Living

April 10, 2017 8:51 AM

Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

From staff reports

AME ZION

Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Church anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Indian Hill AME Zion Church, Barberville Road, Fort Mill: Trustee/Steward service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Liberty Hill AME Zion Church, Lake Wylie: Liberty Hill and India Hook United Methodist Church Sunrise service and Easter egg hunt April 16 at Ebenezer Park, 4490 Boatshore Road, Rock Hill. Sunrise service, 7 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m. Dress down. Bring a lawn chair, picnic lunch and Easter basket for the egg hunt.

ARP

Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16; 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship.

First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m Thursday. Children’s Easter celebration and egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade when school is in session.

BAPTIST

Sandy River Mass Choir Upper Division: Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. All members should attend and those who want to join.

Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Hymn Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 16. Easter program after.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Saluda Road, Chester: Installation service as senior pastor for the Rev. Harold E. Harris, 2 p.m. Sunday. He has been guest pastor since 2016 and was called as senior pastor in November.

Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Community Easter egg hunt, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday with food and fellowship. Easter worship, 8 and 11 a.m. April 16. Third pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Carl L. Easley, 10 a.m. April 30.

Fundamental Baptist Church, Poag Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.

Haven of Rest Baptist Church, Connolly Road, York: Revival, 7 p.m. April 20-22 with Gary Teague II. Special singing nightly.

Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Good Friday service, “Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday with seven area pastors and three choirs. Details: 803-288-6168.

Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Easter cantata, “O What a Savior,” 10 a.m. Sunday. Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. April 16 at the lake.

Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with bounce house, games, face painting and food. Open to the public. Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 9 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 8 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Men’s ministry, 7 p.m. April 18. Food pantry available.

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Easter gospel program, 6 p.m. April 16 with a variety of gospel groups.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Dinner theater featuring, “The Price He Paid,” 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $5. Youth Choir 15th anniversary, 2 p.m. April 23.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Easter community breakfast, 8:45 a.m. April 16 with worship at 10 a.m. Childcare provided through third grade.

St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school, 9 a.m.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children’s and youth ministry and adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Sunday. Annual Easter egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday with Easter story and lunch. Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. April 16 with breakfast at 8 a.m. and Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Sanctuary Choir Easter cantata, 10:55 a.m.

Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Spring revival, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with evangelist Samuel Kelly III.

CATHOLIC

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Intercultural Mass with Washing of the Feet, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday. Living (outdoor) Stations, 5 p.m. Friday. Intercultural Mass, 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Saturday with Blessing of the Easter food, 11 a.m. and Easter Vigil, 8 p.m. with Baptisms. Sunrise Mass, 6 a.m. April 16 with regular weekly Mass schedule. St. Vincent de Paul yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon April 22. Donation drop off, 6-7:30 p.m. April 21.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent.

The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Key Practices of a 21st Century Spirituality, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 with Sister Donna Lareau. Cost: $40 (includes lunch).

CHURCH OF GOD

IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 16; regular worship at 11 a.m. Special tea party for children after the service. No evening service.

EPISCOPAL

Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m. Sunday and Rite II 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Hot Cross buns, 9 a.m. and Palm Cross making, 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist/Anointing for Healing, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Maundy Thursday foot washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, noon, Friday. The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. Saturday. Gather in the Smyth Memorial Garden. Easter service, 8 and 10:30 a.m. April 16.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.

Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, go to templesolelsc.org or call 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal prep and delivery, 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Lenten meal, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with worship and children’s activities at 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday Service of Darkness, 7 p.m. Friday. Easter sunrise service with Holy Communion, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:15 a.m. and Easter worship with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Maundy Thursday worship, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday worship, 7 p.m. Friday. Cleanup day, 8 a.m. Saturday. Easter Sunday services, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 9-11 a.m.

METHODIST

Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Easter egg hunt, 4 p.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 6:15 a.m. April 16; Easter worship, 11 a.m.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Cross Walk, 9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday beginning at the church parking lot and walking a 3-mile loop returning for a brief devotional. Community Easter egg hunt, noon Saturday. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. Thursday. Easter worship, 11:15 a.m. April 16.

Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. Friday. Easter service and cantata, 11 a.m. April 16.

First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Palm Sunday community worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday at Green Pond United Methodist Church. Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday drama and service, 7 p.m. Friday. Easter egg hunt and story time, 9 a.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast biscuits after. Traditional worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; contemporary service, 10:50 a.m. Childcare for all services. Times are offered to walk the labyrinth. Details: 803-222-3496.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch and egg hunt after worship. Bring side dishes and desserts. Meat is provided. Healing and prayer service, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chronic pain support group, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service, 7 p.m. at Heath Memorial United Methodist Church. Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Friday at Friendship.

India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday performance “Up, Up and Away,” 10 a.m. Sunday. No community supper Wednesday. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast after. Easter service, 11 a.m.

New Hope United Methodist Church, Aspendale Road, Rock Hill: Gospel Chorus anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

New Zion United Methodist Church, Black Highway, Smyrna: Community Easter services, 10 a.m. April 16 with Shady Grove and Sharon United Methodist churches. Combined choirs perform the Easter cantata, “Who Do You Say I Am?”

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Members age 70 and older will honored with a luncheon after 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 p.m Thursday.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday Hosanna at the Fountain, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Downtown churches will meet at the fountain and process with palms, banners and song back to respective churches. Taize service, noon Wednesday. Maundy Thursday drama of the Last Supper, 7 p.m. Thursday with Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar. Holy Communion, noon-1 p.m. Friday. Ecumenical Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well parking lot and ending with worship at Fountain Park. Easter Prayer Vigil, 8 p.m. Friday-7 a.m. April 16. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 in the gathering area. Breakfast after. Easter worship, 8 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional with redressing the Altar. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Bring fresh flowers for the cross.

NAZARENE

Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Pastors of worship and creative arts Brian and Paige Watts, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Lunch after.

Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Community creations/quilting, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Passover service, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday. Resurrection Celebration, 10 a.m. April 16.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Western York County Community Easter Sunrise service: 7 a.m. at Ramah Presbyterian Church between S.C. 5 and S.C.55. Breakfast after.

River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Holy Communion, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday led by the youth ministry. Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. at Camp Thunderbird Pavilion April 16; contemporary service, 9:15 a.m. in the life center and Easter cantata, 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Roses Kitchen, Sunday to support Angel’s House of Life. Comporium Pioneer indoor yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon April 15. Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. April 16 with breakfast at 7:15 a.m.; Easter worship, 9 a.m. (only service) with egg hunt after.

PRESBYTERIAN

Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Details: 803-366-8223.

First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday community service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday in Fountain Park with St. John’s United Methodist Church, The Well and Freedom Temple Ministries. Retired men and women’s luncheon, noon Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday. Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion by intinction, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well, 135 S. Oakland Ave., concluding at Fountain Park.

Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Maundy Thursday service to experience Jesus’s final days with the disciples, 7 p.m. Thursday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 at Windjammer Park, Tega Cay. Bring chairs or blankets. Breakfast at the church at 9 a.m. and Easter worship, 10:15 a.m.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Palm Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Opening liturgy on the sidewalk in front of the church with Grace Lutheran Church. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday meditation and prayer, 4-6 p.m. Friday. Pre-school Easter egg hunt hunt, 10-11 a.m. on the playground. Bring a basket. Easter sunrise worship, 7 a.m. April 16 in the Memorial Garden (chapel if rain); worship, 8:45 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast, 9:45 a.m. Sundays during Lent. Holy Week services, noon Monday-Friday. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday.

WESLEYAN

Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Glow in the Dark egg hunt, 7-9 p.m. Saturday for children 16 and younger. Those 12 and younger must accompanied by a parent. Free barbecue supper. Bring Easter basket, flashlight or glowsticks.

Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

View more video

Entertainment Videos