into a large heatproof bowl; squeeze the leaves and zest to extract as much flavor as possible and then discard. In a separate large bowl, whisk together 2 whole eggs, 5 yolks and the cornstarch until no lumps remain, and then stir into the cooled lime syrup.
5. Add scant 1 inch water to a medium saucepan, bring to a simmer over high heat and reduce the heat to medium. Place the bowl of eggs and syrup over the pan of gently simmering water and whisk continuously for 6 to 8 minutes, or until you have a thick, mousselike curd. Add butter and stir for an additional minute, or just until butter has melted, then remove from heat and set the curd aside to cool for about 10 minutes. Stir reserved herb paste into the curd, cover the surface directly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, until completely cool.
6. On a lightly floured work surface, tap the chilled pastry all over with a rolling pin to soften slightly before rolling out until 1/16 inch thick, using additional flour sparingly to prevent the dough from sticking. (The dough should be about 1 foot in diameter.) Using a 3 1/2- to 4-inch round cookie cutter, cut out 8 circles and gently ease these into the cups of a muffin tin. (If you use a 4-inch cookie cutter, you'll need to roll the dough very thin.) Press down to fill the cups and press the sides so that the pastry rises to the rim of the cup; doing this will help you fill the tarts generously. Re-roll the remaining pastry to form 4 more circles and transfer to the muffin tin. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.
7. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Celsius. Blind-bake the pastry: Line the pastry shells with either paper muffin liners or squares of parchment paper. Fill with pie weights, rice or dried beans and then bake for 18 minutes, or until the pastry shells are a light golden brown around the edges and inside. Remove the parchment paper liners and weights and return the pastry to the oven for another 6 to 7 minutes, until dark golden brown. Quickly and carefully remove the shells from the muffin tin and set aside to cool completely on a wire rack.
8. To serve the tarts: Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of the curd into each tart shell, or enough curd to fill the shell up to the rim. Smooth the surface of the curd with the back of a knife. Sprinkle the center of each tart with a pinch of Demerara sugar and then arrange the small mint leaves or shredded mint on top. Finally, drizzle each tart with few drops of the remaining tablespoon of rum.
Yield: 12 tarts
Comments