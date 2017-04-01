Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Nineteenth-century dressed interpreters will be shearing the Gulf Coast heritage sheep at Historic Brattonsville’s “Sheep Shearing Day,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the site in McConnells. Demonstrations will show how raw wool is turned into finished garments through carding, spinning and dyeing. The 800-acre Carolina backcountry plantation has new spring lambs and heritage breed animals. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members and children 3 and under.
▪ Swarm, works by Adrian Rhodes runs through April 30 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27. Workshops Work! featuring works by students who have participated in classes offered by the Fort Mill Art Guild are on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Details: yorkcountyarts.org.
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office annual Candle Light Vigil, 8-9 p.m. April 11 at York County Coroner’s Office, 933 Heckle Blvd., suite 103, Rock Hill. The vigil is held during the South Carolina Victim’s Rights week. Families can bring a picture of their loved one or email it to coroner@yorkcountygov.com by Monday to include a presentation. Candles and refreshments will be provided.
▪ Clover High School’s Spring Fling Jungle Jam, 3-8 p.m. Friday at the school on S.C. 55. There will be food trucks, entertainment, inflatables and other activities. Open to all students in Clover School District.
▪ Catawba Farm & Food Coalition free expo, 10 a.m.-noon April 12 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Farmers will network with Clemson Extension, FSA, NRCS, Soil and Water Conservation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth and SC Farm Bureau in the Catawba Region. Register at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or email catawbafresh@gmail.com.
▪ The 2017 Glencairn BloomFest planning committee is seeking vendors for this year’s event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 at Glencairn Garden in Rock Hill. Vendors interested in selling garden-related items (plants, garden art and accessories, artwork, pottery) can get an application at cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest. Additional sponsorships available. Details: 803-329-5620.
▪ Girls on the Run of the Tri County SC end-of-season 5K, 8 a.m. May 6 at Fountain Park, Rock Hill. The cost is $30 before May 4, and $35 at packet pickup and race day. Cost includes free shirt and medal. Packet pick up is 2-8 p.m. May 4. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity based, positive youth development program that prepares third to eighth grade girls for a 3.1 mile run event and develop key life skills.
▪ Westminster Towers blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, 1-4:30 p.m. May 9 at Heritage Hall, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The public and walk-ins welcome. Details: ncdonor.com.
Fundraisers
▪ DSR Scholarship Foundation inaugural Captain’s Choice golf tournament, Friday at Chester Golf Course with a 9 a.m. The scholarship is in memory of Derresha Shardaye Rhinehart who died in 2002 of leukemia. Since 2009, when she would have graduated, 25 scholarships have been awarded. shotgun start. Cost is $200 per team; includes prizes and catered lunch. Sponsorships available. Details: 803-444-1252.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. April 25 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Tickets: $2, available in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St., or at the door. Proceeds go to the club’s scholarship fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org or email cloverrotary@gmail.org.
▪ Adnah United Methodist Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday family life center, 1615 Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds help send youth to Salkehatchie.
▪ Clemson Extension Service 4-H Youth Development in York County Gerbera Daisy fundraiser through April 21 to support youth programs, projects and scholarships. Cost is $30 for a flat of 18 mixed-color plants. Advance orders at bit.do/4HFlowers or mail checks to Attn: 4-H, Clemson Extension Service, 120 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745. Pick up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28 at Clemson Extension in York or noon-3 p.m. Tractor Supply Company of Rock Hill, 2374 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9919, ext. 113, or fisreal@clemson.edu.
▪ Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Victoria Waldrop, 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Fatz, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. Victoria as aplastic anemia and will be receiving a bone marrow transplant in the future. Tickets available at the door: $7, adults; $4, children.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Blessed Assurance” with James K. Flynn, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 220 Main St. The one-man show is based on the novella by Allan Gurganus. Tickets: $12. Reservations: 803-548-8102.
Meetings
▪ “Choosing the Right Clematis” is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clematis includes more than 250 species and cultivars. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ York County Library board of trustees meet, 5 p.m. April 13 at York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Open to the public. Details: yclibrary.org or 803-981-5831.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Each member is asked to bring a bra to be given to an organization that helps women and young girls get out of the sex trade business. Details: 803-366-9896.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Pope John Center at The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill. Author Mark Lemberger will speak. Sandwich buffet lunch, $9. RSVP by 10 p.m. Thursday to 803-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill annual Spring Garden Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, clubhouse on 607 Aiken Ave. There will be a buffet lunch, and chance to see the gardens and reflecting pool. Walk-ins welcome. Proceeds go to Palmetto Pregnancy Center, Children’s Main Street Museum and other projects, and maintaining the historic house and gardens. Adults, $15; children, $7.50. Details: enrightp63@gmail.com or 803-328-8888.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for “Marriage is Murder,” 11 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the playhouse. The two-person play was written by Nick Hall and will be directed by Elaine Robert. The roles call for a male and female ages 30-50. Performances will be June 9-11, 16-17, 22-25.
Summer camps
▪ Registration is underway for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism summer camps for youth this summer. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prtcamps.
▪ South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is accepting applications for its summer camps, iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation and CREATEng in York County. Applications at scgssm.org/summer. Deadline, May 15.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Thursday at First Calvary Baptist Church, Rock Hill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
York County Library
▪ York County libraries will offer the following free programs:
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages and skill levels.
RHPD Got Game, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday; teens ages 11-17 can enjoy gaming on the big screen with the Rock Hill Police Department, with a variety of gaming technologies, including Wii U and Xbox One. Register at 981-5830.
Roller Coaster Building 101, by Engineering for Kids, for ages 8-11, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Design a new ride for a local theme park, developing a prototype first, then creating a model of the fastest, most exciting roller coasters. Register at 981-5888.
Scholarship
▪ York County Farm Bureau is accepting applications for its annual scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree in agriculture. Scholarship are $1,500. Applications due June 9. Details: 803-684-4235.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869, or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Volunteer registration for Area Eleven Special Olympics Spring Games Friday at Cherry Park starts at 9 a.m. Events begin at 10 a.m. More than 1,300 Special Olympics athletes from York, Chester and Lancaster counties will compete in track and field events. 900 volunteers are needed. Volunteers will be assigned to a sporting event or present awards. Individuals can register on site. Large groups or clubs should email area11sosc@hotmail.com in advance. No rain date scheduled. Announcements in case of inclement weather will be posted at cityofrockhill.com/prt and at 803-329-5620.
▪ Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop volunteer training sessions Thursday in Rock Hill and Lancaster. In Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-noon at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 784 S. Heckle Blvd. In Lancaster, 2-4 p.m. at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 121 S. Main St. Volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing, and helping customers. Flexible volunteer hours and schedules. Register: 803-329-1500.
▪ Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events in fall and spring. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
Classes
▪ St John’s United Methodist Church will offer line dance classes 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays in April with Bill and April Bragg at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. All ages and dance levels are invited. Cost is $20 a person with proceeds going to the youth of the church. Come early to register. Details: 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 will meet for its April birthday fellowship, 5:30 p.m. Monday, at The Outback Steakhouse, 1319 River Run Court, Rock Hill.
▪ York High School Class of 1967 50th reunion, 6:30 p.m. April 29 at The Coal Yard, York. Details: duncanmr60@gmail.com or 803-322-4669.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary students meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. April 11 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send community news and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments