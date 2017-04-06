Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Alpha Omega Chapter, “The Princess and the Pearl” Debutante Cotillion scholarship program, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Proceeds will support scholarships for debutantes and local community programs. Open to the public.
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Spring Horse Show, 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the greenway. Participants of all skill levels in the bi-annual equestrian event can take classes and compete in over 40 categories including English, Western, Walking Horse and games classes, with ribbons awarded to top-five finishers. Cost is $10 per horse per class. Barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs will be available. Admission is free, with a $5 parking fee. Details: 803-547-4575 or ASCGreenway.org.
▪ Nineteenth-century dressed interpreters will be shearing the Gulf Coast heritage sheep at Historic Brattonsville’s “Sheep Shearing Day,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the site in McConnells. Demonstrations will show how raw wool is turned into finished garments through carding, spinning and dyeing. The 800-acre Carolina backcountry plantation has new spring lambs and heritage breed animals. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members and children 3 and under.
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office annual Candle Light Vigil, 8-9 p.m. Tuesday at York County Coroner’s Office, 933 Heckle Blvd., suite 103, Rock Hill. The vigil is held during the South Carolina Victim’s Rights week. Candles and refreshments will be provided.
Fundraisers
▪ DSR Scholarship Foundation inaugural Captain’s Choice golf tournament, Friday at Chester Golf Course with a 9 a.m. The scholarship is in memory of Derresha Shardaye Rhinehart who died in 2002 of leukemia. Since 2009, when she would have graduated, 25 scholarships have been awarded. shotgun start. Cost is $200 per team; includes prizes and catered lunch. Sponsorships available. Details: 803-444-1252.
▪ Yard sale, 7 a.m. Saturday, 155 Grayson Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds to Kaleb Brown and the Junior Shag Dance Team. Details: 803-242-6104.
▪ Adnah United Methodist Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday family life center, 1615 Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds help send youth to Salkehatchie.
▪ Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Victoria Waldrop, 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Fatz, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. Victoria as aplastic anemia and will be receiving a bone marrow transplant in the future. Tickets available at the door: $7, adults; $4, children.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Blessed Assurance” with James K. Flynn, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 220 Main St. The one-man show is based on the novella by Allan Gurganus. Tickets: $12. Reservations: 803-548-8102.
Meetings
▪ Local TPA of America Post K, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. Details: 803-328-1654.
▪ “Choosing the Right Clematis” is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clematis includes more than 250 species and cultivars. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
Clubs
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill annual Spring Garden Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, clubhouse on 607 Aiken Ave. There will be a buffet lunch, and chance to see the gardens and reflecting pool. Walk-ins welcome. Proceeds go to Palmetto Pregnancy Center, Children’s Main Street Museum and other projects, and maintaining the historic house and gardens. Adults, $15; children, $7.50. Details: enrightp63@gmail.com or 803-328-8888.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pope John Center at The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill. Author Mark Lemberger will speak. Sandwich buffet lunch, $9. RSVP by 10 p.m. Thursday to 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for “Marriage is Murder,” 11 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the playhouse. The two-person play was written by Nick Hall and will be directed by Elaine Robert. The roles call for a male and female ages 30-50. Performances will be June 9-11, 16-17, 22-25.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Thursday at First Calvary Baptist Church, Rock Hill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
York County Library
▪ York County Library will offer the following free programs:
Family Story Time Egg-Stravaganza, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult to hear animal stories and enjoy an egg hunt. Register at 803-981-5888.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday for ages 11-17 who are fans of anime, Dr. Who and Minecraft. Appropriate cosplay is welcome. Register at 803-981-5830.
Volunteers
▪ Volunteer registration for Area Eleven Special Olympics Spring Games Friday at Cherry Park starts at 9 a.m. Events begin at 10 a.m. More than 1,300 Special Olympics athletes from York, Chester and Lancaster counties will compete in track and field events. 900 volunteers are needed. Volunteers will be assigned to a sporting event or present awards. Individuals can register on site. Large groups or clubs should email area11sosc@hotmail.com in advance. No rain date scheduled. Announcements in case of inclement weather will be posted at cityofrockhill.com/prt and at 803-329-5620.
Classes
▪ Arts Council of Chester County Easter-themed painting class with artist Southern Doodads April 13 at the Arts Council Building, 123 Main St. Participants paint a wooden butterfly or a chick in an egg to create a custom decoration. Cost: $35, members, $40, non-member. Supplies provided. Cash or check. Deadline is April 6. Refreshments are welcome but optional. Register at 803-581-2030 or artschester@truvista.net.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary students meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send community news and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments