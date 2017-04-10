Alpha Kappa Alpha presents 10 debutantes

Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Alpha Omega Chapter hosted its “The Princess and the Pearl” Debutante Cotillion scholarship program at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Proceeds support scholarships for debutantes and local community programs sponsored by the chapter.
The 2017 Debutantes presented and their escorts are:
Destini Jayla Allen, South Pointe High School, daughter of Vincent and Barbara Allen. Escorted by Nicholus Truesdale.
Lauryn Renee Butcher, Ardrey Kell High School, daughter of Leon and Phyllis Butcher. Escorted by Kyron Mason.
Jordan Elise Dantzler, South Pointe High School, daughter of Clifford and Lisa Dantzler. Escorted by Myles McDaniel.
Tyshondria Freeman, South Pointe High School, daughter of George and Latoya Freeman. Escorted by Zackery Gordon.
Haley A’Kia Graham, Chester Senior High School, daughter of Duane and Tammy Graham. Escorted by Kenard Young.
Mercedes Alaiyah Howze, South Pointe High School, daughter of James & Regina Hardin. Escorted by Bryson Barrett.
Karrington Alexis McClurkin, South Pointe High School, daughter of Karen Reid. Escorted by Jkari Miller.
Jazlyn Makayla Mickel, South Pointe High School, daughter of Thorne and Lorraine Mickel. Escorted by Kameron Mobley.
La’Terrica Sherelle Springs, Chester Senior High School, daughter of Gloria Cornwell and Terrence Springs. Escorted by Joseph Boyd.
Nya Elyse Williams, South Pointe High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Corey Wilson and Dr. and Mrs. Alfred Williams. Escorted by Nicholas Anderson.
