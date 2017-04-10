Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Church anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Indian Hill AME Zion Church, Barberville Road, Fort Mill: Trustee/Steward service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Hill AME Zion Church, Lake Wylie: Liberty Hill and India Hook United Methodist Church Sunrise service and Easter egg hunt April 16 at Ebenezer Park, 4490 Boatshore Road, Rock Hill. Sunrise service, 7 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m. Dress down. Bring a lawn chair, picnic lunch and Easter basket for the egg hunt.
ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16; 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m Thursday. Children’s Easter celebration and egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade when school is in session.
BAPTIST
Sandy River Mass Choir Upper Division: Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. All members should attend and those who want to join.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Hymn Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 16. Easter program after.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Saluda Road, Chester: Installation service as senior pastor for the Rev. Harold E. Harris, 2 p.m. Sunday. He has been guest pastor since 2016 and was called as senior pastor in November.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Community Easter egg hunt, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday with food and fellowship. Easter worship, 8 and 11 a.m. April 16. Third pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Carl L. Easley, 10 a.m. April 30.
Fundamental Baptist Church, Poag Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.
Haven of Rest Baptist Church, Connolly Road, York: Revival, 7 p.m. April 20-22 with Gary Teague II. Special singing nightly.
Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Good Friday service, “Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday with seven area pastors and three choirs. Details: 803-288-6168.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Easter cantata, “O What a Savior,” 10 a.m. Sunday. Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. April 16 at the lake.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with bounce house, games, face painting and food. Open to the public. Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 9 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 8 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Men’s ministry, 7 p.m. April 18. Food pantry available.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Easter gospel program, 6 p.m. April 16 with a variety of gospel groups.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Dinner theater featuring, “The Price He Paid,” 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $5. Youth Choir 15th anniversary, 2 p.m. April 23.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Easter community breakfast, 8:45 a.m. April 16 with worship at 10 a.m. Childcare provided through third grade.
St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children’s and youth ministry and adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Sunday. Annual Easter egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday with Easter story and lunch. Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. April 16 with breakfast at 8 a.m. and Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Sanctuary Choir Easter cantata, 10:55 a.m.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Spring revival, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with evangelist Samuel Kelly III.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Intercultural Mass with Washing of the Feet, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday. Living (outdoor) Stations, 5 p.m. Friday. Intercultural Mass, 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Saturday with Blessing of the Easter food, 11 a.m. and Easter Vigil, 8 p.m. with Baptisms. Sunrise Mass, 6 a.m. April 16 with regular weekly Mass schedule. St. Vincent de Paul yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon April 22. Donation drop off, 6-7:30 p.m. April 21.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Key Practices of a 21st Century Spirituality, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 with Sister Donna Lareau. Cost: $40 (includes lunch).
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 16; regular worship at 11 a.m. Special tea party for children after the service. No evening service.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m. Sunday and Rite II 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Hot Cross buns, 9 a.m. and Palm Cross making, 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist/Anointing for Healing, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Maundy Thursday foot washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, noon, Friday. The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. Saturday. Gather in the Smyth Memorial Garden. Easter service, 8 and 10:30 a.m. April 16.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, go to templesolelsc.org or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal prep and delivery, 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Lenten meal, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with worship and children’s activities at 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday Service of Darkness, 7 p.m. Friday. Easter sunrise service with Holy Communion, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:15 a.m. and Easter worship with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Maundy Thursday worship, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday worship, 7 p.m. Friday. Cleanup day, 8 a.m. Saturday. Easter Sunday services, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 9-11 a.m.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Easter egg hunt, 4 p.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 6:15 a.m. April 16; Easter worship, 11 a.m.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Cross Walk, 9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday beginning at the church parking lot and walking a 3-mile loop returning for a brief devotional. Community Easter egg hunt, noon Saturday. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. Thursday. Easter worship, 11:15 a.m. April 16.
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. Friday. Easter service and cantata, 11 a.m. April 16.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Palm Sunday community worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday at Green Pond United Methodist Church. Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday drama and service, 7 p.m. Friday. Easter egg hunt and story time, 9 a.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast biscuits after. Traditional worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; contemporary service, 10:50 a.m. Childcare for all services. Times are offered to walk the labyrinth. Details: 803-222-3496.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch and egg hunt after worship. Bring side dishes and desserts. Meat is provided. Healing and prayer service, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chronic pain support group, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service, 7 p.m. at Heath Memorial United Methodist Church. Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Friday at Friendship.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday performance “Up, Up and Away,” 10 a.m. Sunday. No community supper Wednesday. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast after. Easter service, 11 a.m.
New Hope United Methodist Church, Aspendale Road, Rock Hill: Gospel Chorus anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
New Zion United Methodist Church, Black Highway, Smyrna: Community Easter services, 10 a.m. April 16 with Shady Grove and Sharon United Methodist churches. Combined choirs perform the Easter cantata, “Who Do You Say I Am?”
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Members age 70 and older will honored with a luncheon after 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 p.m Thursday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Hosanna at the Fountain, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Downtown churches will meet at the fountain and process with palms, banners and song back to respective churches. Taize service, noon Wednesday. Maundy Thursday drama of the Last Supper, 7 p.m. Thursday with Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar. Holy Communion, noon-1 p.m. Friday. Ecumenical Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well parking lot and ending with worship at Fountain Park. Easter Prayer Vigil, 8 p.m. Friday-7 a.m. April 16. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 in the gathering area. Breakfast after. Easter worship, 8 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional with redressing the Altar. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Bring fresh flowers for the cross.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Pastors of worship and creative arts Brian and Paige Watts, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Lunch after.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Community creations/quilting, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Passover service, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday. Resurrection Celebration, 10 a.m. April 16.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Western York County Community Easter Sunrise service: 7 a.m. at Ramah Presbyterian Church between S.C. 5 and S.C.55. Breakfast after.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Holy Communion, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday led by the youth ministry. Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. at Camp Thunderbird Pavilion April 16; contemporary service, 9:15 a.m. in the life center and Easter cantata, 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Roses Kitchen, Sunday to support Angel’s House of Life. Comporium Pioneer indoor yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon April 15. Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. April 16 with breakfast at 7:15 a.m.; Easter worship, 9 a.m. (only service) with egg hunt after.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday community service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday in Fountain Park with St. John’s United Methodist Church, The Well and Freedom Temple Ministries. Retired men and women’s luncheon, noon Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday. Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion by intinction, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well, 135 S. Oakland Ave., concluding at Fountain Park.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Maundy Thursday service to experience Jesus’s final days with the disciples, 7 p.m. Thursday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 at Windjammer Park, Tega Cay. Bring chairs or blankets. Breakfast at the church at 9 a.m. and Easter worship, 10:15 a.m.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Opening liturgy on the sidewalk in front of the church with Grace Lutheran Church. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday meditation and prayer, 4-6 p.m. Friday. Pre-school Easter egg hunt hunt, 10-11 a.m. on the playground. Bring a basket. Easter sunrise worship, 7 a.m. April 16 in the Memorial Garden (chapel if rain); worship, 8:45 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast, 9:45 a.m. Sundays during Lent. Holy Week services, noon Monday-Friday. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Glow in the Dark egg hunt, 7-9 p.m. Saturday for children 16 and younger. Those 12 and younger must accompanied by a parent. Free barbecue supper. Bring Easter basket, flashlight or glowsticks.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments