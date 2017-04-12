Dyed Easter eggs in the dairy case? Indeed

What is 12 times 150,000?
Whatever the number, according to a spokesman for Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, that’s about how many “HARDBOILED COLOR COATED EGGS” are distributed by the company to grocery stores around the country this time of year.
I know, you’re wondering, “What egg-xactly (sorry, couldn’t resist) is she talking about?”
Well, I’ll tell you. The other day, I was cruising the dairy case at a Columbia grocery store and what to my wondering eyes should appear but already-dyed Easter eggs in clear, plastic containers. Right there, stashed amongst the rectangular repositories of white, brown, EXTRA LARGE, CAGE-FREE and ORGANIC eggs.
Yup. Dyed eggs in the dairy case.
Has life gotten so complicated that dying eggs at home on the kitchen table with all the inherent mess and maneuvering around little cups of dye, and using that spindly little thing they give you in the dye package to retrieve your eggs and then despairing just a bit when you pull a lovely, deeply-dyed purple egg out only to discover it has a crack which, of course, means you’ll put the crack green-grass-side-down, but you’ll know that crack is there and you’ll have to steel yourself against the need for things to be perfect and…
Oh, you get what I mean.
Dying Easter eggs is all about the process. The boiling. The wondering whether to add vinegar to the water or not. The perfect eggs. The ones with cracks. The warm orbs, fitting in the palm of your hand. The fizz of the dye pellets. The patience associated with getting an extra-dark hue. The possibilities associated with taking an egg out of one dye cup and putting it into another. The product after the process. The basket of pastel loveliness.
The happy in a child’s eyes.
The glimmer in your own heart when you remember doing this when you were a kid.
Tradition. That’s what it is. A particularly sweet and caring thing done over and over and over between caregiver and care-given. Like putting milk and cookies out for Santa. Carving the pumpkin. Making the pilgrim hats. Turning the plain shoebox into a delightfully-decorated receptacle for valentines.
According to the website www.bustle.com, archaeologists “have discovered decorated ostrich egg shells from as many as 60,000 years ago…The Christian tradition directly associated with Easter began, as many things have, in Mesopotamia, when early Christians dyed eggs red to evoke the blood of Christ – a tradition that is still embraced in the Eastern and Orthodox Catholic community. The egg itself is regarded by the church as a symbol of the tomb from the resurrection story.”
Yes indeed, a tradition that goes way, way back.
And then again, not so far back.
Boo Major, who grew up in Columbia and is the coach of the University of South Carolina’s equestrian team, recalled her family’s Easter egg tradition.
It’s an amazing thing, really.
“Our mom (Madge) would save egg shells for months by putting a small hole in the top and emptying the egg. We’d clean the egg shell and let it dry. Of course, we ate a lot of eggs before Easter! When we had several dozen, we would dye them and let them dry inside and out. We would fill the empty shell (through the hole) with jelly beans, balloons and chocolate (and sometimes money). We would then take a small square of material and glue it around the end of the shell with the hole in it. We would tie up the material over the hole with ribbons. Then early Easter morning before anyone in the neighborhood was awake, we would go around and put eggs on our neighbors’ doorsteps. We left an egg for each child in the family.”
Wow. Just wow.
So, you see, I don’t mean to bust on already-dyed Easter eggs found in the dairy case. I suppose there are plenty of folks who haven’t got time for fiddling around with cups of dye and that spindly little thing.
I mean, the Almark guy was real nice about it all.
He said the company has been coloring eggs at Easter time distribution for more than 15 years. He said there were “too many” stores to name, but the eggs are sent to groceries nationwide and are processed in a plant in Tennessee.
“(They are) rolled through a dye, wax solution on a conveyor system while still hot. As they cool, the wax dries, sealing them. We spend January through March making them. We usually start shipping a month or so before Easter. (It’s) mainly a convenience for our customers who like them.”
Hmm.
Clearly, the world’s not going to heck in an Easter egg basket because of these pre-fab Easter eggs; it’s surely a product some folks want to purchase.
So bully for all that and best I keep my mouth shut before I grumble “bah-egg-bug.”
By the way, that number we were talking about at the beginning of this Easter egg-pistle (sorry, couldn’t resist)?
1,800,000.
Happy Easter, y’all.
Salley McAden McInerney is a local writer whose novel, Journey Proud, is based upon growing up in Columbia in the 1960s. She may be reached by emailing salley.mac@gmail.com.
