$152 spent per person and more Easter by the numbers

Source: WalletHub.com
Easter is more than an occasion to break out your Sunday best or hop into a bunny costume. It is a day of great religious significance for the roughly 71% of Americans who classify themselves as Christians, marking the resurrection of Jesus. And it actually takes place twice most years because of differences in the Western and Orthodox calendars.
Easter is also a big donation day for U.S. churches, thanks to the year’s highest attendance rates. It’s a significant revenue-driver for companies in the candy business. And it’s a source of divisiveness for those who feel strongly about the best way to eat a chocolate bunny or the best filling for a chocolate egg.
To help you better understand all aspects of Easter, WalletHub analyzed everything from how flush the Easter Bunny is feeling this year to how much candy and rabbit meat (!) we eat. You can check out all the Easter factoids the personal finance site found in the infographic below. And if you’re interested in diving deeper, here is WalletHub’s look at the best U.S. cities for celebrating Easter, based on a comprehensive collection of factors.
