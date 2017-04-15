Antique car show, Earth Day celebration and more in York County

Special events
▪ Historic Rock Hill antique car show, 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the White Home, 258 E. White St., Rock Hill. Restored cars from the early 1900s to mid-1930s with emphasis on the Anderson model will be featured. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. In case of rain the event will be postponed. To register a car, 803-329-1020 or info@historicrockhill.com.
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway celebrates its 22nd Earth Day Celebration 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and will offer free entry and activities – from hiking and kayaking to horseback rides and more. Opening ceremonies include a horseback demonstration and appearance from Greenway founder and namesake, Anne Springs Close. DJ Little K will perform throughout the day. More than two dozen vendors and food trucks will be on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ The York County Choral Society performs Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem, Op. 9 and Quatre Motets sur des thèmes grégoriens, Op. 10, 4 p.m. April 23, Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Shirley Fishburne, organist. Cost: adults, $20; seniors age 65 and older, $10; students with ID, $5.
▪ The Rock Hill, SC Photographers Group “Favorite Works” is on display in Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda through April 28. Each artist chose a favorite work to include in this diverse exhibit. The group started in 2013 by four local photographers and its membership is more than 375 in 2017. All genres and skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-370-6354.
Fundraisers
▪ Grounds of Grace plant sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Family Trust FCU on Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill. Vegetables, herbs, flowering plants, and hanging baskets all have been donated by A.B. Poe Farmer’s Exchange of Rock Hill. Proceeds go to Grounds of Grace to help women by offering classes in computer use, budgeting, parenting, personal, job training skills and a personal mentor. Details: 803-327-6077.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church Tractor and Car Show, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1130 Philbeck Road, York. Breakfast and lunch available, and a bake sale. No entry fee. Bring old tractors, engines, cars, trucks or motorcycles. Merchandise and craft vendors welcome. Details: 803-684-2493.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Ticket drop is 11:30-12:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
▪ Clemson Extension Service 4-H Youth Development in York County Gerbera Daisy fundraiser through Friday April 21 to support youth programs, projects and scholarships. Cost is $30 for a flat of 18 mixed-color plants. Advance orders at bit.do/4HFlowers or mail checks to Attn: 4-H, Clemson Extension Service, 120 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745. Pick up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28 at Clemson Extension in York or noon-3 p.m. Tractor Supply Company of Rock Hill, 2374 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9919, ext. 113, or fisreal@clemson.edu.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. April 25 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Tickets: $2, available in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St., or any Clover Rotarian and at the door. Proceeds go to the Rotary club’s scholarship fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org or email cloverrotary@gmail.org.
▪ Mount Carmel Relay for Life team Chinese auction, 7 p.m. April 27 at American Legion in Lancaster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: Six books for $20 by April 26; five by April 27 or 25 tickets for $5 at the door. Food will be sold. Details: 803-273-9053.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County plant sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 and 1-4 p.m. April 30 at the Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Bulbs, perennials, shrubs, vines, herbs and vegetables on sale from $1-$10. The plants are donated by members and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects.
▪ Syrian Friendship Benefit Dinner for the education of Syrian Refugee Children, 5-7 p.m. May 6 in the Activities Center of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 510 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Catered by Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, dinner features grilled chicken, kebabs, rice, salad, hummus, baba ganoush, baklava. Cost: $20 and tax deductible. Dine in or take out. The project helps educate Syrian children in refugee camps within Syria and Lebanon. Details: 803-367-1492 or 803-366-7029.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host the “Charlottetown Collective,” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service begins at 6:30.
▪ The SteelDrivers wrap up the 2017 Southern Sound Series 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. The Grammy-winning SteelDrivers are an Americana string band with bluegrass roots. The show is expected to be another sell-out for the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater, which has a 500 seat capacity. Tickets: $25, members; $30, general admission; available online at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488.
▪ Carolina Wind Orchestra presents a free concert, 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Selections include “CHEETAH” by Karel Husa, “The Engulfed Cathedral” by Claude Debussy, “Chorale and Alleluia” by Howard Hanson, “Sonoran Desert Holiday” by Ron Nelson, “Flourish for Wind Band” by R. Vaughan Williams, “Time Remembered” by Philip Sparke, “The Sinfonians” by Clifton Williams and “Strange Humors” by John Mackey. The band features more than 25 York County residents and about 55 other musicians from North and South Carolina who rehearse weekly. CWO is also a performance class for Winthrop’s outstanding music students.
Applications
▪ In partnership with the Arts Council of York County, the Ag + Art Tour is accepting applications for artists and artisans for the 2017 Ag + Art Tour of York County, June 10-11. Artists and artisans must make handcrafted products without the use of kits or commercial models. Those wanted are painters, potters, weavers, quilters, jewelers, acoustic musicians and artisan bakers. Storytellers and musicians may also be considered. Those selected will be located at farm sites and can sell their products. Apply by Friday at agandarttour.com/artisan to be included on printed materials; those who apply later will listed on the website.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 5 p.m. Thursday at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684- 3137, ext. 101.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, April 25 at Hickory Tavern Oak room, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
Clubs
▪ Bubbles and Berries Spring Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 at Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Toast spring with a glass of bubbly and a strawberry-laden brunch. Garden tours; boutique shop. Adults, $25; children, $10. Limited outdoor seating, weather permitting. Details:803-415-7278 or janete@comporium.net.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday at Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates invited. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Mandy Lanza, RN, BSN, Parkinson’s disease nurse educator will discuss “Parkinson’s disease and the Management of Off Episodes.”
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send community news and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments