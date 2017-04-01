Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission Pause

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

0:59 Gamecocks salute fans, and vice versa, after loss to Gonzaga