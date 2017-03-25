Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Dr. Tom Jones, a planetary scientist and veteran NASA astronaut who has flown on four space shuttle missions, will have two events in April hosted by the Museum of York County. On his last space mission, Jones made three spacewalks to install the U.S. Destiny module, the centerpiece of the International Space Station. “Have Lunch with an Astronaut” noon-2 p.m. April 12. Deadline to sign up is April 2. Those attending will have a pizza lunch and get a copy of his book “Ask an Astronaut.” Cost is $25 for one adult and a child; each additional person is $8. No refunds. Not suitable for age 6 and younger. A question-and-answer session and book signing is 7-8:30 p.m. April 12. Cost is is $5, members; $8, non-members. Limited seating. To RSVP for either event, call 803-981-9182 or email scheduler@chmuseums.org.
▪ The Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department annual Hash and Barbecue sale and free Antique Tractor Show 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory Grove Park on Wylie Avenue. Hash and barbecue is $8, pints; $16, quarts. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and hamburgers available, along with a craft and bake sale. Yard sale in the morning, and the antique tractors and farm equipment will be available all day. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day. Proceeds benefit Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Run 4 Agriculture 5K Walk/Run begins 8 a.m. at the old school lunchroom on Wilkerson Street. Participants may register day of or call 803-984-6254 for information. The proceeds go to a scholarship fund in memory of Sara Ann Comer.
▪ Carolina Thunder Drum and Bugle Corps open house, 3 p.m. Saturday at Olympic High School in Charlotte to introduce the new all-age mini corps style ensemble to the Charlotte area and Carolinas. Details: carolinathunder.org.
▪ Clover High School will host its Spring Fling Jungle Jam, 3-8 p.m. April 7 at the school on S.C. 55 There will be food trucks, entertainment, inflatables and other activities. Open to all students in Clover School District.
▪ The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill, an interdenominational organization for adults age 50 and older, will host its spring six-week Adventures in Learning program beginning April 3-May 15 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave. Cost is $20. Classes include creative writing, line dancing, gardening, arts and crafts, local history, being your best. Details: shepherdscenterrh.org.
▪ Nominations for Historic Rock Hill’s Historic Preservation Award are due Saturday. Any project within the Rock Hill School District area is eligible. Details: 803-329-1020 or info@historicrockhill.com.
▪ Catawba Farm & Food Coalition free expo 10 a.m.-noon April 12 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Farmers will network with Clemson Extension, FSA, NRCS, Soil and Water Conservation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth and SC Farm Bureau in the Catawba Region. Register at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or email catawbafresh@gmail.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Special Olympics “Calabash and Cops” fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday at FATZ Cafe, Herlong Road, Rock Hill. Area law enforcement officers will be waiting tables to raise money for Special Olympics.
▪ Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Victoria Waldrop, 8-10 a.m. April 8 at Fatz, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. Victoria as aplastic anemia and will be receiving a bone marrow transplant in the future. Tickets at the door: $7, adults; $4, children.
▪ Mount Holly United Methodist Church will host a fish fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church,, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill. Plates: $10, adults; $7, ages 10 and younger. Fish prepared by Twin Tops. Free lunch delivery to local businesses ordering 10 or more plates. Place orders on day of sale at 803-327-5919.
▪ The South Pointe High School chorus and theatre departments Bingo Night 6:30 p.m. April 4 in the school’s cafeteria. Tickets are $3 and include one Bingo card. Extra Bingo cards available for purchase. There will be a concession stand and silent auction. Proceeds support the chorus and theatre departments at South Pointe.
▪ The Palisades Country Club will host “Dealing Cards for Children” Thursday to support the Ben Carson Reading Project to fund a new Reading Room in a local elementary school. Participants can play Mahjong, TriOminos, Mexican Train Dominos, Canasta, Euchre, Texas Hold’em or Bridge. The Ben Carson Reading Project has funded more than 160 Reading Rooms in 22 states, including North and South Carolina. Cost is $25. Details or RSVP: 516-380-4870 or 803-984-0319.
▪ A beginner Polka class with Bob Wilusz playing the accordion 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at St John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. All ages and dance levels are welcome. Cost is $5 with proceeds going to the youth of the church. You do not need a partner or to register. Details: 803-372-1315 or email pathollisgrant@cs.com.
Meetings
▪ Lesslie Rural Fire Tax Board, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lesslie Fire Department, 3191 Lesslie Hwy., Rock Hill. The public is invited.
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, York. Lt. Dale Edwards, York Police Department service officer, will talk about safety, security and scams. Open to the public.
▪ Kick-off meeting with Denise & Jane on the Go for the 2017 July trip to Nashville/Memphis is 6:30 p.m. Monday at York Trinity United Methodist Church, East Liberty Street, York. Discounts available at meeting. Details: 801-417-8022 or 803-230-4660.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Trinity Bluegrass Gospel, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service, 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Pre-S.O.S. party, 8 p.m. April 1 at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Guest DJ: Summie Davidson. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Food provided by club members. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
▪ Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment, 7 p.m. Wednesday Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Irish music provided by Christine Robinson and Martin Quinn.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. April 12 at the Pope John Center at The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill. Author Mark Lemberger will speak. Sandwich buffet lunch, $9. RSVP by 10 p.m. April 6 to 803-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill annual Spring Garden Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, clubhouse on 607 Aiken Ave. There will be a buffet lunch, and chance to see the gardens and reflecting pool. Proceeds go to Palmetto Pregnancy Center, Children’s Main Street Museum and other projects, and maintaining historic house and gardens. Adults, $15; children, $7.50. Details: enrightp63@gmail.com or 803-328-8888.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for “Marriage is Murder,” 11 a.m. April 8 and 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the playhouse. The two-person play was written by Nick Hall and will be directed by Elaine Robert. The roles call for a male and female ages 30-50. Performances will be June 9-11, 16-17, 22-25.
Tax help
▪ Liberty Tax Service hosts Appreciation Days through April 8 and prepare free tax returns for veterans and active military, teachers, educators, police, firefighters, EMT and EMS workers and medical personnel. The free service is offered at all York and Chester county locations for first-time customers. Returning customers get a 50 percent discount. Details: libertytax.com.
▪ AARP tax-aide program, 12:30-6 p.m. Thursdays through April 13 (no returns started after 4:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through April 14 (no returns started after 1:30 p.m.) at the Fort Mill library in Baxter Village.
In Rock Hill preparers are available 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 17 (not available April 10-14) in the adult education area at the Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext.
Taxes are prepared on a first come basis. The free tax preparation is open to anyone, and there is no age or income limit. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Bank routing and account numbers are needed for direct deposit or payment.
▪ VITA tax assistance program, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13 in the wellness center at Rock Hill City Hall. The program offers free tax preparation. Take a copy of your 2015 tax return, photo IDs, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2 and other tax forms, and any other proof of deductions or income. Returns are filed electronically.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869, or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will offer a Resale Shop volunteer training sessions april 6 in Rock Hill and Lancaster. In Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-noon at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 784 South Heckle Blvd. In Lancaster, 2-4 p.m. at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 121 S. Main St. Volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing, and helping customers. Flexible volunteer hours and schedules. Register: 803-329-1500.
▪ Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events in fall and spring. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
Classes
▪ Free shag lessons for ages 8-20, 7-8 p.m. Fridayat Celebrations Lounge at Ramada Inn, Rock Hill. Sponsored by the Rock Hill Shag Club and taught by competitive junior shaggers. Parents welcome. Details: 803-242-6104 or shagdeb@comporium.net.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons and line-dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School Alumni will meet 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Blvd. Any one who graduated or attended Finley is invited. Associate members also welcome. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com.
▪ Army Reserves B & D Co. 391st Engineer Battalion, York, member reunion planning meeting, 1 p.m. Saturday at YMCA Chester branch, 151 Columbia St., Chester.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group forum 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. RSVP: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
