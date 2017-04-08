Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The 35th annual Great Easter Egg Classic, 2 p.m. April 13 at Cherry Park, Rock Hill. Ages 2-11 are invited to hunt 50,000 eggs on the softball fields. The eggs contain candy and certificates for prizes. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Get the official collection bag entering Cherry Park; no baskets or non-official bags allowed. Arrive early. Details: eastereggclassic.com.
▪ The York County Choral Society performs Maurice Duruflé's Requiem, Op. 9 and Quatre Motets sur des thèmes grégoriens, Op. 10, 4 p.m. April 23, Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Shirley Fishburne, organist. Cost: adults, $20; seniors age 65 and older, $10; students with ID, $5.
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office annual Candlelight Vigil, 8-9 p.m. Tuesday at York County Coroner’s Office, 933 Heckle Blvd., suite 103, Rock Hill. The vigil is held during the South Carolina Victim’s Rights week. Candles and refreshments provided.
▪ Carolina Gardens at York Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. Friday at 1020 N. Congress St. There will be games, treats, free lunch for children and pictures with the Easter Bunny. RSVP to 803-818-9124.
▪ Historic Rock Hill antique car show, 2-4 p.m. April 20 at the White Home, 258 E. White St. Restored cars from the early 1900s to mid-1930s with emphasis on the Anderson model will be featured. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. In case of rain the event will be postponed. To register a car, 803-329-1020 or info@historicrockhill.com
▪ Catawba Farm & Food Coalition free expo, 10 a.m.-noon April 12 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Farmers will network with Clemson Extension, FSA, NRCS, Soil and Water Conservation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth and SC Farm Bureau in the Catawba Region. Register at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or email catawbafresh@gmail.com.
▪ The 2017 Glencairn BloomFest planning committee is seeking vendors for this year’s event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 at Glencairn Garden in Rock Hill. Vendors interested in selling garden-related items (plants, garden art and accessories, artwork, pottery) can get an application at cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest. Additional sponsorships available. Details: 803-329-5620.
▪ Girls on the Run of the Tri County SC end-of-season 5K, 8 a.m. May 6 at Fountain Park, Rock Hill. The cost is $30 before May 4, and $35 at packet pickup and race day. Cost includes free shirt and medal. Packet pick up is 2-8 p.m. May 4. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity based, positive youth development program that prepares third to eighth grade girls for a 3.1 mile run event and develop key life skills.
▪ Westminster Towers blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, 1-4:30 p.m. May 9 at Heritage Hall, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The public and walk-ins welcome. Details: ncdonor.com sponsor code: WT.
Fundraisers
▪ Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church Tractor and Car Show, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at 1130 Philbeck Road, York. Breakfast and lunch available and a bake sale. No entry fee. Bring old tractors, engines, cars, trucks or motorcycles. Merchandise and craft vendors welcome. Details: 803-684-2493.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction April 22 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Ticket drop is 11:30-12:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. April 25 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Tickets: $2, available in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St., or any Clover Rotarian and at the door. Proceeds go to the Rotary club’s scholarship fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org or email cloverrotary@gmail.org.
Entertainment
Meetings
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter of AARP, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 315 Glenn St. Rock Hill Community Gardens will be discussed. Open to the public.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday April 20 at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ York County Library board of trustees meet, 5 p.m. April 13 at York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Open to the public. Details: yclibrary.org or 803-981-5831.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club, 8 p.m.Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. Cost: $3, members; $5, guests. Free shooters, 50/50 drawing and a large dance floor. Details: 803-517-1859 or fmmac@comporium.net.
▪ Bubbles and Berries Spring Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 at Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Avenue, Rock Hill. Toast spring with a glass of bubbly and a strawberry-laden brunch. Garden tours; boutique shop. Adults, $25; children, $10. Limited outdoor seating, weather permitting. Details:803-415-7278 or janete@comporium.net.
Summer camps
▪ Registration is underway for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism summer camps for youth this summer. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prtcamps.
▪ South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is accepting applications for its summer camps, iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation and CREATEng in York County. Applications at scgssm.org/summer. Deadline, May 15.
York County Library
▪ York County Library will offer the following free programs:
Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday and April 25 for ages 11-17 to practice or learn how to play. No registration.
Family Movies, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages accompanied by an adult. No registration. Bring a blanket.
Teen Trivia Café, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday for ages 11-17 to test knowledge of current events, pop culture, and fun facts. Register at 803-981-5830.
Scholarship
▪ York County Farm Bureau is accepting applications for its annual scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree in agriculture. Scholarship are $1,500. Applications due June 9. Details: 803-684-4235.
▪ High school seniors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties who plan to further their education in horticulture or related fields are eligible to apply for a $1,000 Lannie Love annual scholarship from the Master Gardeners of York County. Applications are due May 1. It’s named in honor of the late Lannie Love, former MGYC president and educator. Details: yorkmg.org/scholarship or 803-327-2281.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302 or 803-266-6869, or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday April 20 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ The Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events in fall and spring. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
▪ The Humane Society of York County needs volunteers to help walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, laundry and various jobs. Volunteer orientation is the first Saturday and third Friday each month at the shelter on Regent Road, Fort Mill. For information go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/volunteer. The PAWSibilities Thrift Shop also needs volunteers to help price, sort and display items in the shop.
▪ The York County Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other jobs that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Time and mileage may be tax deductible. You must be age 18 or older, and orientation and training are required. For information, call 803-628-3190 or visit the shelter at 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Classes
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag lessons and line-dance lessons each Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ York High School Class of 1967 50th reunion, 6:30 p.m. April 29 at The Coal Yard, York. Details: duncanmr60@gmail.com or 803-322-4669.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
