Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Winthrop University’s International Organ Series brings to campus two German musicians – Christoph Wolff and Stefan Engels – for a “Bach and Beyond — the Leipzig Organ Tradition” March 25.
Wolff, the greatest living authority on J.S. Bach, and Engels, an expert on the works of Sigfrid Karg-Elert, will delight and inform organ and music enthusiasts during a master class, lecture and recital on the famed D.B. Johnson Memorial Organ.
Leipzig, Germany’s city of music, is home of J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, the famous St. Thomas Choir, the Gewandhaus orchestra, noted organ composers Max Reger and Sigfrid Karg-Elert, as well as the virtuoso organist Karl Straube at the historic St. Thomas Church.
Events include:
▪ A master class at 10 a.m. open to organ students at area colleges and the general public. The class, taught by Wolff and Engels, will feature Bach’s “Das Orgelbüchlein” and “Neumester Chorales.” The class will be held in the Frances May Barnes Recital Hall and will feature the Gabriel Kney organ. Co-sponsored by the Charlotte chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
▪ A lecture at 2 p.m. by Wolff on “The Leipzig Organ Tradition – From J.S. Bach to Karg-Elert.”
▪ An organ recital at 4 p.m. by Engels featuring the music of Bach, Mendelssohn, Karg-Elert and Max Reger. The recital will be performed on the D.B. Johnson Memorial Organ in Byrnes Auditorium.
Admission, $25. Individual events are $10. Student admission is $5 per event. Tickets available at eventbrite.com or at 803-323-2255.
Special events
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church annual Children’s Spring and Summer Consignment and Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at 130 Tom Hall St. Fort Mill. Sale features quality children’s clothing and accessories, shoes, toys, books,baby furniture and equipment. Most items half price Saturday. Cash or checks only. Proceeds to St. John’s WEE School. Details: 803-548-6557.
▪ The Breezy Willow will host a parking lot pet adoption event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the store, 1636 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Animals from the York County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption to qualified families. The shop will host a raffle during the event to raise money for Friends of the York County Animal Shelter. Tickets are $1, and prizes include an amethyst crystal geode, doTERRA essential oil gift basket, local honey, wall art and other prizes. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event.
▪ Master’s Car Club spring show and and shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac. Free registration, door prizes and free hot dogs and drinks. Awards presented.
▪ York Bridal Show is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Lane, York, with more than 35 vendors. Tickets:$10, available at Eventbrite.com or at the door. Details: 803-367-6166.
▪ The Tractor Supply Company will host a pet adoption event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday March 25 in conjunction with Richardson Rescue at the store 2374 Cross Pointe Drive. Rock Hill. Families can interact with the dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Rescues and shelter that want to become animal adoption partners can register at TSCEventPartners.com or call the store 803-980-6115.▪
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 is hosting a Veteran’s Appreciation Day, 5 p.m. March 26 at the Post, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Open to all veterans. Maj. Gen. Tom Mullikin, the commander of the South Carolina Guard, is the keynote speaker. Details: 803-327- 2975 or vfw2889srvice@comporium.net.
Fundraisers
▪ Special Olympics “Calabash and Cops” fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. March 30-31 at FATZ Cafe, Herlong Road, Rock Hill. Area law enforcement officers will be waiting tables to raise money for Special Olympics
▪ The South Pointe High School Chorus and Theatre Departments are hosting Bingo Night 6:30 p.m. April 4 in the school’s cafeteria. Tickets are $3.00 and include one Bingo card. Extra Bingo cards available for purchase. There will be a concession stand and silent auction. Proceeds support the Chorus and Theatre Departments at South Pointe.
▪ Youth and children Bike-a-thon, 2 p.m. Saturday at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. The event will benefit Bikes for the World. They are riding to collect money for shipping, bike repairs and donation of bikes, parts and accessories. A yard sale will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8 in the Family Life Center. Proceeds help send youth to Salkehatchie.
Meetings
▪ The Katawba Valley Land Trust will begin its 2017 lecture series 7 p.m. Thursday with Rudy Mancke, co-host of the SC ETV series NatureScene and environmental educator, at the Carol Ray Dowling Center on Hubbard Drive on the campus of USC-Lancaster. Free and open to the public. The land trust is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
▪ Kick-off meeting with Denise & Jane on the Go for the 2017 July trip to Nashville/Memphis is 6:30 p.m. March 27 at York Trinity United Methodist Church, East Liberty Street, York. Discounts available at meeting. Details: 801-417-8022 or 803-230-4660.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Pre-S.O.S. party, 8 p.m. April 1 at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill, SC. Guest DJ: Summie Davidson. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Food provided by club members. Drinks are available for purchase at the bar.
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment, 7 p.m. March 29, Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Irish music provided by Christine Robinson and Martin Quinn.
Tax help
▪ Liberty Tax Service will host Appreciation Days through April 8 and prepare free tax returns for veterans and active military, teachers, educators, police, firefighters, EMT and EMS workers and medical personnel. The free service is offered at all York and Chester county locations for first-time customers. Returning customers get a 50 percent discount. Details: libertytax.com.
Volunteers
▪ The Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events throughout the year. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ The Chester High class of 1975 reunion meeting is 3 p.m. Saturday at The Little Café, 725 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are welcome. The trip to Savannah, Ga., is in September. Details: 803-385-6985 or 803-209-2523 or 803-984-0732.
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School Alumni will meet 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria 1735 Heckle Blvd. Any one who graduated or attended Finley is invited. Associate members also welcome. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
